HAVN Life Sciences Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2022 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (OTC:HAVLF) (FSE:5NP), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for investigational research as potential APIs to support brain health and cognitive function, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PST. Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life Sciences Inc.,will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time , 9:00 am Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45060

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with HAVN Life Sciences Inc. or to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

Access The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for investigational research as potential APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for investigational research in an effort to define the future of modern medicine. HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help support immune function and support a healthy lifestyle.

Story continues

Purchase our plant-based Natural Health Products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com

Media: savi@emergence-creative.com

SOURCE: HAVN Life Sciences Inc. via SNN Network





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696158/HAVN-Life-Sciences-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-2022-in-Las-Vegas-on-Wednesday-May-4-2022



