U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,369.08
    +16.45 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,478.47
    +178.48 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,555.15
    +8.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.45
    -1.33 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.96 (-4.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0073 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    -0.0160 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    -0.0107 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8480
    +0.3680 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,736.09
    +204.35 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.63
    -12.02 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

HAVN Life Acquires Bennett's Choice Patented Brain Health and Recovery Formulations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Along with adding new formulations to the Company's natural health product portfolio, founder Matthew Bennett to join HAVN Life as Director of Education

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind is pleased to announce that is has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of patented natural health product formulations that support brain health from Bennett's Choice (the "Patented Formulations"). The Acquisition will add more products to HAVN Life's existing line of natural health products, with additional product launches planned in the near future.

"Completing this acquisition is a huge win for HAVN Life, adding a new and excellent set of proprietary formulations to our portfolio of natural health products," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "The fact that Bennett's Choice products are preferred by professional athletes as part of their brain health recovery lends serious credibility to the efficacy of brain health supplements, and we see great potential for these products to help those in need of brain health support and healing," he adds.

As part of the deal, Bennett's Choice founder Matthew Bennett will join the HAVN Life team as Director of Education, lending his expertise and insight to the Company's efforts to elevate the conversation about brain health and the role of natural health products.

"As an addition to HAVN Life's existing line of natural health products, the Patented Formulations will be showcased to a broader community, allowing widespread access to products that support brain health and healing," says Matthew Bennett, HAVN Life's newly minted Director of Education. "We have seen firsthand the significant positive impact on brain health within our own consumer base and distribution channels. Personally, I am excited to join a very experienced group that is passionate and structured, as they grow the brain health space in a positive and sustainable way," he adds.

Mr. Bennett's background as a therapist working with athletes to improve their recovery and performance led him to develop four formulations - Brain Evolve, Brain Beast, Brain Thrive and Brain Dream. Currently, the products are being distributed to 18 professional sports teams, including the Winnipeg Jets®, Manitoba Moose®, Calgary Stampeders®, Washington Wizards®, Houston Texans®, New England Patriots® and Seattle Seahawks®. Performance nutritionists and individual players across the NHL®, NFL®, NBA® and AHL® are using the formulations as part of their player brain health recovery regimen. The product line's essential blend of natural ingredients is designed to aid sleep, improve energy, and balance mood to help optimize performance, and has been used to support recovery from concussions and brain injury. The products are available through bennettschoice.com and at GNC® locations across Canada, as well as at many Popeyes® supplement stores, at more than 60 Pharmasave® locations, and at a variety of health clinics in Canada and the United States.

Press kit available HERE.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About Bennett's Choice

Matthew Bennett began treating athletes in 2005 as a team athletic therapist, working to improve their recovery and performance. After six seasons working with professional sports teams across the NHL, AHL, CFL and MLB, Bennett opened his own practice in Vancouver, BC, where he continues to work today.

Bennett's work with professional athletes showed him the impact of concussions and brain health in all aspects of life and led him to research and develop his first formulation, Brain Evolve in the autumn of 2009, which he was able to patent in August of 2015. Brain Evolve is now the only patented treatment for mTBI (concussion) in the USA, with the Canadian patent granted in May 2021. Bennett's Choice formulations are Health Canada approved and the choice of many professional athletes – now widely available to the consumer market. To find out more about Bennett's Choice products, visit bennettschoice.com and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Distribution Deal, the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Distribution Deal will be realized as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c6459.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Editas Medicine Are Lower This Morning

    Shares of gene-editing company Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are down more than 17% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT this morning after the company shared the first clinical data for its CRISPR-based treatment EDIT-101. Unlike many other companies using CRISPR to try to cure a genetic disease, Editas chose an inherited form of rapid vision loss as its target.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Click here for accessing Benzinga's FDA Calendar Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 28) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • How exercise can help prevent dementia

    Some types of exercise—yoga, Pilates, HIIT and weight lifting—are all good, but some are better at slowing cognitive decline.

  • Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

    Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.RELATED: If Y

  • A big new study from Oxford University confirms the bad news about long Covid

    Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.

  • Genprex Inc. Strengthens Management Team with Strategic Appointments

    Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Mark S. Berger, M.D. to the newly-created position of chief medical officer and Hemant Kumar, Ph.D., CPM, EMBA to the newly-created position of chief manufacturing and technology officer. According to the update, Drs. Berger and Kumar will report to Rodney Varner, c

  • Study Starting To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

    Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles.

  • Gilead Scores Fifth Approval For Trodelvy In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, This Time In Canada

    Health Canada has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for previously treated breast cancer patients. The approval comes for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. Canada joins Australia, Great Britain, Switzerland, and the U.S., which have approved Trodelvy for use under Project Orbis. Trodelvy is

  • Protein found on infected cells protects virus from immune system; remdesivir helps prevent hospitalization

    A protein called CD47 that helps damaged cells avoid destruction by the immune system may be contributing to severe cases of COVID-19, researchers believe. In lab experiments, the researchers found that CD47 - which in effect tells the immune system, "Do not eat me!" - is present in increased amounts on the surfaces of cells infected with the coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2 infection also increases levels of another protein, SIRPalpha, that partners with CD47 to trick the immune system into ignoring the sick cells.

  • Anti-Vax Hospital Workers Dishonor This Nurse’s Dying Wish

    Courtesy Kelseyleigh HeplerAs some health-care workers balk at taking an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine with fewer known side effects than eating Chicken McNuggets, we should remember and honor the thousands of frontline heroes who died risking their lives to save others.Those fallen health-care workers were as brave in the pandemic as any soldiers in war and they prominently include a 49-year-old Pennsylvannia ICU nurse named Deanna Reber. Her final message to us was imparted in an obituary penn

  • ADH says it's important to get vaccinated ahead of this year's flu season

    ADH says it's important to get vaccinated ahead of this year's flu season.

  • 'COVID saved my life' says woman who dangerously misdiagnosed herself

    Jemma Falloon now credits coronavirus for helping to save her life.

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma - WSJ

    (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

  • 19 Ways You're Wrecking Your Immune System, Say Experts

    A head cold, again? Some years, it seems like you're constantly coming down with something. But a worse-than-usual flu season may not be entirely to blame. There are a bunch of ways you might be weakening your immune system without even knowing it, all day long—from how much sleep you get to your sugar intake to the items you touch at the office. Eat This, Not That! Health has rounded them up here. Gesundheit. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't mis

  • Axcella's Leading Drug Candidate for Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Offers Hope in a Market Requiring Innovation

    Image by Ousa Chea on Unsplash The clinical-stage biotech company Axcella (NASDAQ: AXLA) uses endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to treat complex diseases, including liver conditions. One of its leading drug candidates, AXA1665, relies on a pioneering composition of amino acids to offer more comprehensive relief to patients suffering from progressively worsening effects resulting from cirrhosis. AXA1665 has recently entered a new Phase 2 clinical trial, and here’s why it could revolutionize

  • Experts Explain How Trauma Can Affect Your Brain

    From memory issues to heightened anxiety, here's everything you need to know.