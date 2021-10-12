U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,352.43
    -8.76 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,418.08
    -77.98 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,473.38
    -12.82 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.04
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1539
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0060 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6190
    +0.2970 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,260.39
    +21.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.99
    +12.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.69
    -32.16 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Hawke Media Appoints Dan Bedell as its New Chief Operating Officer

·3 min read

Former COO and Division President at Scorpion brings significant business and leadership experience to Hawke Media's executive board.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing marketing consultancies in the United States, announced today that Dan Bedell will be joining the executive team as the new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Tony Delmercado, the Co-Founder and former COO at Hawke Media, will now be President, focusing on the company's budget and resource allocation strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/Hawke Media)
(PRNewsfoto/Hawke Media)

Erik Huberman, Hawke Media's Founder and CEO, shares, "Tony and I have known Dan for years, and we are thrilled that the timing and relationship came together the way it did. We are confident that with Dan joining Hawke Media, it will set the stage for the next phase of our businesses growth, expansion, and how we serve our clients around the world."

Bedell will leverage his extensive knowledge as the founder of three businesses, former COO of Scorpion, and former President of its operating division. While continuing to improve and refine Hawke Media's operations, Bedell will also drive the mission of making top-tier marketing accessible to a wider audience of businesses. Having closely followed the consultancy's exponential growth over the past few years, he has learned which strategies work well for Hawke Media and which next steps are key for continued success.

During his six-and-a-half year tenure at Scorpion, he helped scale the business resulting in a ten-fold revenue increase "A truly great business is defined by creating outstanding results delivered by passionate, committed people who care about what they're doing. Growth is simply the outcome of that formula. We're at our best when our clients do what they do best and we get to help them tell their story," states Dan Bedell, COO at Hawke Media.

In his new position, Bedell hopes to contribute to the vision, execution, and culture of Hawke Media. He has developed a strong understanding of the marketing industry and Hawke Media itself, which makes him the ideal candidate for the COO position.

About Hawke Media
Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com.

Contact:
Marisol Torres, Public Relations Manager at Hawke Media
mtorres@hawkemedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawke-media-appoints-dan-bedell-as-its-new-chief-operating-officer-301397389.html

SOURCE Hawke Media

Recommended Stories

  • Former AWS exec Charlie Bells starts new role at Microsoft after agreement

    Amazon won't be pursuing a noncompete battle with Microsoft over the hiring of former Amazon Web Services executive Charlie Bell now that the tech giants have reached an agreement. Bell will be leading a cybersecurity engineering team.

  • Private Equity Firms Circle GlaxoSmithKline’s $54 Billion Consumer Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffGlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms i

  • Microsoft Says Pact Lets Ex-Amazon Executive Begin New Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Amazon.com Inc. cloud computing executive Charlie Bell began his new role Monday working on cybersecurity issues at Microsoft Corp. after the rival companies resolved a dispute regarding the limits of his job, Microsoft said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-

  • Chinese Developer Fantasia’s Troubles Mount After Directors Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s woes mounted after two directors quit the troubled Chinese developer, leaving it in breach of Hong Kong listing rules. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Hav

  • Hasbro CEO Goldner Takes Medical Leave. He Moved the Company Beyond Toys.

    Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence effective immediately, the company said. Goldner was undergoing continued medical care after being treated for cancer in 2014, Hasbro (ticker: HAS) said. Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000, becoming chief executive in 2008.

  • Ameren makes executive changes at the top, announces new CEO

    St. Louis-based utility Ameren Corp. has announced two executive changes for its C-suite, including that chairman, president and CEO Warner Baxter will become executive chairman.

  • P&G Investors, Heirs Pressure Bounty Maker Over Deforestation

    Environmental groups are lobbying Procter & Gamble shareholders to vote against a longtime director to prod the company to use more recycled materials for its paper products.

  • One of Centene's longest-serving board directors steps down after 18 years

    The executive, founder of one of the region's biggest private companies, exits the health care giant's board of directors after 18 years of service.

  • Costco and 7 Other Popular Companies That Don’t Waste Money on Advertising

    If you've ever heard the phrase you've got to "spend money to make money," you already know that major companies often have to spend a good chunk of change to get you familiar with their product. How...

  • Could The Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    A look at the shareholders of Fanhua Inc. ( NASDAQ:FANH ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own...

  • Media veteran Alan Horn to retire as Disney Studios head

    A former U.S Air Force captain, Horn joined Disney in 2012 and led the integration of Marvel Studios, home to some of the biggest box-office successes worldwide. Horn also oversaw "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - the highest-grossing domestic release in history. Horn's departure is the latest in a series of management changes at Disney as the company shifts its strategy from big screen to streaming.

  • U.S. Tells IMF Board It Won’t Seek to Oust Georgieva as Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. told International Monetary Fund board members that it won’t seek the removal of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva over allegations that she pushed staff to manipulate data for a World Bank report to help China, likely clearing the way for her to keep her job.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kent

  • Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Takes Medical Leave, Effective Immediately

    Brian Goldner will take a leave of absence from his job running the toymaker to receive medical care.

  • Elliott Takes Stake in Healthcare Trust, Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Elliott Investment Management confirmed it has a “substantial investment” in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and is pushing for the company to run a strategic review, including exploring a potential sale.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Prope

  • KKR's Bae, Nuttall succeed Kravis, Roberts as co-CEOs

    (Reuters) -KKR & Co Inc said on Monday it has elevated its co-presidents Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae to co-chief executive officers, succeeding the storied private equity firm's billionaire co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts. KKR had named Bae, 49, and Nuttall, 48, as co-presidents in 2017. KKR said on Monday that Kravis, 77, and Roberts, 78, would remain involved in the running of the firm as executive co-chairmen.

  • Aramark names Kim Scott CEO of Aramark Uniform Services

    Aramark has named Kim Scott president and CEO of its uniform services business, which produces the second-most revenue among the nation's uniform providers. Scott will oversee nearly 20,000 employees working with over 300,000 companies at Aramark Uniform Services, which generated more than $2.5 billion in revenue in 2020 and puts about 2 million people into uniforms every day. Scott comes to Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. where she led operations as COO.

  • U.S. office sublease market posts first contraction since the pandemic in Q3. But what happens in 2022?

    Office sublease inventory on the whole declined in the third quarter, but most U.S. markets are still facing an unprecedented amount of sublease space.

  • Could the Mid-Term Rental Market Become the Next Investment Goldmine?

    Photo by Andrea Davis on Unsplash The need for dedicated mid-term rentals and suitable platforms for their management has been increasing rapidly over the past years. While there was always some level of demand for properties one could rent for one to twelve months, this market is developing exponentially without signs of slowing down. That’s why it’s worth looking into mid-term renting and learning about its current drawbacks and prospects. Mid-Term Rentals Face Prosperous Days With the rise of

  • Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

    Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January. The Seattle Times reported Monday’s message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and said company directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely.

  • Analyst Report: Mandiant, Inc.

    Mandiant (formally FireEye,) is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that focuses on incident response, threat intelligence, automated response, and managed security. Mandiant’s security experts can be used on demand or customers can outsource their security to Mandiant. The California-based company sells solutions security solutions worldwide, and sold its FireEye products division in October 2021.