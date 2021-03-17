Hawkeye Systems to Present at Virtual Investor Summit on March 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CEO Corby Marshall to Highlight the Company's Position in the PPE Industry
SAVANNAH, Ga., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Corby Marshall, will present live to an online audience at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit being held March 23-25, 2021. The fully immersive conference features live presentations from CEOs of small- and mid-cap companies across multiple industries and one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.
Hawkeye Systems Presentation at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
DATE: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
TIME: 2:00 PM Eastern Time
REGISTRATION: https://investorsummitgroup.com/register/
Marshall will provide an overview of the Company, including, the current PPE landscape, its position in the industry, with additional detail on its supply relationships, sales channel partners and revenue growth opportunities.
The Virtual Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent investor conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit will feature approximately 100 companies and over 300 institutional, family office, high net worth investors and registered investment advisers. To register for the event, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com
About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.
Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on cutting edge technology, pandemic management products and services. The Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.
For more information, please contact:
Corby Marshall, CEO
Number: +1(912) 388-6720
Email: info@hawkeyesystemsinc.com
Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com
Investor relations - ir@hawkeyesystemsinc.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the PPE products and sales, the potential success of the company, our growth strategy and product development including that of other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawkeye-systems-to-present-at-virtual-investor-summit-on-march-24-2021-at-200-pm-et-301249226.html
SOURCE Hawkeye Systems, Inc.