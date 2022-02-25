U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.01
    +51.92 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.56
    +1.75 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.70
    -15.60 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3380
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,408.95
    +1,554.91 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.83
    +75.70 (+9.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,397.07
    +426.25 (+1.64%)
     

Havertys Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
·1 min read
HVT
HVT-A
  • HVT
  • HVT-A
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.25 per share on the common stock and $0.23 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com.

SOURCE: Havertys

CONTACT: Contact: Havertys 404-443-2900 Jenny Hill Parker SVP, finance and corporate secretary


