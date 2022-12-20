U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.97
    +5.31 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.17
    +91.63 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,558.66
    +12.63 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.46
    +12.88 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.40
    +32.70 (+1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +1.10 (+4.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0250
    -5.8390 (-4.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,821.66
    +196.70 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.00
    +0.82 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

HawkSoft and Agave Form Partnership for Digital Payments

·3 min read

Collaboration streamlines payment handling and enhances the relationship between independent insurance agents and insureds.

CANBY, Ore., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft announces today that Agave is now participating in its Solution Partner Program. Agave is a leader in payments with a passion for developing and delivering digital payment solutions to small, medium, and enterprise sized businesses in Insurance. HawkSoft provides an agency management system platform to independent insurance agencies looking to gain workflow and process efficiencies. A critical component for many agencies in 2022 is a painless payments solution. Adding Agave to the Solution Partner Program greatly expands the options available for agents.

Agave brings a wealth of experience in the payment space for the benefit of independent agencies. Knowing how relationship focused the insurance market is, Agave offers a high-tech digital payment platform with a high-touch client experience. This includes delivering online, self-service, invoicing, face-to-face, back-office check acceptance, and payables through a single platform. HawkSoft has worked with Agave to ensure that its payment portals work well with HawkSoft's HawkLink for Google Chrome™ — a crowd-sourced, intelligent data mapping / pre-fill tool that bridges client and policy data into web forms.

"HawkSoft is committed to delivering the best solutions and experience to their community of agencies," said Greg Mallin, CRO at Agave. "Agave's passion to deliver flexible pricing programs, integrated digital payments, and a focus on improving the back-office workflows of independent insurance agencies is great fit for HawkSoft's Solution Partner Program. We're excited about the opportunity to grow our partnership with HawkSoft and continue delivering great experiences for our combined communities."

"Agave made a strong showing in the support of our HawkSoft User Group for several years now," said Rushang Shah, CMO at HawkSoft. "HawkSoft is excited to celebrate Agave's inclusion in our Solution Partner Program, and we're looking forward to see how Agave continues to support our customers through payment processing."

HawkSoft customers who use Agave as their digital payment provider receive complimentary training on PCI Compliance from Agave. Learn more by visiting https://www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Agave

Agave is a technology leader in Insurance Payments delivering seamless solutions to SMB and Enterprise Agencies that make accepting, automating, and securing premium payments effortless. Our experts are passionate about bringing a 360-degree view of the digital payments experience to our clients and partners. Learn more about Agave's omni-channel solutions and approach to improving your agency at https://www.agavepay.com/insurance-payments-lp1/.

Media Contact
Rushang Shah
HawkSoft
866-884-4680
350816@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawksoft-and-agave-form-partnership-for-digital-payments-301707442.html

SOURCE HawkSoft

Recommended Stories

  • Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:SSD) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that Simpson Manufacturing's (NYSE:SSD) stock increased significantly by 10% over...

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -57.14% and 9.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • Why Amazon stock has tanked by 50% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s challenging year and why the online retailer’s stock has tanked by 50%.

  • Elon Musk Picks High Stake Fight With Senator Elizabeth Warren

    The liberal senator wrote to the board of Tesla to inquire about Musk, amid revolt of individual investors.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...

  • Disney will start process to spin-off ESPN, ABC in 2023: Wells Fargo

    Wells Fargo is predicting big things for Disney's sports behemoth ESPN in 2023.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • With new mortgages down 47%, US lenders are starting to go bankrupt — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.

  • 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our market analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. Global equities this year have declined due to a shift in the macro environment and various geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war and […]

  • Could This Oil Stock Become the Next Devon Energy?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the most popular oil stocks over the past year. Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is following the path Devon laid out to create shareholder value. In early 2021, Devon Energy closed its merger-of-equals transaction with WPX Energy, creating a leading multi-basin U.S. oil and gas producer.

  • Why Blink, ChargePoint, and Faraday Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of companies tied to the electric car industry, from start-up EV manufacturer Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) to Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) -- which, as their names suggest, both operate networks of chargers for electric cars -- tumbled in early trading Monday. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Faraday shares are down a disheartening 11.7%, while Blink is losing 6% and ChargePoint has been drained by 8.5%. Given that there's no obviously negative news on the wires about any of these companies today, however, there seems only one logical explanation for the selling: tax loss harvesting.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion for Mistreating Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion settlement with federal regulators, including a record $1.7 billion fine, to cover allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers, causing some to lose their cars or homes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Actively Seeking New CEO After Losing Poll, CNBC SaysAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock S

  • Ford Stock Falls. A $1.7 Billion Truck-Rollover Trial Is a Distraction.

    Hearings are set for Monday related to a product-liability case that resulted in a $1.7 billion punitive award against Ford. Investors seem nervous.