Haworth honors veterans on-site with automated vehicles

HOLLAND — A locally-based manufacturing company decorated on-site vehicles to honor veterans, specifically those who work for the company, as Veterans Day approached.

According to PR Manager Julie Smith, furniture manufacturer Haworth has more than 100 veteran employees, all of whom were honored during a flag ceremony and gift presentation Friday, Nov. 10.

The company's Holland location also serves as its global headquarters. The decoration of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) with signs and flags was completed by the site's facilities maintenance team. Mike Stone, Eric Woodwyk and Mitch Wiersma led the effort.

AGVs travel through the company's manufacturing facilities, further reminding veteran employees of the company's appreciation for their service.

