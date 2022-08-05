U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,139.15
    +612.15 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Havertys Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend and Additional Authorization Under Stock Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Havertys
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HVT
  • HVT-A

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.28 per share on the common stock and $0.26 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2022. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

The board also approved a new authorization under its stock repurchase program that permits the company to purchase up to $25.0 million of its common stock and Class A common stock. Shares may be repurchased, at the company's discretion, from time-to-time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We believe in a balanced approach on returns to stockholders of dividends and open-market share repurchases. We have paid $111.8 million in dividends and $86.5 million for common stock repurchases since January 1, 2020. The board's decision today highlights our strong balance sheet and operating results, confidence in our future cash flow generation, and ability to fund future growth."

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/710001/havertys-furniture-est-1885-002.jpg
https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/710001/havertys-furniture-est-1885-002.jpg

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710978/Havertys-Announces-Third-Quarter-Cash-Dividend-and-Additional-Authorization-Under-Stock-Repurchase-Program

Recommended Stories

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines were overshadowed by the company's third-quarter guidance.

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its strategy to operate as a multiproduct company and growing strength across its auto refinance product.

  • Is Trending Stock Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Devon Energy (DVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) second-quarter 2022 performance is expected to have benefited from growth in engagement hours and strength in the user base.

  • 11 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best beaten down stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of undervalued stocks and their potential, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. With rising fears associated with the S&P 500 hitting a bear […]

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

    One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are eight high-dividend REITs priced for less than $10 per share: Related: Invest Like A Wealthy Real Estate Mogul For Just $10 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pays a 15.15% dividend, and it’s pr

  • Analysts Say Buy These 10 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts recommend buying despite their earnings miss. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts recommend buying, go directly to Analysts Say Buy These 5 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss. The pessimists have been right about the contraction in the United States economy over […]

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • 10 Best International Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will look at 10 best international stocks to invest in. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best International Stocks to Invest In. Investors who aim to achieve broad diversification are always on the lookout to identify lucrative investments in international markets. While some find investing […]

  • Amazon to acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Amazon is buying Roomba-maker iRobot.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThis time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Global Ltd.. climbed 2,325% above its $4 IPO price to close at $97 in its debut ses

  • Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Proterra Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTRA) Second-Quarter Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Proterra Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTRA ) shareholders, with its shares surging 15% to US$5.90 in...

  • 4 Jim Cramer Stocks for ‘Mild’ Recession

    In this article, we will look at 4 stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a “mild” recession. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 2 Jim Cramer Stocks for ‘Mild’ Recession. Inflation Vs The Fed Inflation has been running at a 40-year high in 2022. According to […]

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BP, SunCoke Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, Northern Oil and Gas and Diamondback Energy

    BP, SunCoke Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, Northern Oil and Gas and Diamondback Energy are part of Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 126% Upside in Omeros (OMER): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The consensus price target hints at a 126.2% upside potential for Omeros (OMER). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the ‘biggest mistake’ people make with their money (and psst: it has to do with savings)

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Warren Buffett, the infamous 91 year-old Oracle of Omaha, is worth roughly $100 billion dollars — and could clearly spend frivolously. The guidance is that you will need roughly 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account.