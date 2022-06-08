Hawaiian Airlines and Par Pacific Announce Plan to Jointly Explore Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Hawaii

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

HONOLULU, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaiian Airlines, the state’s largest and longest-serving carrier, and Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”), Hawaii's largest supplier of fuel products, announced plans today to join forces to study the commercial viability of locally produced sustainable aviation fuels (“SAF”) — to replace all or a percentage of traditional kerosene-based jet fuel. This is a major step for both organizations to reduce carbon emissions and to create a more sustainable energy future for Hawaii.



Based on a memorandum of understanding signed by both companies, Hawaiian Airlines and Par Pacific will:

Jointly evaluate the potential to convert two of the processing units at Par Pacific’s Hawaii refinery to produce renewable fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel.

Support the production of locally grown, oil-yielding crops.

Explore the feasibility of importing sustainable feedstocks to produce sustainable aviation fuel and other renewable products.

Convene stakeholders to identify federal and state policies to support Hawaii-based production of renewable fuels.

“We have over 260 employees at our Kapolei refinery engaged in high quality manufacturing work,” said William Pate, President and CEO of Par Pacific. “We’re excited to be partnering with Hawaiian Airlines to innovate and position our business for the future. Aviation fuel represents approximately 40% of Hawaii’s fuel demand, and our work with Hawaiian is an important step in addressing these emissions.”



"This is the first step in what we hope will be a long and productive relationship that reflects both parties' unwavering commitment to the environment and to these islands we call home," said Peter Ingram, President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. "SAF is an integral part of decarbonizing aviation, and we hope to be able to make joint investments in SAF production here in Hawaii, which will benefit both the environment and our economy.”



Ingram added: “We know that it will take more than just our companies to accomplish this ambitious objective, and we look forward to engaging with partners across the community to build a more sustainable future for travel to, from and within the islands.”

In 2019, Par Pacific invested $27 million in a distillate hydrotreater at its Kapolei refinery to produce more jet fuel and ultra-low sulfur diesel. This relatively new processing unit, along with the refinery’s distillate hydrocracker – which produces high value transportation fuels by converting heavier, lower value products under high temperature and pressure – are the two primary units being considered for renewable fuels production.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex, niche markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 29 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai‘i’s hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian’s Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian’s LinkedIn page.

