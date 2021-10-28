U.S. markets closed

Havertys Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), today reported its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third quarter 2021 versus third quarter 2020:

  • Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $1.31 versus $0.97.

  • Sales increased 19.7% to $260.4 million for 2021 compared to $217.5 million for 2020. Comparable store sales increased 17.7%. Sales for 2021 increased 24.4% compared to $209.3 million for 2019.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased to report another quarter of outstanding results of both top line growth and operating margin expansion. The fluctuations in product and freight costs, supply chain disruptions, and staffing in key areas has challenged our teams. This quarter's performance was hard earned and I'm proud of our people as they continue to exemplify our key values of dedication to serving the customer, integrity, and teamwork.

“Merchandise availability and costs remain a key issue across the industry. Our domestic vendors are beginning to return to normal production levels as flow of their raw materials improves. The factories in Vietnam which closed in July are beginning to reopen at varying levels of capacity. We had product in transit and awaiting shipment prior to the closures which will provide some relief but the shutdown will likely impact availability in the latter part of the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of 2022.

“Our ability to let customers shop on their terms, either in store or online, and our free in-home design services are a part of our success and helps set us apart from our competition. We believe the home will remain a high priority for people, and buoyed by the macro environment, our position in strong markets and strategies for growth will provide momentum into the future.”

Key Results
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2021

% of Net Sales

2020

% of Net Sales

2021

% of Net Sales



2020

% of Net Sales

Sales

$

260.4

100.0

%

$

217.5

100.0

%

$

746.9

100.0

%

$

506.9

100.0

%

Gross Profit

$

148.0

56.8

%

$

122.2

56.2

%

$

424.5

56.8

%

$

281.4

55.5

%

SG&A

Variable

$

43.7

16.8

%

$

37.7

17.3

%

$

126.4

16.9

%

$

93.7

18.5

%

Fixed

$

72.4

27.8

%

$

62.4

28.7

%

$

211.9

28.4

%

176.6

34.8

%

Total SG&A

$

116.1

44.6

%

$

100.1

46.0

%

$

338.3

45.3

%

$

270.3

53.3

%

Pre-tax earnings (adjusted for gain on sale-leaseback*)

$

31.9

12.3

%

$

24.5

11.3

%

$

86.4

11.6

%

$

13.9*

2.7

%

Adjusted EPS

$

1.31

$

0.97

$

3.55

$

0.53*

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Same Period of 2020

  • Total sales up 19.7%, comp-store sales up 17.7% for the quarter. Total written business was up 2.0% for the quarter.

  • Gross profit margins increased 60 basis points to 56.8% in 2021 from 56.2% for the same period of 2020 due to pricing discipline partially offset by a larger charge for our LIFO reserve.

  • SG&A expenses decreased to 44.6% of sales from 46.0% and SG&A dollars increased approximately $16.0 million. The primary drivers of this change are:

    • Sales growth in 2021 and leveraging of expenses and the measures taken as part of our business continuity plan.

    • Increase of $2.7 million in selling expenses due to sales growth.

    • Increase of $1.7 million in advertising and marketing spend.

    • Increase in delivery costs of $2.2 million due to sales growth.

    • Increase in warehousing costs of $4.3 million due to higher salaries and demurrage fees.

Balance Sheet and YTD Cash Flow

  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021 are $232.4 million.

  • Generated $89.0 million in cash from operating activities driven by a solid performance, a $34.0 million increase in customer deposits from written orders, offset by funding of a $29.1 million increase in inventories.

  • Capital expenditures of $28.1 million which included purchase of leased Virginia home delivery center which was part of May 2020 sale leaseback.

  • Paid $13.0 million in quarterly cash dividends.

  • Repurchased $19.5 million of common stock.

  • No funded debt.

Expectations and Other

  • Our written business for the fourth quarter to date of 2021 is down approximately 3.5% versus the same period last year and up 20.9% over 2019. The written business for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 were up 22.8% and 16.7%, respectively, over 2019. Our delivered sales for the fourth quarter to date of 2021 are up approximately 17.5% versus the same period last year and up 41.5% over 2019. Delivered sales for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 were up 3.9% and 12.9%, respectively, over 2019.

  • We expect gross profit margins for 2021 will be between 56.5% to 56.8%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence. Our estimated gross profit margins are based on changes in product and freight costs and its impact on our LIFO reserve.

  • Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2021 are expected to be in the $278.0 to $281.0 million range, an increase over our previous 2021 estimate due to rising warehouse, compensation, and benefit costs. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2021 are anticipated to be in the 17.0% to 17.3% range.

  • Our effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to be 24.0% excluding the impact from the vesting of stock-based awards and potential new tax legislation.

  • Planned capital expenditures for 2021 are approximately $37.0 million which include amounts for a store which opened in February in Myrtle Beach, S.C., a new market for Havertys, the opening in August of a new store in The Villages, Fla., and the addition of a new store scheduled to open in January 2022 in Austin, TX. We closed one store in the third quarter of 2021 and retail square footage is expected to be flat versus 2020. Capital expenditures include amounts for the purchase in the third quarter of 2021 of a store and a home delivery center, previously under lease. We are also investing in new information technology in support of our website and operations.

  • Our suppliers paused their manufacturing operations in Vietnam in July due to COVID-19. They began reopening in mid-October and are operating at various levels of capacity. These closures may impact our merchandise available for delivery in future quarters.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data – Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

260,378

$

217,513

$

746,858

$

506,913

Cost of goods sold

112,375

95,336

322,320

225,537

Gross profit

148,003

122,177

424,538

281,376

Expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

116,156

100,097

338,315

270,281

Other expense (income), net

2

(2,401

)

(40

)

(34,298

)

Total expenses

116,158

97,696

338,275

235,983

Income before interest and income taxes

31,845

24,481

86,263

45,393

Interest income, net

58

51

173

64

Income before income taxes

31,903

24,532

86,436

45,457

Income tax expense

7,670

6,271

19,939

11,737

Net income

$

24,233

$

18,261

$

66,497

$

33,720

Diluted earnings per share:

Common Stock

$

1.31

$

0.97

$

3.55

$

1.77

Class A Common Stock

$

1.25

$

0.93

$

3.38

$

1.70

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:

Common Stock

18,562

18,864

18,712

19,038

Class A Common Stock

1,290

1,526

1,344

1,530

Cash dividends per share:

Common Stock

$

0.25

$

0.20

$

0.72

$

0.55

Class A Common Stock

$

0.23

$

0.19

$

0.65

$

0.52


HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands– Unaudited)


September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

225,674

$

200,058

$

211,849

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,716

6,713

6,713

Inventories

118,961

89,908

90,943

Prepaid expenses

13,729

9,580

9,996

Other current assets

13,441

9,985

11,475

Total current assets

378,521

316,244

330,976

Property and equipment, net

124,795

108,366

109,663

Right-of-use lease assets

229,975

228,749

235,778

Deferred income taxes

18,120

15,814

12,523

Other assets

12,349

11,199

10,485

Total assets

$

763,760

$

680,372

$

699,425

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

34,663

$

31,429

$

27,110

Customer deposits

120,149

86,183

88,408

Accrued liabilities

56,880

52,963

53,866

Current lease liabilities

34,108

33,466

32,685

Total current liabilities

245,800

204,041

202,069

Noncurrent lease liabilities

203,935

200,200

207,780

Other liabilities

22,484

23,164

22,199

Total liabilities

472,219

427,405

432,048

Stockholders’ equity

291,541

252,967

267,377

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

763,760

$

680,372

$

699,425



HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands– Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

66,497

$

33,720

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

12,099

13,959

Share-based compensation expense

6,456

3,362

Gain from sale of land, property and equipment

(74

)

(34,202

)

Other

(1,484

)

1,259

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventories

(29,053

)

13,873

Customer deposits

33,966

58,287

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

3,151

1,156

Other assets and liabilities

(9,239

)

(4,997

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,679

13,404

Net cash provided by operating activities

88,998

99,821

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Capital expenditures

(28,060

)

(7,205

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

78

74,399

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(27,982

)

67,194

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facilities

43,800

Payments of borrowings under revolving credit facilities

(43,800

)

Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities

Dividends paid

(13,010

)

(10,271

)

Common stock repurchased

(19,493

)

(19,708

)

Other

(2,894

)

(876

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(35,397

)

(30,855

)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period

25,619

136,160

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

206,771

82,402

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

232,390

$

218,562


Adjusted EPS and Pre-tax earnings as adjusted
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that Adjusted EPS is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it best allows comparison of the performance for the comparable period. In addition, Adjusted EPS affords investors a view of what we consider Havertys’ earnings performance and the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance.

We have calculated Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 by adjusting EPS for a sale-leaseback transaction. There were no such adjustments in the comparable period of 2021.

YTD
September 30, 2020

Diluted earnings per share:

Reported EPS

$

1.77

Adjustments:

Gain from sale-leaseback transaction: pre-tax

(1.66

)

Tax impact of gain(1)

0.42

Net adjustment

(1.24

)

Adjusted EPS

$

0.53

(1) Calculated based on nature of item and rates applied.

YTD
September 30, 2020

Pre-tax earnings:
(Dollars in millions)

Income before income taxes, as reported

$

45.5

Adjustments:

Gain from sale-leaseback transaction

(31.6

)

Pre-tax earnings, as adjusted

$

13.9

Comparable Store Sales
Comparable-store or “comp-store” sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly. Stores closed due to COVID-19 were excluded from comp-store sales.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense
We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses. Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary. Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs. Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage. We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function. Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.

Conference Call Information
The company invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call on October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, havertys.com under the investor relations section. If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET through November 8, 2021. The number to access the telephone playback is 1-888-203-1112 (access code: 7628032).

About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

Safe Harbor
This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “position,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “on track,” “anticipate,” “to come,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expected ability to operate and protect our team members and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the execution and effect of our cost savings initiatives, the use of proceeds from our sale-leaseback transaction, our expectations for selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2021, our liquidity position to continue to operate during these highly uncertain times, and our efforts and initiatives to help us emerge from the pandemic well-positioned.

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the extent and duration of the disruption to our business operations caused by the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the financial health of our business partners and customers, on supply chains and our suppliers, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; our ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants and amend such credit facilities as necessary; disruptions in our suppliers' operations, including from the impact of COVID-19, including potential problems with inventory availability and the potential result of the volatility or higher cost of product and international freight due to the high demand of products and low supply for an unpredictable period of time; disruptions in our third-party producers’ operations in foreign countries; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs and the unpredictability of such changes; failure of vendors to meet our quality control standards or to react to changes in legislative or regulatory frameworks; disruptions in our distribution centers; changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs); labor shortages and the Company's ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of the Company's information systems and information technology infrastructure, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 (all of which risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic) and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys


