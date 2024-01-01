'We haven't given up yet': Pueblo affordable home builder indieDwell in cash flow crisis

Pueblo's niche affordable home-building business, indieDwell of Colorado, is struggling financially, but there is an effort underway to rebrand the business and provide much-needed jobs for Pueblo residents, especially its second-chance employees.

Civil lawsuits against indieDwell are starting to stack up in Pueblo District Court. One suit claims a $109,000 breach of contract with Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County and another claims $28,000 is owed to a lumber company for supplies.

In addition, the chief executive officer for one of the largest Section 8 landlords in the country said he too is considering legal action after a $600,000-plus down payment he made over a year ago has not been refunded and none of the 20 homes his company ordered have been delivered.

How indieDwell came to Colorado

The two halves of the containers will eventually be connected to form the full modular housing unit being built at indieDwell.

Through an incentive agreement inked with the city of Pueblo and Pueblo’s Economic Development Corp. in 2019, the company, which is based in Boise, Idaho, where it runs another manufacturing plant, committed to bringing 170 jobs to Pueblo when it reaches full capacity.

A total of about eight partners pitched in to help bring the business to Pueblo, including the Colorado Health Foundation, the Colorado Trust and Gary Community Ventures, said Dr. Ben Bynam, senior director of impact investing for the private Colorado Health Foundation. All the partners were intrigued by indieDwell's factory-built process and dedication to making homeownership affordable for those who are left out of the housing market, Bynam said.

"We started with a $250,000 planning grant in January 2019 in partnership with other foundations. The goal was to bring a nonprofit to Colorado, with Pueblo being a potential factory site and the promise of high-quality jobs — indieDwell checked all the boxes," Bynam said.

Once Pueblo officials approved providing more than $1.5 million in half-cent sales tax economic-development funds to the company, the money was used to purchase equipment and provide pre-employment training at Pueblo Community College, among other uses. That Pueblo partnership enabled indieDwell to obtain a $1.5 million, 1% low-interest loan in September 2019 from the Colorado Health Foundation, Bynam said.

That loan then enabled indieDwell to meet the requirements to obtain other state funding, he explained.

The Colorado nonprofit version of indieDwell opened the Pueblo production facility July 6, 2020, to build tiny homes and affordable housing units inside a 100,000-square-foot facility at 205 N. Elizabeth St., formerly the AG Warehouse. Some of the company's employees are "second chance employees" who are convicted felons desperately in need of work, which is hard to come by for those with criminal records.

At first, indieDwell's Colorado plant employed 50 to 60 workers with the intent of reaching 170 at full capacity. The builder again reached out to the Colorado Health Foundation for growth capital so that it would be allowed to fulfill its employment goals.

The Colorado Health Foundation approved a non-cash loan guarantee, which obligated the foundation to guarantee it would repay indieDwell's loan if it couldn't pay it back. That led to a $3.5 million InBank loan, Bynam said.

A modular housing unit under construction at the indieDwell facility in September 2020.

The first sign of trouble

In September 2022, when indieDwell began having difficulty getting customers to pay money owed to the builder, the Colorado Health Foundation again stepped in to provide a $1 million recoverable grant "so they could meet their obligations," Bynam said.

Still, the builder struggled into 2023 and 45 workers were laid off Jan. 6, according to Mikki Gates, indieDwell's human resources manager at the time. Gates told the Chieftain earlier this year that indieDwell had "reduced production down to one line from two as an adjustment to our upcoming production schedule for 2023."

But by April, indieDwell had temporarily shut down its Pueblo production facility due to those persisting cash flow issues, leaving 55 employees without work for the time being. In May, two top executives — Gates and Ron Francis, CEO of indieDwell Colorado — departed the company and the Pueblo production factory remained shut down.

Several workers who were sidelined expressed their disappointment to the Chieftain. Some of them had never had a construction job with benefits.

"I share their level of disappointment," Bynam said. "When you look at where they were and where they sit now, it's disappointing."

Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County files breach of contract suit

Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County, based in Pagosa Springs, has historically built one home a year since its inception in 1994, but was able to purchase two indieDwell homes after receiving a gift of 11 lots from the county commission in 2021.

"We needed to build more, faster. We needed to find a modular home builder," said Lori Henricksen, executive director for the Pagosa Springs-based Habitat for Humanity program.

"We were really excited about indieDwell because they are in Colorado and they are really focused on sustainability and energy efficiency," Henricksen said.

After a tour of the plant, Habitat for Humanity "felt comfortable with them and the fact that they were a nonprofit was a positive for us working with them," she said. "We had a plan to build 15 homes in five years and ordered the first two homes (for delivery) in 2022."

Although the homes were late in being delivered, "finally we got them and the two families moved in to them in February of this year," she said.

The Habitat officials were ready to go ahead with the 2023 order of three homes and had already paid the $109,000-plus deposit on those homes in October 2021.

"In late February, we found out they could not fulfill our order, so we said, 'OK, can you refund our deposit?' They had to check with their board (of directors) and the board said, yes, they would refund our deposit," Hendericksen said she was told.

"Obviously, we got no refund. It was a significant financial hit," she said. "We had made a commitment to build the three homes and had three families lined up."

The agency hired legal counsel and filed a breach of contract civil lawsuit in Pueblo County District Court earlier this year. The homebuilder did not file an answer to the lawsuit, so on Aug. 18, Judge Michelle Chostner entered a default judgment in the case.

On Sept. 12, the court issued a writ of garnishment with JP Morgan and Chase Company for the judgment amount. The bank responded to the writ indicating the indieDwell account had a balance of just $7,684, according to a motion for order to deliver garnished funds.

On Nov. 7, Chostner ordered the bank to deliver funds by filing a partial or full satisfaction of judgment. On Dec. 14, Habitat for Humanity's attorneys indicated a partial judgment was received.

"We have received very little of our total," Hendricksen told the Chieftain.

The agency was able to get three replacement Karsten Homes from Clayton Albuquerque for the three families promised homes this year. One family closed on the property this month and the other two will close in January.

"Now we have to figure out how to overcome this and we hope to be made whole and continue on our mission. We hope to eventually get repaid by indieDwell," Hendricksen said, pointing out that her agency has been unable to find an insurance company or responsible party affiliated with the home builder that can make that happen.

Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company files civil suit

The Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company filed a civil lawsuit on Oct. 26 in Pueblo District Court alleging that indieDwell of Colorado "owes the sum of $28,367.53 as the balance due for the goods sold to the defendant by plaintiff (Foxworth-Galbraith)."

The lumber company is seeking what is owed plus interest from June 1, 2022, and "reasonable attorney's fees," all of which Foxworth attorneys allege is their right as outlined in an application for credit the builder filed with the company.

That case is still pending in court and there is no hearing date set.

Whitestone & Co., LLC also considering legal action

Whitestone & Co. is "one of the largest Section 8 landlords in the country" whose properties are "really affordable homes," said Gino Cozza, CEO for Whitestone & Co.

Cozza supplied the Chieftain with a bank statement indicating Whitestone paid a $627,672 deposit to indieDwell through JP Morgan Chase bank on Nov. 22, 2022. The deposit was for 20 homes after "I had been to their facility four or five times," he said.

"Part of the plan with these 20 homes (was that) we were considering putting the homes in Pueblo," he explained. "But they don't have our deposit money anymore and they should have held it in trust."

"The homes were supposed to be ready in six months and that came and went. I told them we will try to work with you and then everybody starts to jump ship," he explained.

Cozza said he would have a conversation with one indieDwell board member who he was supposed to follow up with the next week, only to find out that the board member had left.

"Usually when board members leave while there's financial issues, that's never a good sign," he said. "They were supposed to get funding from the Colorado Trust or Colorado Health and they said if they could get funding they would pay me."

"A year came and went and I don't have any homes and they don't have any money," he said.

"I've been trying for many months to try to avoid getting lawyers involved, but I finally got to that point after the last phone call I had with them. It was clear I was being strung along," Cozza said.

Can the business be saved?

The current plan is to rebrand the Pueblo-based builder as Phoenix Homes and that means a new board of directors and new staff, Bynam said.

"They have completely turned over the board and staff and any previous decision-makers involving what happened to Mr. Cozza, Habitat for Humanity and the others are no longer involved," Bynam explained. "We are working with counsel to reinstitute the board and work on rebranding issues."

The board's new chair is Ally Upton of rural El Paso County, who is an advocate for affordable housing.

"When I met the Pueblo crew, I saw their drive and dedication to the community and to Colorado. There is an effort to try to forge forward with the mission to be a solution to the housing crisis and using the Pueblo factory," Upton said.

Bynam said any future financing from the foundation is not promised and any near-term financial help will come with an expectation of repayment.

He said it is not just indieDwell that is having issues. He said other factory-built home builders have had similar challenges, but by the same token, "we are not going to stick build our way out of the housing crisis in Colorado."

"The hope is that with the reinstituted board and staff, Phoenix Homes will be able to fulfill the mission, especially the mission to provide quality jobs and to employ folks with challenging backgrounds. There are about 26 employees currently working — some are in the Pueblo factory and others are working on a project with Chaffee Housing Trust to help finish their project," in Salida, Bynam explained.

"We haven't given up the fight just yet. We are still in it," Bynam said.

Can the old debts ever be repaid?

Although Phoneix Homes officials are working to pick up the pieces of the business, what will happen with the others who are still owed money? Bynam said the Colorado Trust is "supporting the financial cost to hire a lawyer to go after significant money still owed from an (indieDwell) partner in California. That could be in the $1 million range in terms of what is owed."

"The folks deprived of their capital money could potentially be made whole," if that money can be recovered through the legal process, Bynam said.

indieDwell Idaho's response

The Chieftain reached out to indieDwell President Derek Henderson and Vice President of Finance Kristen Erbacci at indieDwell's Boise, Idaho, headquarters seeking comment on the issues the Colorado plant has been faced with.

"Derek Henderson and I are not employees of indieDwell Colorado and, as such, are not able to comment," Erbacci responded.

"While indieDwell Holdings in Idaho opened the Pueblo plant, they are separate from any restructuring that may or may not be happening," Upton explained.

For people like Bynam and Upton, the motivation is simple.

"When people step into homeownership it is an opportunity to create wealth for themselves and future generations. The city of Pueblo deserves for this to work out," Bynam said.

"I just love Pueblo and the sense of community. Pueblo has a drive to never give up and a commitment to make the community better," Upton said.

