Havila Shipping ASA: New contracts

Havila Shipping ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  HAVI.OL
Havila Shipping ASA
Havila Shipping ASA

Havila Shipping has entered into a new contract with Nexans Norway AS for the subsea vessel Havila Phoenix. The contract is in direct continuation of existing contract and is firm until end of October 2022, with 60 optional days thereafter.

The company has also entered into a contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for the PSV vessel Havila Herøy for a fixed period of 70 days plus options.

Contracts related to project work are also entered into for the AHTS vessel Havila Venus for a fixed period of total 64 days plus options.

Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


