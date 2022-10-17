U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.89
    +0.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.30
    -7.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    +0.0119 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1363
    +0.0183 (+1.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9590
    +0.2390 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,582.81
    +333.63 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.85 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Hawaiian Airlines and Mokulele Announce New Agreement for Interline Ticketing

·4 min read

Connections now available between Moloka'i, Lāna'i, Kapalua and all Hawaiian Airlines Destinations

HONOLULU, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines, the largest commuter airline in the country, and Hawaiian Airlines, Hawai'i's largest and longest serving airline, today announced a new bilateral interline agreement to facilitate travel bookings and connections for passengers. Hawaiian offers 130 flights within the islands and non-stop service connecting Hawai'i with 24 destinations in North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, and American Samoa. Southern/Mokulele operate over 150 daily departures throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

(PRNewsfoto/Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.)

This new agreement means that passengers can purchase connections from Mokulele-served airports like Moloka'i, Lāna'i, and Kapalua to any Hawaiian Airlines destination worldwide in a single transaction, and upon check-in at the originating airport, receive boarding passes for their connecting flights. Interline passengers traveling from the Continental U.S. or abroad who are flying on Hawaiian Airlines will also benefit from having checked luggage transferred automatically to their Mokulele destination.

Interline passengers also enjoy flight protections such as hotel accommodations and rebooked flights in the event of certain flight delays or cancellations by either airline.  The partnership between Hawaiian and Mokulele is bilateral, making connecting tickets available for purchase through Mokulele.com, online travel sites, travel agencies, or by calling Hawaiian Airlines.

"Mokulele is pleased to establish this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines," said Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines. "We believe our airlines working together will advance our shared goal to benefit the people of Hawai'i."

Mokulele Airlines, which was founded in Kona 28 years ago, was purchased by Southern Airways in 2019.  Since that time, Mokulele has grown to serve 10 Hawai'i destinations.

"We are pleased to work with Mokulele to make traveling to and from Moloka'i, Lāna'i and Kapalua easier for guests," said Theo Panagiotoulias, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Alliances at Hawaiian Airlines. "We look forward to enhancing our service to residents of these communities."

About Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines

Founded in 2013, Palm Beach-based Southern Airways has quickly grown to become the largest commuter airline in the United States. Operating a diverse fleet of over fifty aircraft, Southern, along with its subsidiaries, Mokulele Airlines and Marianas Southern Airways, serve 52 cities with more than 275 peak-day departures from hubs at Chicago-O'Hare, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Honolulu, Kahului, Los Angeles, Memphis, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Saipan, St. Louis, and Washington-Dulles.  For more information, go to www.iFlySouthern.com or visit us on all major social media sites.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook  (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

 

Southern Airways Express | Mokulele Airlines
Southern Airways Express | Mokulele Airlines
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-and-mokulele-announce-new-agreement-for-interline-ticketing-301651174.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

    For many cruise passengers, their trip does not start until they get the first drink from one of the many bars onboard. Carnival Cruise Lines literally has a brewery onboard the Carnival, a first at sea. Redfrog Brewery is also now on Carnival Mardi Gras and Carnival Panorama as well as the upcoming Carnival Celebration.

  • Analysts Upbeat On Airline Stocks With United And American Reporting

    Airline stocks United and American report earnings this week after both raised guidance as industry optimism is increasing on strong demand for air travel.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

    Dividend stocks are fantastic buys for this reason, but growth stocks can also be an advantageous investment for early retirement. Two growth stocks that could be major moneymakers if held long term are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). True industry disrupters like Airbnb don't come along that often.

  • Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices (Disney World Awaits What's Next)

    The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., faces higher admission prices, which does not bode well for Disney World in Florida.

  • Alleged machete attack on American in Cancun highlights tourist destination risk

    Mexico's resort-centric state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen, has been plagued by crime and kidnappings in recent years.

  • Lufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Lufthansa raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million) on Monday, boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery. The company previously expected adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of more than 500 million euros. Preliminary results for the third-quarter indicated that the airline almost doubled its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter to 10.1 billion euros, with quarterly adjusted earnings coming in at 1.1 billion euros.

  • Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'

    There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.

  • Southwest hopes to lure businesses with new referral program

    Southwest is offering 25,000 Rapid Rewards points each for up to five business referrals as it looks to take advantage of a recovery in demand.

  • New Las Vegas Strip Casino Offers Something Caesars, MGM Don't

    Resorts World Las Vegas wants to crash the party and change the focus of the Las Vegas Strip. It's not far from Circus Circus and the new Fontainebleau, which will open in 2023, sits close by as well, but right now, Resorts World exists as an oasis on an otherwise pretty barren stretch of the north side of the Las Vegas Strip. Currently, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International dominate Las Vegas' iconic 4.2 mile road with their casinos, which are packed pretty tightly together on the south and central sections of the Strip.

  • What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

    Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....

  • Here's when you should buy travel insurance

    While it's a good idea to buy travel insurance amid sky-high prices, there are specific timeframes to keep in mind.

  • U.S. screened 2.49 million air passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business and leisure travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.

  • Carnival Cruise Line partners with KSC to launch out-of-this-world activities for kids

    With NASA-themed activities, budding astronauts on board Carnival Cruise ships can take exploration to the next level.

  • The small band of countries where the pound is king and prices are cheap

    The pound has taken a beating in recent months, with much attention focused on its performance against the US dollar. Though it has recovered slightly, £1 currently buys $1.14 – down from $1.37 a year ago. A dose of winter warmth in Florida, or a ski holiday in Colorado, has become a far costlier proposition.

  • Why Cruise is making its own chips, and a lot more besides

    Cruise never planned to make its own silicon. Cruise realized that the price of chips from suppliers was too high, the parts were too big and the reliability of the third-party technology just wasn’t there, Carl Jenkins, Cruise’s vice president of hardware, told TechCrunch during a tour of the company’s hardware lab last month. Amid a hiring spree that began in 2019 and continued into 2020, Cruise doubled down on its own hardware, including its own board and sensors.

  • Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Dutch hotel reservation website Booking.com over possible unfair competition practices affecting hotels and rival online travel agencies in the country. CNMC found "reasonable grounds" to believe Booking.com may have infringed Spain's antitrust laws as well as article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which bans companies from abusing a dominant market position, it said.

  • 10 Surprisingly Great Places You Probably Never Considered for Retirement

    When you think about retirement, there are a host of typical destinations that likely spring to mind. Florida dominates most lists with popular spots like Miami and Tampa, as well as sunny golf meccas...

  • Restaurant Reservations Are So Hot, Some Places Have a 1,000-Person Waiting List

    Need a Friday-night reservation? Demand for dining out is growing as restaurants are trying to manage staff shortages, condensed dining hours and fewer walk-ins. Walk-in traffic has dropped 8%, while online reservations grew by 9% from January through June of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable data.

  • Past, present collide in renovated House of Tomorrow, aka 'Elvis honeymoon hideaway' house

    In December 2020, Seattle-based architects and investors Paul Armitstead and Dan Bridge purchased the home and set out to renovate and restore it.

  • Why we should be grateful for Queen Victoria on our next winter sun holiday

    In a way, we should all thank Queen Victoria. Her Majesty was rather partial to slipping away from the UK in the gloomy season to stay on the French Riviera. She visited many times, returning regularly to make the most of the climate, and was instrumental in establishing the Côte d’Azur’s reputation as a fashionable over-wintering resort.