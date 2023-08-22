Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.17

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HWBK) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 1st of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.9%.

See our latest analysis for Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Hawthorn Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 29%, which means that Hawthorn Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 29.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hawthorn Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.13 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.654. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Hawthorn Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 30% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Hawthorn Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Hawthorn Bancshares in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.