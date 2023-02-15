Havila Shipping ASA: Contract With Equinor Energy for PSV Havila Clipper

Havila Shipping ASA

The company has entered into a contract with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV Havila Clipper for a firm period of 6 months and two optional periods each of 2 months.

The contract starts in second half of February in direct continuation of existing contract.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



