Hayes Capital Makes Real Estate Investment a Breeze through Its Tried-and-Tested Strategies

·3 min read

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / It's never too late to invest in Real Estate, but it's a difficult endeavor that often requires a lot of research, knowledge, and expertise. Fortunately, Hayes Capital has been making the process a whole lot easier for potential investors by helping them understand the ins and outs of the impenetrable industry.

Hayes Capital is a reliable avenue for short and long-term real estate investments that provides its clients with promising investment opportunities. The company goes above and beyond what is expected from a typical investment firm, going to great lengths to educate its clients regarding the industry itself.

Currently, the company is nearing its fiftieth successful deal ranging from $400,000 to $27.3 million. Hayes Capital is truly unmatched in the field of real estate investing. It is committed to guiding its clients to successfully navigate investment success, and the company has been garnering remarkable results.

Hayes Capital was founded by Stephen Patrick Hayes, who is currently the CEO of the company. He could not be any prouder that his company has been instrumental in helping numerous clients achieve generational wealth.

"We are a niche group who not only raise private equity funds for real estate investing, but we are the developer and general contractor," shared Stephen. "This is a huge benefit in cost control and visionary implementation. Where most lose time and efficiency in the process, we scale with speed. Less moving parts and more room for ideal results."

Hayes Capital is highly recommended to individuals who are ready to invest in their retirement fund or simply those who are looking for avenues to save for their children's education. Stephen Patrick Hayes was deeply motivated to make a difference in the industry by establishing a distinct real estate investment firm.

He has seen a lot of companies and organizations settle for low standards and become complacent when it comes to the poor conditions and negative environment that their teams work in. Stephen felt compelled to provide the kind of leadership and direction that people need in order to excel in real estate investment.

"People need targets to induce productivity. This sense of accomplishment and self-worth builds not just production but the culture they can stand behind and be proud of. That's our brand, excellence," he explained.

In the near future, Stephen sees Hayes Capital achieving 100% sustainable annual growth, equating to 160mm/rev. By then, his team would have successfully and seamlessly established a data room with system charts, budget forecasts, and all financials showing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). It will also be recognized as one of the top companies to work for, one that is grounded and built on unique core values and promotes a growth culture.

Stephen also sees himself as a company executive. He aims to be able to develop a platform where he can awaken people to their true and best nature, empowering them to break free from unhealthy habits that hinder them from achieving their dreams.

Hayes Capital hopes to continue its momentum of success in the years ahead. The company is gearing up to create more high-yielding strategies that will help its clients garner the success that they truly deserve.

