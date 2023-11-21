Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park cancels indoor events due to high COVID hospitalizations

Nov. 21—Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park has canceled all indoor programs and is also requesting visitors wear masks at its indoor venues due to high COVID-19 hospitalization admission levels in the county.

This action complies with the Department of the Interior Workplace Safety Plan, according to the National Park Service.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently has Hawaii County ranked as high for hospital admissions, with 37.2 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the past week. CDC ranks admission levels at 20 per 100,000 or above as high.

Park managers use the CDC's county check tool regularly to make decisions about masking requirements in parks, NPS said. High-quality masks should be worn by all individuals inside park buildings.

Hilina Pali Road also remains closed to vehicles past the Mauna Iki Trailhead due to severe wildfire risk. Kulanaokuaiki Campground remains open, but fire restrictions are in place.

Updates are available at nps.gov/havo.