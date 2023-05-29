Hawaiian Electric Industries' (NYSE:HE) Returns Have Hit A Wall

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hawaiian Electric Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$380m ÷ (US$16b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Hawaiian Electric Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Hawaiian Electric Industries' ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Hawaiian Electric Industries in recent years. The company has employed 26% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 2.5%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Hawaiian Electric Industries has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 25% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

