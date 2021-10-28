U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,581.68
    +30.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,671.38
    +180.69 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,361.45
    +125.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,282.32
    +29.83 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1674
    +0.0068 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5590
    +0.0300 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3700
    -0.4400 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,623.81
    +2,642.46 (+4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.62
    +65.25 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.74
    -17.53 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
Q3 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

Hayes' Healthcare Audit and Revenue Integrity Analysis finds COVID-19 Claims and Bundling Errors Driving Denials

·4 min read

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Bundling errors continue to wreak havoc on hospital bottom lines in 2021, causing 34% of inpatient charge denials with an average value of $5,300 each. That's according to an auditing and revenue integrity report analyzing more than $100 billion worth of denials and $2.5 billion in audited claims released today by Hayes, makers of MDaudit, the industry's leading integrated auditing, billing compliance and revenue integrity platform for the nation's premier healthcare organizations.

"Healthcare Auditing and Revenue Integrity: 2021 Benchmarking and Trends Report" shares the findings of Hayes' review of professional and hospital claims audited in MDaudit Enterprise during the first 10 months of 2021. Internal auditors identified a significant number of concerns in the claims they reviewed, with approximately 33% of the audits resulting in "disagree" findings. The concerns centered primarily around disagreements between procedure codes and diagnoses.

Focusing on denial trends, bundling was the top category for both inpatient and outpatient charge denials - the latter of which had an average value of $585 for each denied claim. The top reason was that the benefit had been included in a previously adjudicated service or procedure. Professional services had a first-time denial rate of 15%, led by claim submission/billing errors and carrying an average value of $283 each, while COVID-19 claims continue to attract higher denial rates from both commercial and federal payers.

"With the pandemic driving projected losses over $100 billion this year, hospitals and healthcare organizations are under intense pressure to optimize revenue flow and reduce compliance risk," said Peter Butler, CEO, Hayes. "Gaining control over denials by focusing on both auditing and training providers and coders to improve documentation is a logical first step - particularly given that 43% of rendering providers and 27% of hospital coders fail internal audits and auditors have ‘disagree' findings about 33% of the time. Left unaddressed, this is a huge revenue and compliance risk for organizations."

Other key findings in the report include:

  • 40% of COVID-19-related charges were denied and 40% of professional outpatient audits for COVID-19 and 20% of hospital inpatient audits failed.

  • Undercoding poses a significant revenue risk, with audits indicating the average value of underpayment is $3,200 for a hospital claim and $64 for a professional claim.

  • Overcoding remains problematic, with Medicare Advantage plans and payers under scrutiny for expensive inpatient medical necessity claims, drug charges, and clinical documentation to justify the final reimbursement.

  • Missing modifiers resulted in an average denied amount of $900 for hospital outpatient claims, $690 for inpatient claims, and $170 for professional claims.

  • 33% of charges submitted with hierarchical condition category (HCC) codes were initially denied by payers, highlighting increased scrutiny of complex inpatient stays and higher financial risk exposure to hospitals.

"As 2021 winds down, healthcare organizations need to address revenue and compliance risk through a unified revenue integrity-based approach, which provides an opportunity to use denial insights to help focus auditing efforts while also incorporating prospective audits to reduce denials," said Butler. "Further, by expanding the scope of audits to incorporate risk-based and prospective audits, organizations can increase the impact of their compliance programs by more rapidly identifying and addressing risk, resulting in improved revenue flow and reduced risk of takebacks."

About the Report
Healthcare Auditing and Revenue Integrity: 2021 Benchmarking and Trends Report is based on current charge and remit data from MDaudit Enterprise customers, including charges and denials sent to all payer types. The report includes more than 900 facilities, 50,000 providers, 1,500 coders and 700 auditors from U.S.-based acute care and children's hospitals, academic medical centers, healthcare systems, and single and multi-specialty physician groups. Access Healthcare Auditing and Revenue Integrity here.

Follow Hayes via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hayes and MDaudit
Hayes is a leading healthcare technology provider that partners with the nation's premier healthcare organizations to improve revenue, mitigate risk and reduce operating costs to succeed in an evolving healthcare landscape. MDaudit Enterprise, our flagship revenue integrity SaaS platform, enables organizations to reduce compliance risk, improve efficiency and retain more of their revenue stream by providing auditing workflow automation, risk monitoring, and built-in analytics and benchmarking capabilities - all in a single, integrated cloud-based platform. To learn more visit www.hayesmanagement.com.

HAYES MEDIA CONTACT:
Liz Goar | NPC Creative Services | (813) 333-2844 | liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: Hayes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669963/Hayes-Healthcare-Audit-and-Revenue-Integrity-Analysis-finds-COVID-19-Claims-and-Bundling-Errors-Driving-Denials

Recommended Stories

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Will I pay more for car insurance if I wear glasses? Here are 5 things Americans got wrong about auto-premium pricing

    Insurance companies consider many factors when determining car premiums, but not everyone knows exactly what they are. Here are 5 common misconceptions.

  • Are Life Insurance Premiums Tax Deductible?

    Life insurance can be a valuable addition to your financial plan. If you have a family, for instance, purchasing a policy can provide financial peace of mind in case something happens to you. Your beneficiaries can receive a death benefit, … Continue reading → The post Are Life Insurance Premiums Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Brookfield Unit Hires Former Regulator to Expand Life-Insurance Business

    Michael McRaith says he would be involved in all aspects of the growth in the U.S. and internationally.

  • Amazon-backed insurtech Acko joins unicorn club with $255 million funding

    Insurance policy provider Acko is the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn, joining nearly three dozen other firms in the world's second-largest internet market that have attainted the coveted status this year. The Bangalore-headquartered startup said it has raised $255 million in a new financing round, bringing its all-time raise to $450 million. The new financing round, which is subject to approval from the country's insurance regulator, was led by General Atlantic and Multiples Private Equity.

  • How would ‘Medicare for All’ affect my health care and finances?

    Medicare for All was a hot topic in the 2020 campaign, but it isn’t always well understood, Here are answers to some common questions about Medicare for All.

  • Could you be paying 40% less for your car insurance? Maybe. 20 ways to save money on car insurance now

    The average cost of car insurance in the United States is $1,674 per year for full coverage, according to 2021 data compiled by Quadrant Information Services. “Ask your insurer if you’re missing out on any discounts that you could be taking advantage of,” says NerdWallet’s insurance expert Ben Moore. “Car insurance companies usually cap discounts, but you still may be able to save 30% or 40% off your policy,” says Les Masterson, insurance analyst with CarInsurance.com.

  • Analyst Report: Centene Corporation

    Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. After acquiring WellCare in early 2020, Centene now serves 21 million medical members, mostly in Medicaid (14 million), Medicare Advantage (1 million total), the individual exchanges (2 million), and other plans (4 million), including Tricare (West region), correctional facility, and international plans. The company also serves 4 million users through the Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

  • John Lewis pulls new home insurance ad after FCA brands it misleading

    The advert featured a young boy dressed up in his mother’s clothes causing damage to his home.

  • AAA Insurance Medicare

    AAA Insurance Skyler McKinley breaks down Medicare and encourages people to talk through their options with a AAA Insurance specialist.

  • Medicare open enrollment tips

    Yahoo Finance’s Janna Herron shares some open enrollment tips for Medicare.

  • Medicare, Medicaid and What You Can Actually Qualify For

    Medicare and Medicaid are two separate programs created by the U.S. government to cover the medical bills of qualifying Americans. Medicare is a health insurance program primarily designated for...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Sports Betting Rival Drops Bid To Snap Up Partner?

    Sports-betting giant DraftKings has scrapped its plans to buy MGM Resorts partner Entain. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • KKR Is Mystery Firm Looking to Buy $1 Billion Adler’s Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is the investor looking to buy real estate assets worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from Adler Group SA, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe

  • U.S. regulators exploring how banks could hold crypto assets - FDIC chairman

    A top U.S. bank regulator said U.S. officials are looking to provide a clearer path for banks and their clients that are looking to hold cryptocurrencies, in order to keep control over the fast-developing asset. Jelena McWilliams, who chairs the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that a team of U.S. bank regulators is trying to provide a roadmap for banks to engage with crypto assets. That could include clearer rules over holding cryptocurrency in custody to facilitate client trading, using them as collateral for loans, or even holding them on their balance sheets like more traditional assets.

  • ESG Is Critical to Our Success, Says DWS CFO

    Investors shrugged off a regulatory probe into greenwashing at Deutsche Bank's DWS Group and poured more money than expected into the asset manager’s funds in the third quarter. DWS clients put even more cash into products backed by environmental, social and governance criteria, lifting those inflows to 5 billion euros from 4 billion euros the previous quarter. Chief Executive Officer Claire Peel spoke to Bloomberg's Anna Edwards on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

    Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic

  • 3M CEO: inflation keeps increasing

    3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman talks with Yahoo Finance about the company's recovery from the pandemic and weighs in on the hyperinflation debate.