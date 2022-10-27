HAVN Life Announces Retail Listing With Loblaws Company Ltd.

The Company's line of plant and mushroom-based natural health products will be available at LCL grocery banners across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce that it has secured a product listing with Canada's largest grocery retailer, Loblaws Company Ltd (LCL) for the Company's line of natural health products . Havn Life previously had secured distribution in all 23 Ontario locations of Loblaws' Fortinos banner in July 2022.

LCL has now approved expansion of HAVN's products across Canada. The Canadian-owned and operated supermarket chain will carry 6 of the 11 HAVN Life natural health products nationally in store banners which include Atlantic Superstore, YIG (Your Independent Grocer), Dominion, Loblaws, Zehrs and Real Canadian Superstore. The HAVN Life product line is expected to hit store shelves November 2022. Fortinos has also approved expansion of HAVN Life's offering to include the Brain Evolve series , expected on shelf also November 2022.

HAVN Life products pictured on shelf at Loblaws' Fortinos banner in GTA (Toronto Area) in October 2022. (CNW Group/HAVN Life Sciences Inc.)

"We are excited to have our line of natural health products available in Loblaws supermarkets," says Tim Moore HAVN Life CEO, "LCL is aligned with our focus on health and wellness, and we are thrilled to be expanding our distribution network to help build and empower healthy communities across Canada," he adds.

Loblaw's is the first national grocery retail partner that HAVN Life has secured, as part of its growing national distribution strategy that includes retail, online and subscription channels to reach a broad customer base and deliver a quality product experience. In addition to Loblaws, the formulations are currently available at yourHAVNlife.com , Well.ca , and Amazon as well as numerous specialty and grocery retailers across Canada.

HAVN Life extends credit for this success to its retail strategy team including Chief Operations Officer Jenna Pozar , Colin Charles , Senior Brand Architect, and its strong partnerships with their national distributor Jonluca Enterprises , Senior Broker Management Victus Retail Consulting Ltd , and Miramedia Retail.

HAVN Life formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, naturally derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

About Loblaws Company Ltd.

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canadian retailer encompassing corporate and franchise supermarkets operating under 22 regional and market-segment banners (including Loblaws), as well as pharmacies, banking and apparel. Loblaw operates a private label program that includes grocery and household items, clothing, baby products, pharmaceuticals, cellular phones, general merchandise and financial services. Loblaw is the largest Canadian food retailer, and its brands include President's Choice, No Name and Joe Fresh.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

