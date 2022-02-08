U.S. markets closed

Havertys To Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 16

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  HVT
  HVT-A

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com. A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET through Saturday, February 26, 2022. The number to access the telephone playback is 1-888-203-1112 (access code: 1060509).

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys


