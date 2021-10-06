U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,319.73
    -25.99 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,050.85
    -263.82 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,386.28
    -47.55 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.53
    -32.83 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.75
    -1.18 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2870
    -0.1850 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,220.48
    +4,095.79 (+8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.07
    +47.97 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,992.36
    -84.74 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services Signs Development Lease at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

·2 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC ("Hawthorne") has executed a development lease with Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI ("CVRA") to construct a new hangar at the field. The new facility will be 22,500 square feet and will include a 32 foot high door capable of accommodating all of the newest general aviation aircraft. Construction is slated to begin in January of 2022 with completion in the third quarter.

Jeff Husby, General Manager of Hawthorne at CVRA, said of the new hangar, "We appreciate the opportunity to grow our footprint at the airport and expand our business to meet customer demand."

Chuck Kegley, President of Hawthorne, said, "This new hangar continues our great relationship with the CVRA and we are excited to use it to strengthen our presence in western Wisconsin including enhancing our aircraft charter, management and maintenance services to aircraft owners throughout the region.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawthorne-global-aviation-services-signs-development-lease-at-chippewa-valley-regional-airport-301394243.html

SOURCE Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Recommended Stories

  • Italian supplier hints at long road for Boeing 787 production

    After spending much of the last year untangling production issues, new intel from an Italian aerospace supplier suggests a long road for output of the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner. According to a report from Reuters, supplier Leonardo, which builds part of the 787 airframe in Italy, thinks Boeing will soon unveil a production plan that will have the Dreamliner being built at a rate of 10 aircraft per month by the end of 2025. “While we don’t have any updates to future 787 rates beyond what has previously been shared, we are constantly analyzing the global aviation market, coordinating closely with suppliers and aligning supply with demand,” a Boeing spokesperson tells the WBJ.

  • Italy's New Airline Picks Airbus Over Boeing

    ITA plans to buy or lease dozens of new planes over the next few years, and they will all be Airbus jets.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • FedEx Express Drone Lands at Irish Port, Kicking Off Key Month of Testing

    The first drone delivery in a month-long trial in Ireland was completed last week by FedEx Express in collaboration with Future Mobility Campus Ireland Air (FMCI) consortium and drone operator Skyports. The flight was the first test of beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone delivery in the region and carried a package from Shannon Airport in County Clare to Foynes Port in County Limerick. Foynes Port is the second-largest port operator and largest bulk port company in Ireland. The drone deliv

  • Boeing takes on Airbus in green aviation battle

    Airlines are trying to work out how to slash the carbon emissions from their flights, but Boeing thinks it may have the answer in the form of sustainable aviation fuel.

  • Sweden's AB Volvo wins its largest electric truck order so far

    Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 electric trucks from shipping firm DFDS, its biggest commercial electric truck order to date, the Swedish truck maker said on Wednesday. Volvo Trucks, AB Volvo's main truck brand, said the order was one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide, adding that deliveries would start in the fourth quarter of 2022. Volvo, which started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, is targeting for half of its global truck deliveries to be electric in 2030.

  • Gulfstream Unveils the Longest-Range Business Jet in Private Aviation

    The Hollywood-style reveal showcased the new, ultra-long-range G800 as well as the midsized G400 as the bookends of its large-cabin fleet.

  • Qantas plans major narrowbody, widebody plane orders in 2022

    Qantas Airways Ltd expects to order more than 100 narrowbody and regional planes next year as well as widebodies capable of the world's longest commercial flights from Sydney to London, its chief executive said. Qantas plans to select the preferred supplier to replace its ageing fleet of 75 Boeing Co 737-800s and 20 717s in December, CEO Alan Joyce said in a virtual press briefing on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting in Boston. "It is only once in a generation you go through a major fleet renewal like this," he told reporters.

  • Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry

    How can passengers take 10 billion flights a year without contributing to global warming? The question of "greening" the international aviation sector by 2050 constitutes a colossal task whose stakes -- and sheer numbers -- can make the head spin, according to the airlines themselves.

  • Bus drivers go on strike

    Bus drivers go on strike

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Excellon Resources Inc.'s Drill Campaign Continues to Define High-Grade Mineralization at Platosa

    Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) today announced results from underground drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico. Among the highlights, the company reported further high-grade results from the 623, NE-1S, and Guadalupe South mantos, with diamond drilling results from underground. “Drilling at Platosa continues to define high-grade mineralization ahead of production,” said SVP of Geology and Corporate Development Ben Pullinger. “With EX21UG690, we have potentially discovered a new zone of

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBef

  • Solo Stove parent files for IPO

    Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DT

  • Southwest Defies Icahn, Will Buy Questar for $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. reached an agreement to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy Inc. for about $2 billion, defying objections from activist investor Carl Icahn. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenDominion announced the deal hours after the billionaire disclos

  • Stocks Move Higher As Tech Giants Rebound

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle above the $82 level.