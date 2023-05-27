Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Hawkins investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hawkins has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $46.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Hawkins can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hawkins is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hawkins generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 41% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Hawkins's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 41% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Hawkins has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Hawkins is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Hawkins worth buying for its dividend? Hawkins has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

Curious about whether Hawkins has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

