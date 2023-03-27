Havertys Announces Officer Changes

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) today announced that Katie R. Mendolera has been named senior vice president, strategic development and real estate, effective March 24, 2023.

Mendolera has significant experience in the retail and consumer industry working as a corporate banker. She has served public and private companies across the furniture, home improvement, auto aftermarket and other sectors, leveraging her industry and banking expertise to offer insights and solutions to help her clients succeed. In her role with Havertys, Mendolera will be responsible for all aspects of real estate management, with an emphasis on store expansion, relocation and improvements, and strategic development. She will report to Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO.

"We are pleased to welcome Katie to the Havertys team. She assisted Havertys in key transactions including a $70 million sale-leaseback of three distribution facilities at the beginning of the COVID pandemic in May 2020 and an increase and extension of our $80 million revolving credit facility in October 2022. Our previous working relationship with Katie and her knowledge of our business ensures a continued focus on executing on our strategies for future growth," said Hare.

Prior to joining Havertys, Mendolera, 40, was a managing director, consumer and retail corporate banking for Truist Securities, formerly SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. Her experience across multiple banking products includes structured real estate, leasing, M&A advisory, capital markets and treasury management. Mendolera served as a managing director, southeast corporate banking from 2018 to 2020, and various other roles since 2005 when she joined the bank. Mendolera earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Maryland.

She succeeds Rawson Haverty, Jr., who announced last year his retirement effective March 31. Haverty, whose career spans 40 years, began as a salesperson in 1982 and joined the real estate team in 1984. He has held several leadership roles over the years, and in 1998 was named senior vice president, real estate and development. During his tenure, he oversaw the opening of over 100 stores, the transformation of the company's distribution facilities, and the investment of over $100 million in executing the store refreshment strategy that aligned the in-store experience with customer expectations. His passion in the sustainability arena led to the creation of the company's HVTerra program, focusing on energy efficiency and waste reduction, setting the foundation of the company's sustainability efforts for the future. Haverty, a director since 1992, will continue to serve on the company's board of directors.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO, said "Rawson has made extraordinary contributions to Havertys. We will miss his passion and deep dedication to the culture and legacy of our company. We wish Rawson the very best upon his retirement."

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 123showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

