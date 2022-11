Havertys Announces Special Cash Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today, that its board of directors authorized a special cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $1.00 per share on the common stock and $0.95 per share on the Class A common stock.

The board also approved the payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share on the common stock and $0.26 per share on the Class A common stock.

The special cash dividend and regular quarterly dividend will be paid together on December 13, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2022. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company's website, havertys.com.

