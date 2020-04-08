How to recall an email in Outlook

Did you send an email without reviewing it? Did you hit send on a not-very-nice email and instantly regret it? Don’t panic! It can happen to anyone. It’s easy to mistakenly hit Reply All, or send an email without an important attached file.

But here’s a solution you might not have considered: Outlook has a feature you can use to recall sent emails which can prevent recipients from seeing them. Here is how you can use this tool, and some things you should know about why email recall isn’t always possible.

Note: These instructions do not apply to the web-based version of Outlook — they only work with the desktop client. They also only work if you and the recipient use a Microsoft Exchange account within the same organization, or you both have Office 365.

How to recall Outlook emails

Step 1: Open your Sent Items folder and look for the email you want to recall — it should be at the top of the list. You absolutely must double-click on this email to fully open it before moving to the next step.

Step 2: Click the Message tab on the toolbar to make it active. Next, navigate to the Move section and click the More Move Actions button designated with a letter and an envelope, as shown below.

Step 3: Click the Recall This Message option on the drop-down list.

Step 4: A pop-up window appears on your screen. Here you have two options: Delete unread copies of this message, or delete unread copies and replace with a new message. You’ll also see an option to have Outlook notify you if the process succeeds or fails.

Select your option(s) and click the OK button to continue.

If you deleted the message, congratulations! If you want to replace it, continue on to Step 5.

Step 5: If you choose to create a replacement, Outlook opens a second screen so you can revise the message. As you compose your new email, Outlook quietly recalls your old message and displays a notification (if you selected that option). Just click the Send button when you’re done with the revised message.

Note: If you send a recall message, it doesn’t exactly make your old email disappear. In order to have the original message disappear, the recipient may need to open the recall message first. This is why you should type “URGENT” or something similar in the recall message’s title so that it’s opened before the first offensive email. Continue on for a lengthier explanation.

