U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,781.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,879.25
    -15.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.30
    +3.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0880
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,879.25
    -824.06 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.35
    +28.84 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,568.11
    -78.97 (-0.27%)
     

Hawaiian Airlines Appoints Alanna James as Managing Director of Sustainability Initiatives, Ashlee Kishimoto as Managing Director of Investor Relations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONOLULU, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today appointed Alanna James as its managing director of sustainability initiatives. In this new role, James will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs across Hawai'i's largest and longest-serving airline, overseeing its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, advancement of diversity and inclusion efforts, and other sustainability initiatives.

Alanna James, managing director of sustainability initiatives
Alanna James, managing director of sustainability initiatives

"Alanna's broad understanding of our operations and her strategic approach will allow us to accelerate our growing portfolio of ESG projects to continue making us a more sustainable airline," said Avi Mannis, senior vice president for marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

James has been Hawaiian's managing director of investor relations since mid-2019. Since joining the airline in 2011, she has held positions in strategy and transformation, financial planning and analysis, and previously oversaw the carrier's former 'Ohana by Hawaiian turboprop operation. Prior to Hawaiian, she worked in strategy and business development at TACA Airlines in El Salvador. James holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Dartmouth College, and a master's degree in business administration from IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

"I'm honored and look forward to advancing the exciting and impactful ESG work of our team as we expand our business with a focus on efficiency and sustainability," James said.

Hawaiian has been aggressively strengthening its sustainability efforts, as noted in the company's 2021 Corporate Kuleana report. Addressing climate change remains one of Hawaiian's key ESG priorities. The airline has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ongoing fleet investments, more efficient flying, carbon offsets, and industry advocacy for air traffic control reform and sustainable aviation fuel development and proliferation. Starting this year, Hawaiian has pledged to offset emissions from international flights above 2019 levels, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Hawaiian also announced the appointment of Ashlee Kishimoto, Hawaiian's managing director of human resources operations since 2018, to managing director of investor relations, effective today. Kishimoto, who previously headed the investor relations department between 2013 and 2017, will be responsible for managing Hawaiian's communication with investors and other financial stakeholders.

"Ashlee's strong financial reporting background will provide investors a clear view of our financial outlook as we navigate our emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shannon Okinaka, chief financial officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

In addition to her investor relations experience, Kishimoto was director of SEC reporting and SOX compliance, and managing director of corporate audit. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of San Francisco.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Japan, South Korea, Sydney, and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian's Auckland and Brisbane flights remain suspended.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Ashlee Kishimoto, managing director of investor relations
Ashlee Kishimoto, managing director of investor relations
Hawaiian Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto)
Hawaiian Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-appoints-alanna-james-as-managing-director-of-sustainability-initiatives-ashlee-kishimoto-as-managing-director-of-investor-relations-301413463.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Central Bank ‘Ready to Act’ Against Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s top central banker said the monetary authority is watching for signs of accelerating inflation and is ready to act, underscoring how policy makers globally are refocusing attention on rising prices after their extraordinary efforts to weather the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, th

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Pressure the Upside

    Crude oil markets have continued to pressure major resistance during the session on Monday, as we find plenty of buyers on dips.

  • Airbnb expected to solidify its position as travel business rebounds

    As travel continued to rebound in the third quarter, Airbnb Inc. is believed to have bolstered its lead in the growing market of alternative lodging.

  • Airbnb Q3 Earnings Preview: Look at Booking Growth to Gauge Travel Rebound

    The online rental marketplace was hit hard at the onset of the pandemic. Has it regained its lost momentum?

  • Spirit Airlines Earnings: A Setback on the Road to Recovery

    An operational breakdown and a dip in demand caused the budget airline's profitability to come in well below management's initial guidance last quarter.

  • American Airlines plagued by hundreds of flight cancellations for 4th day

    American Airlines struggled to fix its operation Monday but still canceled more than 400 flights as disruptions caused by staffing shortages at the big carrier continued for a fourth straight day.

  • Brian Hsu Charged With Assault, Interference With Flight Crew For Alleged Assault On Diverted American Airlines Flight

    Brian Hsu has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault for allegedly punching a flight attendant on a flight that forced the plane to be diverted to Denver International Airport last week.

  • Airlines expect millions of passengers this holiday season

    Incoming Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan says the airline has increased staffing and taken steps to avoid cancellations as it prepares for the holiday travel season to take off.

  • Trivago Sees the Travel Market Returning to Mostly ‘Normal’ Starting Mid-2022

    Soothsaying, given the bumps of the pandemic, is overrated but after seeing some recovery during the peak summer travel season, Trivago officials envision a return to some sense of travel normality starting midway next year. “And even though the pandemic is not over yet, it seems that things are slowly moving back to normal,” Trivago […]

  • Hopper CEO: 'The time to book your holiday travel is now,' prices rising

    Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss holiday travel trends this year.

  • American cancels more than 2,000 flights since Friday amid staffing issues, bad weather

    American Airlines has canceled more than 2,000 flights since Friday -- stranding tens of thousands of passengers temporarily at U.S. airports across the country. American is just the latest airline to suffer crippling logistical failures amid staffing shortages. The airline said high winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub on Thursday left flight crews out of their regular position and sparked the dayslong cancellations.

  • Barclays Cuts TripAdvisor Price Target By 38%

    Barclays analyst Mario Lu double downgraded TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) to Underweight from Overweight with a price target of $30 (suggesting 9% downside) down from $49. Lu said with the recovery in global travel "effectively halted" in Q3 as the delta variant emerged, investors are shifting focus to longer-term themes such as the continued shift to alternative accommodations and changing user behavior due to a more flexible work schedule, "neither of which directly benefits TripAdvisor." The

  • What One T+L A-List Travel Advisor Has Learned in 20 Years of Safari Trips

    Liz Wheeler of Micato Safaris shares her insights on decades of safari travel.

  • American passenger charged after allegedly punching flight attendant twice

    An American Airlines passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the face faces up to 20 years in prison. Brian Hsu, 20, was charged with assault and interference with a flight crew on Monday by the Department of Justice. A source familiar with the investigation told ABC News the alleged attack on the American flight attendant was unprovoked.

  • Trivago CEO sees potential for normalized travel by 'spring, potentially summer'

    Trivago CEO Axel Hefer joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's recent earnings report and trends in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Brian Hsu Of Irvine Charged With Assaulting Flight Attendant Aboard Orange County-Bound Flight

    A 20-year-old Irvine man has been federally charged with attacking a flight attendant aboard an American Airlines flight from New York to Orange County last week, forcing the plane to be diverted to Denver.

  • TripAdvisor stock slips after double downgrade at Barclays

    Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. are down 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading after Barclays analyst Mario Lu downgraded the stock by two notches, to underweight from overweight. "[W]ith recovery in global travel effectively halted in 3Q21 as the Covid Delta variant emerged, we believe investors are shifting focus to longer term themes such as the continued shift to alternative accommodations and changing user behavior due to a more flexible work schedule, neither of which directly benefits TripAdvisor,"

  • American Airlines cancels more flights; total tops 2,300

    (Reuters) -Weather and staffing-led turbulence stretched into a fourth day for American Airlines, with the top U.S. carrier cancelling more flights on Monday to push the total number to nearly 2,300. Staffing shortages have hit American Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co and Spirit Airlines Inc in particular, as they ramp up flights ahead of the holiday season but face problems finding enough pilots and flight attendants. "Flight Attendant staffing at American is strained and reflects what is happening across the industry as we continue to deal with pandemic-related issues," flight attendants' union APFA said.

  • Florida restaurants can now earn Michelin stars. Here’s what that means for Miami

    Your favorite Florida restaurant might soon have a sparkling new side dish served next to its name: a Michelin star.

  • American Airlines cancellations top 2,200 flights

    American Airlines is the latest air carrier to be hit with massive delays and outright flight cancellations.The airline cancelled 262 flights on Monday, bringing the total number of flight cancellations since Friday to more than 22-hundred. The schedule disruption leaving thousands of travelers stranded across the country....(SOT-TRAVELER) “Our flight from Philly to Fort Lauderdale was delayed twice and then ultimately cancelled.” (SOT -TRAVELER)“Now, it just got cancelled on us, we don’t know what to do.” The airline is grappling with staff shortages and severe winds at one of its main hubs: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. That has knocked out American's arrival capacity by more than half, leaving pilots and flight attendants unable to make their scheduled flights. Staffing shortages have now hit American Airlines, Southwest and ultra-budget carrier Spirit, as the industry ramps up flights ahead of the holiday season -without staffing keeping pace.One travel expert warns airlines may have no other choice but to cut back....something the industry doesn't want to do as it tries to grab every dollar from pent-up consumers ready to travel again.(SOT - Johnny Jet / Travel Expert) “I just think the airlines need to be less aggressive in their scheduling, they’re just trying to fly as many places as they can and then when there are problems, things go really bad, fast.”But American hopes this is a just a temporary speed bump on the road to recovery from the devastating drop in demand seen during the health crisis.