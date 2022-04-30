U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,615.61
    -306.55 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HAVLF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2022 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (OTC:HAVLF) (FSE:5NP), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for investigational research as potential APIs to support brain health and cognitive function, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PST. Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life Sciences Inc.,will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas
Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time , 9:00 am Pacific Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45060

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with HAVN Life Sciences Inc. or to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

Access The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.
HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for investigational research as potential APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for investigational research in an effort to define the future of modern medicine. HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help support immune function and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our plant-based Natural Health Products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com
Media: savi@emergence-creative.com

SOURCE: HAVN Life Sciences Inc. via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696158/HAVN-Life-Sciences-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-2022-in-Las-Vegas-on-Wednesday-May-4-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha

    OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds its hotly-anticipated annual shareholder meeting in person on Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic, where shareholders will have the chance to quiz the so-called 'Oracle of Omaha' on everything from corporate governance, potential new investments and Buffett's views on the economy. Buffett, 91, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 98, will answer shareholder questions for roughly five hours when the meeting convenes in Omaha, Nebraska.

  • Putin’s Gas-for-Rubles Gambit Hits EU Fault Lines as Stakes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After suffering months of punishing sanctions, Vladimir Putin used a powerful tool to impose some economic pain on Europe -- and to fracture the unity of his opponents -- by shutting off natural gas this week to a pair of NATO members. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll

  • Intel CEO Promises Quicker Return to Technological Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, facing investor skepticism about his turnaround bid, said the company now expects to reach a key technological milestone sooner than planned, helping the storied chipmaker regain its edge. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldBiden Seeks to Rob Putin of His Top Scientist

  • N. American oil companies scramble to find workers despite boom

    When Jeremy Davis was laid off from his oilfield job in Texas in 2020, he did not want to leave the industry after 17 years in oil and gas. Davis says he would be open to returning to energy, but for now, he is one of thousands of workers in the United States and Canada who have left oil and gas jobs, put off by arduous conditions, remote locations, and insufficient compensation, or lured to the renewables sector as the world transitions to cleaner energy. Governments are pushing oil and gas producers to increase output with prices hovering around $100 a barrel amid a worldwide supply shortage.

  • Kroger begins hiring for South Florida debut

    Come summertime, the nation's largest supermarket chain will officially enter the tri-county area, where Publix is the dominant grocer.

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • How Are Dividends on IRAs Taxed?

    Reinvesting dividends in an IRA is a great way to grow your retirement funds faster, but be sure you understand the potential tax trap.

  • Amazon has ‘a ton of pricing power’ for its Prime service, analyst says

    Cowen Sr. Analyst John Blackledge joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon earnings, the company’s pricing power, inflation and supply chain constraints, and the outlook for growth as the stock drops to its lowest level since 2014.

  • Reluctant to Spend in Retirement? Here Are Some Tips to Tame Your Frugal Feelings.

    Retirees in sound financial position shouldn't have to forgo basic expenses like healthcare, yet fear of running out leads many to sit on savings. Financial pros say simple steps like replicating a paycheck or envisioning the ideal retirement can help skittish spenders.

  • America's workplace has changed in 5 key ways because of COVID-19

    When COVID-19 started to rip through the global workplace in 2020, it spawned job losses, shattered businesses, and triggered many older workers to leave the workforce — often earlier than planned.

  • Why Does Berkowitz Keep Buying Enterprise Products Partners?

    The company's rapidly increasing free cash flow could be the reason

  • Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis

    Demand destruction due to Covid lockdowns in China appears to be the only thing preventing a global oil supply crisis as countries around the world struggle to produce

  • Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Fall on Investment Losses

    Warren Buffett’s company says its first-quarter earnings declined, hurt by investment losses and weaker results in its insurance-underwriting business.

  • RSG a key to natural gas drillers' LNG market share

    Two of the country's largest natural gas producers are leveraging their leadership in a new environmental certification in gaining market share in Europe and elsewhere.

  • The Georgia companies that pay their employees the best — and worst

    At least 10 companies pay their employees more than the city of Atlanta’s median household income. There are also a handful median annual salaries of below $30,000

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Common Challenge

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.