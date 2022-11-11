U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    +2.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +16.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0167 (+1.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0135 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6110
    -3.1090 (-2.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,751.29
    -1,148.69 (-6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.77
    -5.36 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Havertys Announces Special Cash Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Havertys
·1 min read

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today, that its board of directors authorized a special cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $1.00 per share on the common stock and $0.95 per share on the Class A common stock.

The board also approved the payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share on the common stock and $0.26 per share on the Class A common stock.

The special cash dividend and regular quarterly dividend will be paid together on December 13, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2022. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company's website, havertys.com.

Havertys, Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture
Havertys, Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725277/Havertys-Announces-Special-Cash-Dividend-and-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend

Recommended Stories

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Chrysos Corporation Limited (ASX:C79) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • 49ers miss out on DE, WR in Draft Wire 2023 mock

    A two-round mock draft from the Draft Wire underscores how the 49ers might wind up missing a couple of their picks in this year's draft.

  • Brandin Cooks questionable for Sunday’s game

    Texans receiver Brandin Cooks remained limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable to play Sunday against the Giants. Cooks was excused from practice Tuesday and Wednesday last week and did not play against the Eagles last Thursday night. He returned to the team last Friday, but he did not return to practice until Thursday when [more]

  • Saquon Barkley: It would be a great story for Odell Beckham to come back

    The Cowboys have shown free agent receiver Odell Beckham the love. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons started the campaign by tweeting at Beckham. The Giants also want Beckham, and they have made that known to him but in a more direct way. “I don’t have to tweet at him,” Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Friday, [more]

  • Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice

    Does Caterpillar (CAT) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • October CPI Data Raises Hope for a Soft Landing: 5 Top Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five U.S. corporate behemoths with solid growth potential. These are: HUM, MPC, CAT, MCK and ORLY.

  • Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) Matthew Wright is a pragmatist. The former aerospace engineer major spent three years trying to chase a spot on an NFL roster while keeping a regular 9-to-5 gig with Lockheed Martin in Florida. It made sense: He could work remotely and get a steady paycheck, something that's hardly a guarantee in the fickle job market for NFL kickers.

  • Breaking down the final Saints injury report vs. Steelers in Week 10

    Breaking down the final Saints injury report vs. Steelers in Week 10: Who's out, who's questionable, and who will be available?

  • Crypto.com Preliminary Audit Shows That 20% of Its Assets Are in Shiba Inu Coin

    As large crypto exchanges push to prepare “proof-of-reserves” audits, an initial effort reveals just how much of Crypto.com’s reserves are in the dog-inspired meme ERC-20 token, SHIB.

  • Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

    The receiver’s absence could open up playing time for three players.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

    Shares of energy company Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Adjusted net earnings fell 25% to $73.5 million, or $0.11 per share. Management said that higher interest payments and a reduction in tax subsidies were the reason for the shortfall.

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

    "FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)

    There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.

  • You need to understand the FTX debacle even if you have no investments in crypto

    The sudden collapse of FTX, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, underlines how important it is for any investor to learn about the risks taken when money is parked with a lightly regulated firm. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned his position as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, a lawyer who has worked on the bankruptcies of Enron, Nortel Networks and many other companies. FTX, based in the Bahamas, held about $16 billion in customer assets but had lent about $10 billion of that to Alameda Research, a trading firm also run by Bankman-Fried and headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • Does SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Have the Potential to Rally 132% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 131.8% upside potential for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%. Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly.

  • Oil to $125: 10 Most Shorted Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]

  • Why Veru Stock Was Losing One-Third of Its Value This Week

    The stock of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) did not have a good week. As of midafternoon Friday, the share price was down by more than 35% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Veru and its shareholders had high hopes for sabizabulin, an orally administered COVID treatment.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Annaly (NLY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The entire $16 billion fortune of former FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been wiped out, one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftThe downfall of h