Hawthorn Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HWBK) Dividend Will Be $0.17

The board of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.17 per share on the 1st of January. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.9%.

Hawthorn Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Hawthorn Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Hawthorn Bancshares' payout ratio of 35% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 19.0% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hawthorn Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.13 total annually to $0.654. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Hawthorn Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Hawthorn Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Hawthorn Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hawthorn Bancshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Hawthorn Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

