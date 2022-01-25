U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Haven Life Kicks Off 2022 with Industry Awards for Best Term Life Insurance Products, Recognizing Quality, Experience and Customer Service

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life has been recognized by two of the country's most trusted consumer brands for its term life insurance products.

Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple.
Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple.

Among the recognitions include NerdWallet, which awarded Haven Life the designation of Best Same-Day Term Life Insurance as part of its Best Insurance Winners 2022 category. Newsweek also named Haven Life to its list of America's Best Customer Service 2022 recognitions for its life insurance category.

Each organization has its own awards and ranking methodology. For NerdWallet, they reviewed the instant-approval life insurance products from 50 of the country's largest insurers and analyzed for range of coverage amounts and term lengths, selection of riders, state availability, and other considerations.

For Newsweek, results are based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products and services in the past three years. Within each category, brands were evaluated based on the likelihood of recommendation and other criteria, including quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.

For both awards, Haven Life stood out for its online-first approach, quick application process, high coverage limits and policy riders, including Haven Life Plus. This rider to the Haven Term policy provides policyholders with benefits beyond life insurance that help them live healthier, fuller and more protected lives–including access to trust and will creation resources, end-of-life planning documentation and digital fitness activities.

"For too long, too many Americans have known they needed life insurance and wanted the financial protection it provides, yet remain financially unprotected–either because applying is too time consuming, coverage is too expensive or the buying process is simply too confusing," said John Latona, General Manager at Haven Life. "Anyone who wants life insurance should be able to get it. The recognitions by NerdWallet and Newsweek are validation of our relentless pursuit of making life insurance not just more accessible, but easier and more affordable than ever."

For individuals interested in purchasing life insurance, they can visit havenlife.com/quote-tool. There, they can get a quote and proceed to purchase a Haven Life policy in minutes, often without the need for a medical exam*. For more information about Haven Life products, visit www.havenlife.com.

About Haven Life:
Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 Haven Term in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In New York (DTC-NY), California (DTC-CA), and other states it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

*Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant's insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.

Haven Life Plus (Plus) is the marketing name for the Plus Rider which is included as part of the Haven Term policy. The rider is not available in every state and is subject to change at any time. Neither Haven Life nor MassMutual are responsible for the provision of the benefits and services made accessible under the Plus Rider, which are provided by third party vendors (partners).

About NerdWallet:
NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada. For more information, visit NerdWallet.com.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haven-life-kicks-off-2022-with-industry-awards-for-best-term-life-insurance-products-recognizing-quality-experience-and-customer-service-301467742.html

SOURCE Haven Life

