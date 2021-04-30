U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), today announced that on April 28, 2021 the Board of Directors authorized the purchase of an additional $3,055,058.21 market value of Hawthorn Bancshares’ common stock, resulting in the Company being authorized to purchase a total of up to $5.0 million market value of Hawthorn Bancshares’ common stock.

Under this share repurchase authorization, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times as management deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, legal requirements and other considerations. It is anticipated that any purchase of shares under this authorization would be made through broker dealers selected in compliance with applicable securities laws at prices for the common stock prevailing from time to time in NASDAQ’s National Market. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares and the share repurchase authorization may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time without prior notice.

Any shares repurchased pursuant to this authorization will be held in treasury and may be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including stock-based employee benefit plans and stock dividends. It is expected that any stock repurchases will be funded by cash generated through cash on hand, operations and other sources. At April 28, 2021, the Company had 6,362,476 common shares outstanding.

About Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, St. Louis, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Contact: Stephen E. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer TEL: 573.761.6100 FAX: 573.761.6272 www.HawthornBancshares.com


  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore banks are pressing on in their transition away from the discredited London interbank offered rate as financial centers around the world are facing deadlines to move off Libor-priced loans and securities.After Friday, lenders and borrowers must stop using the Singapore dollar swap offer rate (SOR), computed using Libor, for new loans and other so-called cash products and use a new benchmark. That’s the guidance that’s been in place since last year from a steering committee formed by the city-state’s central bank.The amount of such financial instruments -- including business and syndicated loans as well as retail mortgages -- stood at about S$170 billion ($128 billion), according to a survey conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the first half of last year. While banks don’t yet need to migrate any of those outstanding contracts to a new pricing benchmark they will ultimately need to do so, unless the contracts expire before SOR is axed for good. There were also some S$2.1 trillion in derivatives tied to SOR, and the committee proposed last year that banks substantially reduce exposure to them by the end of September 2021.Policy makers around the world are developing new gauges to replace Libor after European and U.S. banks were found to have manipulated it for their own gain. Libor is deeply embedded in markets. Some $200 trillion of derivatives are tied to the U.S. dollar benchmark alone and major global banks will spend more than $100 million this year preparing for the switch.Different countries have different key deadlines. The global Libor administrator late last year said it was consulting to extend the retirement date for some U.S. dollar rates until late June 2023, after the pandemic stoked fear markets weren’t ready for the seismic shift.Singapore, which is moving to replace SOR with the Singapore overnight rate average (SORA), has been one of the faster adapters. It was among the first nations to auction debt linked to an alternative benchmark when it sold notes linked to SORA in August.The Southeast Asian financial center still faces challenges in the transition to a Libor alternative, given the limited historical use of the domestic interbank funding market, said Philip McNicholas, Asean FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.However, as SORA is based on an average of past overnight lending rates, it may bolster the interbank lending market depth and liquidity, producing better and more efficient price discovery.A spokesperson for the Association of Banks in Singapore said that the banks represented in the steering committee subgroups on business/syndicated loans and consumer products are on track to meet the timelines.Singapore’s central bank said it sees progress in the transition to SORA. “Market participants should take active steps to shift both new use and legacy exposures to SORA, so as to minimize financial and operational risks as liquidity in SOR derivatives markets is expected to decline in 2022,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.Here’s what some of the big banks in the country are saying:Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.OCBC was the first to extend a loan tied to SORA, a S$150 million deal signed last June for Singapore’s top developer CapitaLand Ltd.Since the end of February, OCBC has been offering a full range of SORA-based products, said Koh Ching Ching, head of brand and communications.DBS Group Holdings Ltd.DBS, along with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., last year signed a club loan of S$200 million with agricultural commodity trader Olam International Ltd. that was the first such facility pegged to SORA.By the of last year, DBS had closed more than S$1 billion in loans referencing the alternative risk-free benchmark rates, said Philip Fernandez, group corporate treasurer.United Overseas Bank Ltd.UOB and CapitaLand in in September entered into a pact for a two-year S$200 million term loan. The dual-tranche loan referenced both SORA and the secured financing rate, the first of its kind in Singapore.More than 60% of property loan customers say they are drawn to the stability of SORA-based interest rates, UOB said in a press release earlier this month.(Updates with chart, MAS comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Transat Rises as Canada Grants $570 Million in Crisis Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising as much as 13% in Toronto, before paring some of the gains. They were up 4.4% to C$4.73 as of 12:59 p.m.The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which announced the suspension of all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. Transat Chief Financial Officer Denis Petrin told journalists that wasn’t on the table during negotiations. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Still, Transat would like to improve its borrowing costs and is planning to seek help from the Quebec government, which wanted to see federal aid come first before intervening, executives said.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau has maintained his interest but there’s no firm and binding offer yet, according to Eustache. “We are continuing discussions, to get to a formal offer at some point,” he told reporters. “The talks are going very well.”(Updates with comments from the company, share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Surges With U.S. Demand Bump Driving Global Rebound Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced to the highest in over a month as a combination of declining U.S. petroleum product supplies and signs of stronger demand buttressed expectations for a revival in global consumption.Futures in New York jumped 1.5% on Wednesday, posting the largest back-to-back daily gains in two weeks. A U.S. government report showed total petroleum stockpiles dropped last week, led by the biggest weekly decrease in distillate inventories since early March. A gauge of demand for overall petroleum products rose to the highest in more than two months. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is forecasting an unprecedented jump in global oil demand as vaccination rates rise.“There’s a lot of green shoots in demand,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. India’s coronavirus crisis is “clearly a headwind, but looking at what’s going on in the U.S., it’s a completely different story.”The hefty decline in U.S. distillate supplies comes as robust freight demand drives a trucking boom, providing another sign of the recovery underway in the world’s largest oil-consuming country. At the same time, retail gasoline prices in California rose to $4 a gallon for the first time in a year and a half as restrictions ease in the most-populous U.S. state. Still, a resurgence of the pandemic in countries such as India and Brazil are raising concerns around how long it will take to see a full-fledged demand rebound take hold worldwide.“The market expects a major revitalization for global oil demand from this summer onwards,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. “As vaccination campaigns progress and as lockdowns are set to soon be lifted in Europe and other recovering economies, the need for road and jet fuels will increase and the result will be felt.”The Energy Information Administration report also showed domestic crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels last week, smaller than the 4.32 million barrel increase reported by the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories grew for a fourth straight week, the EIA data showed.The risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health, however. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark slumped on Wednesday to only a shallow backwardation -- an indication that tightness in crude supplies may be easing. Meanwhile, Rystad lowered its oil liquids consumption estimates for India, seeing a 1.4 million barrel-a-day global inventory surplus in May due to the demand loss.Still, oil is enjoying support from renewed interest in the broader commodities space as the U.S. dollar continues its overall downward trend and as investors look to hedge against inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded their view of the economy on Wednesday while leaving key interest rates near zero. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for its lowest close since late February, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.“Broad-based commodity index ETFs continue to see strong investor demand,” with these flows “more correlated with the reflation trade and less so with any one particular commodity’s fundamentals,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. Macro factors should “remain supportive for the foreseeable future and, as such, commodities should continue to outperform other asset classes, attracting even more investor capital to the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fueling Endless Rally Is Raft of Real-Time Reopening Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Amusement parks tickets. Business-class plane reservations. Drive-thru traffic at McDonald’s.Now more than ever, investors are leaning on real-time data to buttress their bullishness on the U.S. stock market. They’re sifting through an ever-widening array of snapshots at a time when some government figures are being distorted by year-ago comparisons to an economy hobbled by a recession.Of course, no one needs esoteric datasets to see that the U.S. -- once the epicenter of the pandemic -- is on the mend, notes Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group. Deaths are down, vaccinations are up and consumers are spending again. But with the snap-back recovery in the books and stocks perched at the highest valuations in two decades, the hunt is on for indicators to fine-tune the bull case -- or uncover an early warning signal to get out before being blindsided by a crash.The following is a rundown of what market pros say they’re watching.Planes, Trains and Job PostingsSit Investment Associates’s Bryce Doty is scouring travel websites. He checks out destination hotels, resorts, Disney theme parks -- anything to gauge mid-summer availabilities. If he’s not looking at those sites, he sees how long it’s taking ships to unload goods on the West Coast, where there are backlogs. Shipments of modal rail cars are another metric -- it’s a proxy for how many retail goods are on the move across the country. All have helped the Minneapolis-based senior portfolio manager frame his investment strategy over the past year.Doty has also looked at employment ads and the ratio of part-time versus full-time positions. Recently, he’s seen the shift to permanent positions “explode.” He’s kept casual tabs on help-wanted signs at stores. “We are constantly on the lookout for these types of real-time indicators.”JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, monitors the percentage of overall flight bookings made up by business travelers. That’s because the number of vacationers could drop once the back-to-school season comes around, whereas business travelers could be year-round.“To me, that’s going to be the ultimate sign that we’ve turned the corner,” he said in an interview.Getting Back to Pre-Pandemic RoutinesThe number of per-day passengers through TSA checkpoints has increased, averaging 1.4 million over the past month. Though that’s still down from 2019 levels, the numbers have been steadily climbing -- they averaged about 850,000 in December, for instance, when many traveled for the holidays. Compared to 2019, daily restaurant bookings through OpenTable have risen since the start of the year, though they haven’t yet fully recovered.To Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments, such data is useful because it allows him to see the extent to which consumers are getting back to pre-pandemic routines. The investment strategist says everything from restaurant reservations and the number of passengers boarding planes to Google’s mobility data gives a glimpse into how people are engaging with the services side of the economy. Investors will be beholden to these statistics as long as the virus remains a threat to the economy -- but a drop in cases will be a catalyst for growth.“The data continues to surprise economists, and I think if this trend can continue, you’re going to continue to see a market that goes higher into the summer,” Schulze said. “It’s trending very much in the right direction, mobility measures are moving in the right direction.”More Drive-Thrus, Less LoungewearChris O’Keefe, managing director at Logan Capital Management, says he’s analyzing announcements from consumer discretionary companies including McDonald’s and Nike to gauge lifestyle changes as people become more comfortable leaving their homes.“The pent-up demand is phenomenal, everyone wants to get out there and go out to eat and go travel,” he said. “You can feel the jail break as people are getting out there and doing more.”For McDonald’s, he’s looking at drive-thru traffic, which he expects to increase as people go back to work, as well as the number of diners inside its restaurants. “People are still slow to move to that but the trend is accelerating,” O’Keefe said.He’s also watching Nike closely for signs that customers are buying more traditional gym clothing and shoes -- and less loungewear.With cases falling, cyclical industries -- including travel, hotel and airline stocks -- could “run big,” according to Fundstrat Global Advisors’s Tom Lee. Small-cap stocks as well as sectors like energy could also benefit. “This is a significant bullish equity development,” he wrote in a recent note.Taking CreditCredit-card use is rebounding strongly, too. For the week ending April 24, total card spending based on Bank of America credit and debit cards was up 45% year over year and 20% on a two-year basis, the bank’s economists Michelle Meyer and Anna Zhou wrote in a recent note.That data is useful in gauging consumer activity, said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments. Though the spending stats aren’t the sole data point he and his team consider, they do have an influence on their decisions.“People using credit cards -- there’s just so much more of that happening,” he said. “People are putting stuff on their credit cards -- you have a good base of data from that.”Traditional IndicatorsMore traditional economic indicators also point to a pick-up in the economic rebound. U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first three months of the year as personal consumption -- the biggest part of the economy -- surged an annualized 10.7%, the second-fastest pace since the 1960s.Data out Friday showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by the latest round of pandemic-relief payments.Applications for regular state jobless benefits are hovering at a 13-month low, and U.S. retail sales posted the second-largest monthly advance on record last month as stimulus checks and a broader reopening of the economy fueled consumer spending.Meantime, a slew of factory surveys point to a rapidly improving manufacturing sector, including the Institute for Supply Management’s factory index which jumped to its highest level in 37 years in March.“We’ve seen very substantial progress in the vaccines in many places, we see economies reopening, we see how much pent-up demand there is,” Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, said by phone. “That’s a good thing and those things are relevant -- and what we’ve seen the market do is extend its timeline for moving ahead of the economy. The market always moves ahead of the economy.”(Updates with personal income figure in “Traditional Indicators” section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

