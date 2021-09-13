Hawkins, Inc. Recognized as FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Manufacturing and Production

U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Hawkins, Inc.
2 min read
ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has been included as one of the 2021 FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Manufacturing and Production list.

“The FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Manufacturing and Production recognition is testament to our employees’ resilience, dedication, and teamwork, especially in these unprecedented times that have challenged all workplaces and our communities”, said Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our team’s talents, technical expertise and focus on our customers’ long-term satisfaction has made our long-standing success possible.”

With 45 facilities in 22 states, Hawkins’ commitment to fostering a positive and empowering company culture and to retaining its valued employees has supported its growth both organically and through accretive acquisitions. Hawkins has an average employee tenure of over seven years and a median employee compensation of over $90,000. It offers a robust benefit package and has a well-established safety program, striving to ensure employees have a thorough understanding of health and safety measures throughout its business.

The Company’s 750 employees develop trusted and lasting relationships with demanding customers such as water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations who depend on Hawkins for innovation, customized solutions, quality, and safety. Hawkins takes to heart its responsibility to its communities and the environment. Hawkins was recognized in 2021 by the City of St. Paul, MN as a “model of corporate and civic leadership, for providing products that keep the environment clean, for reducing its customers' overall environmental footprint, for increasing its own energy efficiency, for investing in local communities and for treating its employees equitably and ethically."

About the FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production list - More than 29,000 individuals surveyed, representing over 143,000 employees, provided input to the 2021 FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production list, which consists of 25 companies. The Great Place to Work organization, a research and consulting firm, offers national certification based on a flagship methodology and validated employee feedback. Companies are anonymously rated by their staff, who are randomly invited to participate in the survey.

©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 45 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

CONTACT: Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 612/331-6910 ir@hawkinsinc.com


