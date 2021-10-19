U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Haven Life and Trust & Will Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Estate Planning Resources to Eligible Policyholders

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, the customer centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and Trust & Will, the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., are expanding their existing partnership to offer even more robust estate planning resources to eligible Haven Life customers.

Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple.
Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple.

Trust & Will provides a modern approach to digital estate planning, offering legally valid documents designed and approved by estate planning attorneys to adhere to individual state guidelines. Available through Haven Life Plus, the existing partnership offers Haven Life customers an individual or joint will with one year of updates at no cost--a service normally valued at up to $259. Haven Life Plus is a rider to the Haven Term policy that provides policyholders with benefits beyond life insurance that help them live healthier, fuller and more protected lives.

As part of the expanded partnership with Trust & Will, Haven Term policyholders will now have access to more estate planning resources to fit their unique needs. Expanded options include no-cost access to a single or joint trust--making Haven Life one of the few digital life insurance agencies to offer trust access to customers. This service, which is normally valued at up to $699, is in addition to new guardianship resources and continued access to will creation. Haven Term policyholders can also upgrade their existing will to a trust at no cost to them.

"While life insurance is an essential part of end-of-life planning, it is not the only piece of the puzzle and our original partnership with Trust & Will was designed to support our long-standing mission of making life less hard for our customers," said John Latona, General Manager at Haven Life. "We've always believed in maintaining a long-term relationship with our customers. When their needs change, that means our services need to evolve too. That's why we're excited to expand on our relationship with Trust & Will to provide enhanced estate planning resources."

"We are thrilled to expand our existing partnership with Haven Life, which now includes access to even more estate planning tools to create truly customized plans," said Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "Reflecting on the past three years of working together, we are grateful to partner with incredible brands that share our vision of helping as many families as possible get their financial affairs in order. Haven Life believed in us early on, and we're so proud to have helped thousands of their members to date."

About Haven Life:
Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Life Plus (Plus) is the marketing name for the Plus Rider which is included as part of the Haven Term policy. The rider is not available in every state and is subject to change at any time. Neither Haven Life nor MassMutual are responsible for the provision of the benefits and services made accessible under the Plus Rider, which are provided by third party vendors (partners).

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 Haven Term in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In New York (DTC-NY) and California (DTC-CA), and in other states it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

About Trust & Will:
Trust & Will is a modern approach to digital estate planning, offering legally valid documents designed and approved by estate planning attorneys to adhere to individual state guidelines. Our mission is to provide families with a better way to plan for the future. Since 2017, more than 250,000 Trust & Will members have created an online estate plan to set up their family legacy. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible by providing a secure way to set up a plan online in minutes, using bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC2. Trust & Will is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members and is a proud vendor partner of several leading financial institutions, including Fifth Third Bank, Northwestern Mutual and Haven Life. To learn more, visit www.trustandwill.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haven-life-and-trust--will-expand-partnership-to-offer-enhanced-estate-planning-resources-to-eligible-policyholders-301402362.html

SOURCE Haven Life

