Haven Tower Enhances Senior Professional Team with Addition of Philomena O'Donnell and Promotion of Donald Cutler

Seasoned Wealth Management Marketing Communications Professional Philomena O'Donnell Joins Firm as Principal, Content Strategies

Donald Cutler Elevated to Senior Principal After Joining the Firm in 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower"), the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management industry, today announced the deepening of its team of senior professionals with the addition of Philomena O'Donnell as Principal, Content Strategies, and the promotion of Donald Cutler to Senior Principal. A multiple award-winning and full-service agency, Haven Tower delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy support to wealth management clients across the country.

With over 25 years of financial services marketing and corporate communications experience, Philomena O'Donnell previously served for over a decade as as a marketing communications professional with Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest independent wealth management firms. In this role, she developed and executed marketing and corporate communications programs with an emphasis on driving engagement across multiple external and internal audiences.

Prior to that, Ms. O'Donnell was Senior Vice President, marketing communications at J. & W. Seligman & Co., an institutional investment business. Earlier in her career, she worked as Creative Director at Lord, Abbett & Co., a global asset manager.

Since joining Haven Tower in January 2021, Mr. Cutler has leveraged his over 15 years of experience in strategic communications and media relations to provide innovative solutions, informed guidance and insightful communication support to clients as well as colleagues. In addition to holding multiple senior communications roles at large enterprises such as Pacific Gas & Electric Company, Mr. Cutler also spent time at Kekst & Company (now Kekst CNC), where he served on teams supporting several large and complex transactions and crisis situations.

Story continues

Joseph Kuo, Founder & CEO of Haven Tower, said, "It's an exciting time for Haven Tower as we continue to expand and deepen our team of senior staff, all of whom bring an unparalleled combination of skills, work ethic and focus on client service. The addition of Phil to our organization underscores Haven Tower's emphasis on hiring highly experienced, top-caliber professionals who appreciate the complexities of the wealth management space, can get up to speed rapidly and start adding significant value immediately to any client engagement."

"We're also thrilled to acknowledge Donald's many contributions to the firm over the past few years with this well-deserved promotion," continued Mr. Kuo. "I've had the privilege of knowing and working with Donald since our days together at Kekst & Company, managing demanding and complicated strategic communications situations across the country. His approach to media relations and account management personifies our client-centric mission of respect, hard work and service."

Michael Dugan, President & Managing Partner, said, "The creativity, diligence and care Donald and Phil bring to every client engagement reflects the service approach that our entire firm strives to deliver. Thanks to these enhancements to our team, we have reinforced our position as the top strategic communications agency for independent wealth management enterprises across the country and the companies that support them."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service public relations and marketing communications firm focused on the financial services sector, with a particular emphasis on supporting wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Our team of dedicated professionals across Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations. For more information, please visit https://haventower.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4854

lyue@haventower.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haven-tower-enhances-senior-professional-team-with-addition-of-philomena-odonnell-and-promotion-of-donald-cutler-301778843.html

SOURCE Haven Tower Group