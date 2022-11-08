U.S. markets closed

Haynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call

Haynes International, Inc.
·1 min read
Haynes International, Inc.
Haynes International, Inc.

Company to host conference call on November 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, Ind., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 18, 2022 to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on November 17, 2022. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: 

Friday, November 18, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

 

Dial-In Numbers:

877-545-0523 (Domestic) Participant Access Code: 618714

 

 

973-528-0016 (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 16, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic: 

877-481-4010

International:  

919-882-2331

Replay Passcode:

46949

 

 

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact:

Daniel Maudlin

 

Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

 

Haynes International, Inc.

 

765-456-6102


