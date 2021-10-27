U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,556.79
    -18.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,523.72
    -233.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,254.49
    +18.78 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,263.17
    -32.91 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.18
    -2.47 (-2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    -0.0023 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7640
    -0.3650 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,945.42
    -3,084.84 (-4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,411.07
    -63.26 (-4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Hawthorn Bancshares Reports Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Net income of $5.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share

  • Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") of 3.78%

  • Return on average assets and equity of 1.33% and 16.49%, respectively

  • Loans decreased $11 million, or 0.9%, compared to the linked quarter

  • Deposits increased $30 million, or 2.2%, compared to the linked quarter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), (the “Company” or “HWBK”) reported net income of $5.8 million for the third quarter 2021, an increase of $0.9 million compared to the linked second quarter 2021 (“linked quarter”) and an increase of $0.8 million from the third quarter 2020 (the “prior year quarter”). Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) was $0.88 for the third quarter 2021 compared to $0.74 for both the linked quarter and prior year quarter. Net income and EPS for the third quarter 2021 increased from the linked quarter primarily due to higher net interest income driven by higher Small Business Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income, partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of real estate mortgages, described in more detail below.

Chairman David T. Turner commented, “Hawthorn Bank continues to be well-positioned during this economic recovery, and once again delivered strong financial performance in the third quarter. Contributing to this strong overall financial performance was the acceleration of PPP loan fee income as a result of our borrowers electing to pursue loan forgiveness in accordance with the CARES Act. This acceleration, while contributing almost $1.6 million in higher earnings as compared to the linked quarter, did result in the forgiveness of $24 million in loans during the quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans on our portfolio, we achieved $12.6 million or 1.0% loan growth in the third quarter as compared to the linked quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had $1.8 million in PPP loan fees which will be recognized in future periods as the remaining $26 million in PPP loans are forgiven. Our overall asset quality is improving. We continue to closely monitor our portfolio of non-performing loans and have seen some signs of strengthening within certain credits, and no further degradation so we remain very optimistic. Our mortgage lending team continues to perform well. While we did see a reduction in production of 20% in the third quarter versus the linked quarter, we feel this result was driven more by housing market-related factors and the current mortgage rate environment as opposed to any actions we should have taken differently.”

“I continue to be very proud of our team and how we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times; always thinking of how to better address the needs of our customers.”

Highlights

  • Earnings – Net income of $5.8 million for the third quarter 2021 increased $0.9 million, or 18%, from the linked quarter, and increased $0.8 million, or 17%, from the prior year quarter. EPS was $0.88 for the third quarter 2021 compared to $0.74 for both the linked quarter and prior year quarter.

  • Net interest income and net interest margin – Net interest income of $15.4 million for the third quarter 2021, increased $1.7 million from the linked quarter and increased $1.5 million from the prior year quarter. Driving the increase from both the linked quarter and prior year quarter was an increase in PPP fee income of $1.6 million. Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, was 3.78% for the third quarter 2021, an increase from 3.40% for the linked quarter, and an increase from 3.50% for the prior year quarter.

  • Loans – Loans held for investment totaled $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $11.1 million, or 0.9%, as compared to the end of the linked quarter. Year-over-year, loans grew $3.7 million, or 0.3%, from $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020.

  • Asset quality – Non-performing loans totaled $32.8 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.0 million from $33.8 million at the end of the linked quarter, and an increase of $27.0 million from $5.8 million at the end of the prior year quarter. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.48% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.45% at June 30, 2021 and 1.39% at September 30, 2020.

  • Deposits – Total deposits increased by $30.1 million, or 2.2%, equal to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2021 as compared to the end of the linked quarter. Year-over-year deposits grew $84.3 million, or 6.4%, from $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020.

  • Capital – Total shareholder’s equity was $139.1 million and the common equity to assets ratio was 8.00% at September 30, 2021 as compared to 7.99% and 7.45% from the end of the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. Regulatory capital ratios remain “well-capitalized”, with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.82% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.01%.

The Company's 2019 Repurchase Plan was amended during the second quarter 2021 to authorize the purchase of up to $5.0 million in market value of the Company's common stock. Management was given discretion to determine the number and pricing of the shares to be purchased, as well as the timing of any such purchases. During the third quarter 2021, there were no share repurchases pursuant to that authorization. As of September 30, 2021, $5.0 million remained available for share repurchases pursuant to that authorization.

During the third quarter 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income of $15.4 million for the third quarter 2021 increased $1.7 million from the linked quarter and increased $1.5 million from the prior year quarter 2020. Driving the increase from both the linked quarter and prior year quarter was an increase in PPP fee income of $1.6 million. Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, was 3.78% for the third quarter 2021, compared to 3.40% for the linked quarter, and 3.50% for the prior year quarter of 2020.

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased by $11.1 million, or 0.9%, to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2021 as compared to the end of the linked quarter. Contributing to the decrease in loans compared to the linked quarter was a decrease in PPP loans of $23.7 million, or 1.8% of loans held for investment. Loans grew $3.7 million, or 0.3%, as compared to the prior year quarter. Contributing to the low loan growth as compared to the prior year quarter was a reduction in PPP loans of $59.5 million, or 4.7%, of loans held for investment. Excluding the impact of PPP loans on our portfolio, we achieved $12.6 million, or 1.0%, loan growth in the third quarter as compared to the linked quarter, and $63.2 million, or 5.9%, as compared to the prior year quarter.

The yield earned on average loans held for investment was 4.81%, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter 2021, compared to 4.42% for the linked quarter and 4.66% for the prior year quarter.

As provided for by the CARES Act, the Company has offered payment modifications to borrowers. At September 30, 2021, $11.3 million, or 0.9%, of total loans remained in some form of a modification, as compared to $86.7 million, or 6.7%, of total loans at December 31, 2020. These loan modifications at September 30, 2021 were all interest only.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $32.8 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.0 million from $33.8 million at the end of the linked quarter, and an increase of $27.0 million from $5.8 million at the end of the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans to total loans was 2.56% at September 30, 2021, and 2.61% and 0.45% at the end of the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase in non-performing loans as compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to placing on non-accrual in the fourth quarter 2020, several significant loans previously modified in accordance with the CARES Act passed by Congress in 2020.

At September 30, 2021, $4.9 million of the Company’s allowance for loan losses was allocated to impaired loans totaling $34.7 million, compared to $5.4 million of the Company's allowance for loan losses allocated to impaired loans totaling $36.1 million at the end of the linked quarter. At September 30, 2021, management determined that $11.9 million, or 34%, of total impaired loans required no reserve allocation compared to $12.4 million, or 34%, of total impaired loans at the end of the linked quarter, primarily due to adequate collateral values.

In the third quarter 2021, the Company had net loan charge-offs of $106,000 compared to net loan charge-offs of $26,000 in the linked quarter, and $58,000 of net loan charge-offs in the prior year quarter. The Company recorded provision expense of $0.3 million for loan losses for the third quarter 2021 driven principally by growth in the portfolio, compared to $0.4 million for the linked quarter and $1.2 million for the prior year quarter.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 was $18.9 million, or 1.48% of outstanding loans, and 57.7% of non-performing loans. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $18.7 million, or 1.45% of outstanding loans, and 55.5% of non-performing loans. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $17.8 million, or 1.39% of outstanding loans, and 305.5% of non-performing loans. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 represents management’s best estimate of probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio and is commensurate with risks in the loan portfolio as of that date.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $1.4 billion, an increase of $30.1 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2021, and an increase of $84.3 million, or 6.4%, from the end of the prior year quarter. The increase in total deposits in the current quarter as compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to increases in demand deposits, including public funds deposits.

Core deposits were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $129.9 million, or 11.0%, from September 30, 2020. Growth in year-over-year core deposits is indicative of the higher savings rate customers have chosen in response to pandemic conditions.

Noninterest Income

For the third quarter 2021, total noninterest income was $3.7 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 19.9%, from the linked quarter, and a decrease of $1.4 million, or 28.2%, from the prior year quarter. The decrease in total noninterest income in the current quarter as compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter is primarily due to the decrease in gain on sale of real estate mortgages of $0.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively. These decreases are primarily due to lower volumes of real estate mortgage loans sold of $22.7 million (37%) and $34.4 million (47%) for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively, as compared to the current quarter volume sold of $39.1 million.

Noninterest Expense

For the third quarter 2021, total noninterest expense was $11.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.9%, from the linked quarter, and essentially equal to the prior year quarter. The third quarter 2021 efficiency ratio was 61.23% compared to 64.45% and 61.49% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

Capital

The Company maintains its “well capitalized” regulatory capital position. At the end of the third quarter 2021, capital ratios were as follows: total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 15.01%; tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.64%; tier 1 leverage 10.82% and common equity to assets 8.00%.

[Tables follow]

FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(unaudited)
$000, except per share data

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

Statement of income information:

2021

2021

2020

Total interest income

$

16,804

$

15,169

$

15,958

Total interest expense

1,424

1,498

2,116

Net interest income

15,380

13,671

13,842

Provision for loan losses

300

400

1,200

Noninterest income

3,675

4,589

5,119

Investment securities gains, net

126

12

Noninterest expense

11,668

11,769

11,660

Pre-tax income

7,213

6,091

6,113

Income taxes

1,417

1,199

1,153

Net income

$

5,796

$

4,892

$

4,960

Earnings per share:

Basic:

$

0.88

$

0.74

$

0.74

Diluted:

$

0.88

$

0.74

$

0.74


For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Statement of income information:

2021

2020

Total interest income

$

48,076

$

47,487

Total interest expense

4,634

7,780

Net interest income

43,442

39,707

Provision for loan losses

700

5,400

Noninterest income

12,707

10,266

Investment securities gains, net

140

18

Noninterest expense

35,088

33,421

Pre-tax income

20,501

11,170

Income taxes

3,974

2,060

Net income

$

16,527

$

9,110

Earnings per share:

Basic:

$

2.50

$

1.35

Diluted:

$

2.50

$

1.35

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)
(unaudited)
$000, except per share data

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2020

Key financial ratios:

Return on average assets (YTD)

1.28

%

1.26

%

0.76

%

0.88

%

Return on average common equity (YTD)

16.37

%

16.31

%

10.15

%

11.74

%

Return on average assets (QTR)

1.33

%

1.14

%

1.18

%

1.21

%

Return on average common equity (QTR)

16.49

%

14.64

%

15.99

%

16.19

%

Asset Quality Ratios

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.48

%

1.45

%

1.39

%

1.41

%

Non-performing loans to total loans (a)

2.56

%

2.61

%

0.45

%

2.69

%

Non-performing assets to loans (a)

3.46

%

3.53

%

1.44

%

3.64

%

Non-performing assets to assets (a)

2.56

%

2.68

%

1.10

%

2.70

%

Performing TDRs to loans

0.15

%

0.18

%

0.19

%

0.22

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (a)

57.65

%

55.45

%

305.49

%

52.39

%

Capital Ratios

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets (YTD)

7.82

%

7.70

%

7.47

%

7.48

%

Period-end stockholders' equity to period-end assets (YTD)

8.00

%

7.99

%

7.45

%

7.53

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.01

%

14.66

%

15.05

%

14.97

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.64

%

13.20

%

13.28

%

13.37

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital

10.26

%

9.91

%

9.97

%

10.00

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.82

%

10.49

%

9.99

%

10.19

%

(a) Non-performing loans include loans 90 days past due and accruing and nonaccrual loans.

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

Balance sheet information:

2021

2021

2020

2020

Total assets

$

1,738,652

$

1,708,966

$

1,669,770

$

1,733,731

Loans held for investment

1,282,820

1,293,894

1,279,165

1,286,967

Allowance for loan losses

(18,929

)

(18,735

)

(17,764

)

(18,113

)

Loans held for sale

4,576

2,487

7,886

5,099

Investment securities

284,543

282,022

193,175

204,383

Deposits

1,411,059

1,381,001

1,326,752

1,383,606

Total stockholders’ equity

139,094

136,503

124,367

130,589

Book value per share

$

21.02

$

20.63

$

18.43

$

19.36

Market price per share

$

23.16

$

22.93

$

18.21

$

21.06

Net interest spread (FTE) (YTD)

3.43

%

3.34

%

3.27

%

3.25

Net interest margin (FTE) (YTD)

3.60

%

3.51

%

3.50

%

3.48

Net interest spread (FTE) (QTR)

3.62

%

3.24

%

3.30

%

3.21

Net interest margin (FTE) (QTR)

3.78

%

3.40

%

3.50

%

3.40

Efficiency ratio (YTD)

62.49

%

63.14

%

66.88

%

65.82

Efficiency ratio (QTR)

61.23

%

64.45

%

61.49

%

63.49

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City with locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, St. Louis, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Contact: Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Stephen E. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer TEL: 573.761.6100 Fax: 573.761.6272 www.HawthornBancshares.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Twitter falls on ‘challenging’ user growth outlook: Analyst

    Twitter reported third quarter earnings that missed expectations. Mizuho Analyst James Lee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Paid the Bills on Wednesday

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 18.1%. Marqeta revealed in a press release today that it will underpin "new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com's financial institution customers." Bill.com provides cloud-based software to help simplify and automate back-office financial processes for small- and medium-sized businesses, so this could represent a lucrative opportunity.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.

  • Why Twitter Stock Crashed 8.5% Today

    Investors dumped shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) for an 8.5% loss through 12:30 p.m. EDT after the social media star reported a surprise "adjusted" loss for its fiscal Q3 2021 -- where investors had expected a profit. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Twitter would earn a pro forma profit of at least $0.15 for the quarter on sales of $1.28 billion. As it turned out, Twitter nailed that revenue forecast -- but instead of a profit, it reported a $0.54-per-share "adjusted" loss.

  • Exxon Mobil raises dividend by a penny, to boost the implied yield to nearly 5.5%

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 88 cents a share from 87 cents. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 12. The stock slumped 2.5% in afternoon trading, amid a broad slump in energy stocks as crude oil futures shed 2.3%. Based on current stock prices, Exxon Mobil's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.48%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.75% and the i

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Beyond Meat Makes Excuses for Tumbling Sales

    Opinions vary on whether plant-based meat substitutes are a blessing or a curse. Others will balk at the laundry list of ingredients necessary to make processed fake meat look and taste like real meat.

  • S&P 500 and Dow drift below record levels, Microsoft jumps

    Michael Arone, State Street Global Advisors US SPDR Business Chief Investment Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."