U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    +1.13 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9500
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,508.01
    +1,216.27 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.58
    +4.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

HAWKEYE Announces $450,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(FRA:HGT; WKN:A12A61 ISIN:CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce it has arranged to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to sell non-flow-through units ("Common Units") at a price of $0.02 per Common Unit and flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.025 per Flow-Through Unit. The Offering will raise the Company total proceeds of $450,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 Common Units and 10,000,000 Flow-Through Units in the capital of the Issuer.

Each Common Unit will consist of one non-flow through common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following closing of the Offering.

Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "Flow-Through Share") and one half of a transferable share purchase warrant, with each such full warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following closing of the Offering.

If at any time after the Closing Date the Corporation's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.15 (CDN) or more per share for ten consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Corporation shall be entitled to give notice to the holders of the warrants issued pursuant to the Common Units and Flow-Through Units that such warrants will expire thirty days from the date of mailing of such notice or the news release of such notice, unless such warrants are exercised before the expiry of that period, and in such event all unexercised warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the last day of such thirty day period. None of the warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be listed for trading.

The Common Units, the Flow-Through Units and the underlying securities issued pursuant to the private placement Offering will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period from closing of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities legislation and completion is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. Finder's fees may be paid on all or a portion of the Offering.

Proceeds will be used for work programs, possible acquisitions, trades and general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.
Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511
Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com
Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662617/HAWKEYE-Announces-450000-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • C3 AI misses earnings estimates in Q1

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why Shares of nCino Jumped 17.5% Today

    Shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) were up about 17% as of noon EDT today. Specifically, nCino reported second-quarter sales of $66.5 million, up 36% from a year ago and topping its previous outlook for revenue as high as $64 million. Through the first half of the current fiscal year, free cash flow was a positive $19.6 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Is Exelixis Stock a Buy?

    Biotech specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has had a rough year in the stock market. On June 28, the company's shares dropped by more than 20% on the heels of unimpressive results from a clinical trial. Was the sell-off of Exelixis' shares justified?

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Should You Be Impressed By Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.