Hayden AI Welcomes Bryan Shea as Vice President of Data Security and Privacy

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayden AI Technologies, Inc. ("Hayden AI"), a leading smart city solutions provider that developed the world's first autonomous traffic management platform, today announced the appointment of Bryan Shea, a US Government trained intelligence officer, as Vice President of Data Security and Privacy.

HaydenAI
HaydenAI

In his new role, Shea will provide leadership and strategic direction for all cybersecurity efforts, including security frameworks, technology governance and policies, data privacy and security programs, and incident response plans. He will also oversee guidelines and procedures to ensure compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and standards.

"We value our customers' trust in us and are deeply committed to protecting their sensitive data. As an intelligence officer with over a decade of experience across multiple domains, Bryan is well positioned to take the lead," said Chris Carson, Co-Founder and CEO of Hayden AI. "He will build a team of cybersecurity professionals and spearhead our security and privacy initiatives to ensure that our products and customers' data remain safe and secure."

Prior to joining Hayden AI, Shea served as lead Criminal Intelligence Analyst at the Chicago Police Department where he oversaw the largest police district at Strategic Decision Support Center (SDSC). Prior to that, Shea served as a Special Skills Officer-Targeting, supporting global counter-terrorism intelligence operations. In his previous role at BAE Systems, Shea directed a team of analysts on a $25 million Homeland Security contract focused on intelligence issues and information sharing policies.

"We are undergoing a global re-ordering with asymmetric warfare in the cyber realm. Hayden AI is emerging in this national and global context as a potential target of foreign espionage. This underscores the critical need for a robust security program," said Shea. "As a victim of identity theft, I've been at the forefront of national privacy debates. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help Hayden AI foster a truly collaborative ethos to advance forward-looking privacy policies."

Shea has also held several managerial positions and is currently pursuing an M.S. in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance, closely aligned with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). On the side, Shea works as an analyst for DeliverFund, a nonprofit intelligence organization combatting human trafficking nationwide.

About Hayden AI
Hayden AI was founded on the belief that by combining mobile sensors with artificial intelligence, we can help governments bridge the innovation gap while making traffic flow less dangerous and more efficient. Led by a team of experts in machine learning, data science, transportation, and government technology, we've developed the world's first autonomous traffic management platform — simultaneously serving citizens and multi-agency missions to help cities become safer and more sustainable.

To learn more about Hayden AI, visit www.hayden.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hayden-ai-welcomes-bryan-shea-as-vice-president-of-data-security-and-privacy-301376942.html

SOURCE Hayden AI Technologies, Inc.

