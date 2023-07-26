Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) reported $706.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of -$0.47 for the same period compares to -$0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.02 million, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hawaiian Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles (ASM) - Total Operations : 5014.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5064.84 million.

Revenue passenger miles (RPM) - Total Operations : 4346.95 million versus 3830.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Passenger Load Factor (RPM/ASM) : 86.7% compared to the 81.82% average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating Revenue- Other : $61.94 million compared to the $70.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.8% year over year.

Operating Revenue- Passenger: $644.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $631.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings have returned +30.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

