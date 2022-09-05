Havila Shipping ASA: Sale of ship

Havila Shipping ASA

Havila Sihipping has, according to instructions from the lenders financing Havila Phoenix, entered into an agreement to sell the ship based on principles laid down in the current restructuring agreement.

The sale will take place when the existing contract for the ship is completed, expected to take place at the end of fourth quarter 2022.

Havila Shipping will continue as manager for the ship. The sale transaction itself is expected to have limited impact on the income and liquidity position.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



