Hawke Media's eCommerce Week LA™ Returns Due to Popular Demand

·4 min read

Hawke Media is hosting its second annual eCommerce Week LA™, a free and virtual event filled with marketing and business advice with stories of wins, failures, and how to stay inspired from top C-suite executives and entrepreneurs.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media's eCommerce Week LA™ is back for the second time, taking place virtually on Maestro's interactive video platform on September 27thOctober 1st, 2021. Hawke Media invites top entrepreneurs and C-suite executives from across industries for a week of conversations on marketing, entrepreneurship, investing, and the importance of diversity and equity.

(PRNewsfoto/Hawke Media)
(PRNewsfoto/Hawke Media)

"We created eCommerce Week LA™ to celebrate and strengthen the incredible community that has been built here in Los Angeles. We are excited to host the second iteration of last year's successful event and hope to connect this community in-person next year," says Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media. From the comfort of their own homes, attendees will learn and connect with over 100 speakers, in more than 45 panels and firesides, coupled with interactive cooking sessions and wellness breaks. Keep an eye out for presentations by industry leaders — Ann McFerran, Founder and CEO of Glamnetic, Eliza Blank, Founder and CEO of The Sill, Rob Dyrdek, Founder and CEO of Dyrdek Machine, and Sallie Krawcheck co-founder & CEO of Ellevest — just to name a few.

Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti kicks off Tuesday of eCom Week LA with an opening address. "Small businesses endured extraordinary financial hardships during the pandemic, particularly those unable to adjust to the digital marketplace," said Garcetti. "I would like to thank Hawke Media for their commitment to supporting our city's businesses through eCommerce Week. The tools and services they provide empower entrepreneurs to bring their businesses into a new digital era."

Huberman offers a sneak peek of his upcoming book, The Hawke Method, which includes three key pillars of marketing for businesses of any size to flourish. Hawke Media partner, Omnisend, guides viewers on how to connect with current contacts and turn them into customers. Krawcheck leads a conversation on making a difference within the wage, equity gap, and lack of diversity in leadership positions. TikTok influencers and HawkeZ Creative Directors, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, reveal how to effectively market to Gen-Z. Retail marketing platform, Listrak will demonstrate the importance of scalable, cross-channel orchestration for growing retailers and brands.

Hawke is also bringing back the Hawke Cage, hosted by the Managing Partner of Hawke Ventures. Guests can join and participate in a pitch competition with actor and entrepreneur, Patrick Schwarzenegger, to win business funding from Hawke Ventures, Hustle Fund, and M13.

Visit ecomweek.la to learn more and sign up for free.

Contact:
Marisol Torres, Public Relations Manager at Hawke Media
mtorres@hawkemedia.com

About Hawke Media

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com.

About Listrak

The only integrated digital marketing platform trusted by 1,000+ leading retailers and brands for email, text message marketing, identity resolution, behavioral triggers and cross-channel orchestration.

For more information, please visit www.Listrak.com.

About Maestro

Maestro is an interactive video platform that combines content, commerce, and community into one seamless storytelling experience. Maestro helps users build meaningful virtual experiences that solve business challenges. Designed to convert passive following into active customers, Maestro is completely white-label, which means virtual experiences created with Maestro are more like living video-centric storefronts built around a creator or brand.

For more information, please visit Maestro.io

About Omnisend

Omnisend is a powerful email and sms marketing automation platform built for high-growth ecommerce businesses. With advanced automation workflows, customer segmentation features, and a multitude of channels to reach the customer (via email, SMS, push notifications, and more), Omnisend enables marketers to drive sales at scale while building lasting customer relationships.

For more information, please visit www.Omnisend.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawke-medias-ecommerce-week-la-returns-due-to-popular-demand-301384307.html

SOURCE Hawke Media

