U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.43
    +13.87 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,740.14
    +193.82 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,141.51
    -3.45 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.25
    +15.13 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.25
    -2.39 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    +0.0240 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9500
    -0.2960 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,681.01
    +62.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.87
    -3.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.78
    +38.24 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Hawaii Started 95 Transportation Projects in Year-One of Infrastructure Law, New Report Shows

·2 min read

National and State-by-State Data: artbahighwaydashboard.org

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii leveraged $290.0 million in federal highway and bridge formula funds in FY 2022 to help jumpstart 95 new improvement projects in communities across the state during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through September 30 shows.

"A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year-one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing funds and projects breaking ground," said American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, who prepared the report.

"The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years," adds ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. "The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities."

President Joe Biden signed the IIJA into law Nov. 15, 2021. Nearly 90 percent of IIJA's highway funds are dispersed by existing formula to states, with the remainder distributed through discretionary grant awards and other allocated programs.

Nationally, over 29,000 IIJA projects were launched through the end of September. The five largest projects supported by formula funds in Hawaii are:

  1. Asphalt Pavement Preservation, Resurfacing and Reconstruction at Various Locations, Oahu - $22.5 million

  2. Olohena Road Improvements, Resurface and Rehabilitate Pavement, Construct Precast Plank Bridge - $10.3 million

  3. Installation of Pavement Preservation Strategies and Surface Treatments at Various Locations, Oahu - $9.8 million

  4. Interstate Route H-1, Airport Viaduct Improvements Vicinity of Valkenburg Street to Middle Street, Phase 3 - $9.7 million

  5. Interstate Route H-1, Addition and Modification of Freeway Access, Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 3 - $9.5 million

To access national and state project data, visit: artbahighwaydashboard.org.

Established in 1902, the Washington, D.C.-based ARTBA advocates for infrastructure investment and policy that meet the nation's need for safe and efficient travel.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaii-started-95-transportation-projects-in-year-one-of-infrastructure-law-new-report-shows-301682877.html

SOURCE American Road & Transportation Builders Association

Recommended Stories

  • Knicks have had 'cursory' trade conversations about Derrick Rose

    Some teams have had 'cursory' trade conversations with the Knicks about Derrick Rose, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

  • 3 myths about the Trump tax cuts

    Donald Trump is running for president again, and he's touting the tax cuts he signed into law as a historic accomplishment. Eh, not really.

  • Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg chokes up on witness stand, claims his ‘personal greed’ drove $1.7 million tax-avoidance scheme

    Weisselberg remains an employee of the Trump family business and has continued to receive his $640,000 base pay.

  • Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

    The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Russian spy flees to the NATO country that captured him, delivering another embarrassing blow to Moscow

    “The Russians have no idea,” Alexander Toots, the head of Estonian counterintelligence, tells me, laughing. “They have absolutely no idea he is here. You can be the one to tell them.” Toots was referring to the defection of a Russian spy to Estonia. But Artem Zinchenko isn’t just any spy. He was the first agent of Russia’s military intelligence arrested by Estonia, in 2017, then traded back to Moscow a year later for an Estonian citizen in Russian custody. Zinchenko has now sought asylum from the very NATO country that unmasked and imprisoned him for spying against it.

  • Pelosi takes sly dig at Trump in farewell speech as speaker

    In her final speech Thursday as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi couldn't resist taking one final dig at former President Donald Trump.

  • China’s Top Officials Give Hint on Party’s Economic Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors whipsawed by China’s policy signals in recent weeks can find clues about the economy’s long-term objectives in a series of articles published by top officials this month.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling S

  • Biden Administration to Make It Easier to Dismiss Student Loans in Bankruptcy

    New guidelines set specific requirements for borrowers to prove that they are experiencing economic distress.

  • Vladimir Putin isn’t just losing in Ukraine — he’s set Russia’s economy back 40 years

    The means of the Ukrainian army has increased substantially over the past few months. In addition to receiving more modern equipment from NATO, the Ukrainians enjoyed a larger weapon transfer from the Russian side to the Ukrainian than NATO had provided when they pushed Russian army out of Kharkiv Oblast. The last card Putin has left is the threat of nuclear war.

  • Why Palo Alto Networks, Palantir, and MongoDB Stocks All Traded Lower Thursday

    Comments by a top Federal Reserve official have all but erased investor hopes that the central bank will pause its interest rate hikes.

  • US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

    The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying. The administration spoke out in support of a claim of legal immunity from Prince Mohammed — Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, who also recently took the title of prime minister — against a suit brought by the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and by the rights group Khashoggi founded, Democracy for the Arab World Now. “Jamal died again today,” Khashoggi's fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, tweeted after the U.S. filing late Thursday in her lawsuit.

  • JPMorgan expects 'a Category 1 economic hurricane' in 2023

    The economic hurricane that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned about in June may be less intense than originally feared, according to a new report from the bank.

  • Fed’s Collins says all increments of rate hikes should be considered in December

    Boston Fed President Susan Collins expects the central bank to hike interest rates next month but the size of the move should be debated.

  • Teen's eulogy to ‘racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, Trump-loving’ father at his funeral goes viral

    A 19-year-old TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a video of their eulogy to their deceased father at his funeral, in which they call him a “racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, Trump-loving” man. The user, identified as Saga, goes by the handle @saginthesunforever and has self-described themselves as a “Black supremacist” on their TikTok bio. Saga, who uses the pronouns they/them, has received widespread backlash after their viral video was re-posted to Twitter by controversial conservative account Libs of TIkTok on Tuesday.

  • Wall Street Economists Split on Whether Fed Cuts Rates in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s biggest banks agree the Federal Reserve will hike US interest rates further into next year, but are at odds over how high it will take them and whether it will be cutting by the end of 2023.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Reta

  • Democrats want to bar Trump from office using the 14th Amendment. Will it work?

    How a post-Civil War era rule could keep Trump out of the White House for good

  • South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom

    South Dakota legislature candidate Bud Marty May was brought to the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape

  • Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November

    Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...

  • USPS Is Suspending Services Here, Starting Saturday

    Most of us check our mailbox every day, whether we're waiting for something or just out of habit. When it's empty, we often assume there was no mail for us that day or that there's been a delivery delay—both of which happen often enough. But the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) can also suspend service completely when it's necessary to do so. The USPS is allowed to adjust its operations for different reasons, and it's not just your delivery that could be curtailed. Post offices can also be temporarily

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.