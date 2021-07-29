U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.77
    +27.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,135.46
    +204.53 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,818.28
    +55.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.90
    +27.95 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.33
    +0.94 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    +31.50 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.86 (+3.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2660
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5500
    -0.3600 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,745.15
    -462.36 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.35
    +5.99 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

'Hawkeye' debuts on Disney+ on November 24th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Hawkeye, the next live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series, will debut on Disney+ on November 24th, with new episodes to follow every Wednesday thereafter. Disney shared the news in an interview Entertainment Weekly published with series star Jeremy Renner. The article also includes a first-look screencap (below) showing Renner opposite co-star Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Hawkeye’s protégé Kate Bishop in the series.

Hawkeye screencap
Hawkeye screencap

With Hawkeye, Disney looks to continue the recent success it’s had with Marvel content. In June, Loki had Disney+’s most-watched premiere, beating out an already impressive debut showing from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earlier in the year. At the start of July, Black Widow brought in more than $60 million in revenue solely from people willing to pay $30 each to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Recommended Stories

  • Annovis Bio Stock Crashes After Much-Hyped Alzheimer's Drug Flops In Midstage Test

    Annovis Bio's Alzheimer's drug failed to significantly outperform the placebo in a midstage test, leading ANVS stock to plummet on Thursday.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped 5% Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the electric car kingpin, soared 5% through 11:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, bouncing back from a post-earnings sell-off in the stock. Beginning with the obvious (and least interesting) reason: This morning, StreetInsider.com reports that analysts at Germany's DZ Bank have upgraded Tesla shares from sell to buy, and more than doubled their price target on the stock, to $750 a share. More interesting than DZ's upgrade are some comments made by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas this morning.

  • PayPal down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from PayPal's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Robinhood opens at $38 per share, falls 9% in first hour of trading

    Robinhood shares are now trading on the public markets.

  • Ford quickly reaches 120,000 orders for its Tesla Cybertruck rival

    Ford's electric truck ambitions appear to be gaining steam.

  • Didi addresses rumors about going private

    Akiko Fujita joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to discuss the consequences of China’s continued scrutiny towards Didi stock and Uber shares dropping due to Softbank’s plan to sell shares to cover Didi losses.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Is a Buy After Q2 2021 Earnings

    Advanced Micro Devices is no longer an underdog; it's a leading chip designer gobbling up market share.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Surge Over 50%, Says Oppenheimer

    We’re well into the Q2 earnings season and the results coming in show a strong overall performance so far. In fact, according to FactSet, if the S&P 500’s actual growth rate for the quarter hits 74.2% - as appears likely right now - it will amount to the biggest year-over-year earnings growth rate the index has displayed since Q4 2009. It’s a confidence boosting turn of events and a slightly surprising one, as noted by Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus believes

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) Prefers Stock Dilution Over Debt

    While the first space race was between the US and the Soviets, the second one is fought within the US. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPCE) is a prominent competitor in the commercial spaceflight race. Earlier this month, the founder Richard Branson officially made it to space, announcing regular space tourism trips to start in 2022.

  • Lumen Technologies Lines Up a Big Asset Sale

    Recently, Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) management indicated a strong interest in consummating strategic asset sales to accelerate its debt reduction efforts. Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report indicated that Lumen was negotiating the possible sale of a significant part of its domestic consumer operations to Apollo Global for upwards of $5 billion. On Monday, Lumen did announce a big asset sale agreement.

  • Cassava Sciences Is Overbought But Still Points Higher

    In this daily bar chart of SAVA, below, we can see that prices have exploded higher from a base pattern around $10. SAVA has soared above the rising 50-day moving average line. The 200-day line intersects down around $40 so when compared to the current price level we would consider SAVA extended or "overbought" at three times the level of long-term indicator.

  • Cleveland Cliffs Follows Up On Reversal

    Cleveland Cliffs extended gains from its reversal last week crossing above an area of resistance around 23.45. A lot of earnings on tap among miners.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Communications, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has been an impressive growth stock since its initial public offering two years ago. The video conferencing company went public at $36 per share, and it's trading at nearly $360 at the time of this writing -- which gives it a market cap of over $100 billion. Zoom certainly became a household name during the pandemic, but is the stock still worth buying after its massive post-IPO run?

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    In the defense industry, it pays to stick to the big names. And this giant has long been the dominant force in the sector.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Square's Hidden Moneymaker in the Cash App

    Square (NYSE: SQ) is trying to disrupt nearly every part of the financial system from how businesses take payments to how consumers transfer money to the money we use itself by offering Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The Cash Card Square offers through the Cash App, which includes physical and digital cards, also includes a "Boost" feature. Most features in the Cash App are free for users, like transferring money to friends or buying stocks.

  • 15 Best Strong Buy Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best strong buy stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Strong Buy Stocks to Invest In. Uncertainty has been clouding over the stock market in the United States as investors exercise caution in the […]

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, Leah, and thanks all of you for joining us for Exact Sciences second-quarter 2021 conference call. On the call today are Kevin Conroy, the company's chairman and CEO; Jeff Elliott, our chief financial and chief operating officer; and Jake Orville, general manager of our pipeline. Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this afternoon detailing our second-quarter financial results.

  • Why Golden Star Resources Stock Rallied 14% at the Open Today

    The gold miner's second-quarter results weren't great, but the future is starting to look a bit brighter.

  • Facebook's earnings beat overshadowed by revenue slowdown warnings

    Facebook reported earnings that beat expectations, but warned of a revenue slowdown. Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research Ygal Arounian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.