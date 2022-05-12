HaveNeed Launches Revolutionary Consumer Barter Platform

HaveNeed launches a revolutionary mobile barter platform enabling consumers to trade goods and services with no exchange of currency.

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaveNeed, the first consumer multiparty barter marketplace that enables people to trade goods and services at a scale never before possible, launches publicly this week.

The app taps into the growing trends of sustainable consumption, the secondhand economy and bartering without cash. There are billions of people globally with smartphones but:

Have limited access to cash

Have tired of the traditional consumer model of purchasing new and disposing of old

Are concerned with the impact the current mass consumption model has on the environment

There is currently a strong appeal for bartering among consumers including parents of growing children, charitable organizations, collectors, and the financially displaced. The ability to trade goods and services efficiently with the HaveNeed platform addresses all of these needs.

"HaveNeed has the potential to positively impact billions of people," said HaveNeed Founder Josh C. Kline. "We enable people to use their own goods and skills as currency. I'm very excited to get this mission underway."

HaveNeed makes it incredibly easy to barter, with users only having to add Haves and Needs by entering some basic details and uploading photos. HaveNeed's patented matching technology creates multi-person trades in either public or private barter groups and at 300X the scale of current barter systems.

Existing barter systems offer limited trading options because they require a mutual coincidence of wants – each person must have what the other party needs. HaveNeed's revolutionary multiparty barter system connects up to 5 people in any barter loop, allowing HaveNeed to address numerous consumer trends:

Only 1% of goods purchased are still in use after six months

American households have more than 5.3 billion unused items

20% of Americans pay rent for self storage

Buy Nothing gifting groups have grown to over 7,000 communities and 5 million users in 44 countries

The secondhand economy has grown from $43 B in 2019 to projected $62 B in 2022

Story continues

During its development, HaveNeed garnered significant accolades and interest including:

Top 3 finalist in dot.LA's inaugural 2020 startup pitch competition

Conducted successful pilot programs with organizations including the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, USTA Foundation and Inspiring Children Foundation

Founder has shared his message on TED.com and The Minimalists podcast about the positive impacts of bartering

The iOS app is available in the US App Store now with Android coming later this year.

About HaveNeed:

HaveNeed is the first consumer multiparty barter marketplace enabling people to trade goods and services at a scale never before possible. HaveNeed's mission is to level the playing field for people in need, which will be achieved by empowering people to use the goods they already have and the skills they possess as their currency to acquire goods and services without cash.

Related Links

https://haveneed.org

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haveneed-launches-revolutionary-consumer-barter-platform-301546352.html

SOURCE Have Need, Inc.