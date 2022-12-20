HawkSoft and Agave Form Partnership for Digital Payments

Collaboration streamlines payment handling and enhances the relationship between independent insurance agents and insureds.

CANBY, Ore., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft announces today that Agave is now participating in its Solution Partner Program. Agave is a leader in payments with a passion for developing and delivering digital payment solutions to small, medium, and enterprise sized businesses in Insurance. HawkSoft provides an agency management system platform to independent insurance agencies looking to gain workflow and process efficiencies. A critical component for many agencies in 2022 is a painless payments solution. Adding Agave to the Solution Partner Program greatly expands the options available for agents.

Agave brings a wealth of experience in the payment space for the benefit of independent agencies. Knowing how relationship focused the insurance market is, Agave offers a high-tech digital payment platform with a high-touch client experience. This includes delivering online, self-service, invoicing, face-to-face, back-office check acceptance, and payables through a single platform. HawkSoft has worked with Agave to ensure that its payment portals work well with HawkSoft's HawkLink for Google Chrome™ — a crowd-sourced, intelligent data mapping / pre-fill tool that bridges client and policy data into web forms.

"HawkSoft is committed to delivering the best solutions and experience to their community of agencies," said Greg Mallin, CRO at Agave. "Agave's passion to deliver flexible pricing programs, integrated digital payments, and a focus on improving the back-office workflows of independent insurance agencies is great fit for HawkSoft's Solution Partner Program. We're excited about the opportunity to grow our partnership with HawkSoft and continue delivering great experiences for our combined communities."

"Agave made a strong showing in the support of our HawkSoft User Group for several years now," said Rushang Shah, CMO at HawkSoft. "HawkSoft is excited to celebrate Agave's inclusion in our Solution Partner Program, and we're looking forward to see how Agave continues to support our customers through payment processing."

Story continues

HawkSoft customers who use Agave as their digital payment provider receive complimentary training on PCI Compliance from Agave. Learn more by visiting https://www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About Agave

Agave is a technology leader in Insurance Payments delivering seamless solutions to SMB and Enterprise Agencies that make accepting, automating, and securing premium payments effortless. Our experts are passionate about bringing a 360-degree view of the digital payments experience to our clients and partners. Learn more about Agave's omni-channel solutions and approach to improving your agency at https://www.agavepay.com/insurance-payments-lp1/.

Media Contact

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

350816@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawksoft-and-agave-form-partnership-for-digital-payments-301707442.html

SOURCE HawkSoft