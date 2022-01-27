U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -0.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -34.40 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -1.06 (-4.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    -0.0085 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3560
    +0.6960 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,787.40
    -940.07 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.99
    -8.52 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Haynes International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Haynes International, Inc.
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HAYN

  • Net income of $4.7 million, up from the previous quarter’s $2.6 million.

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.37, up 85% from $0.20 of the previous quarter.

  • Backlog of $217.5 million as of December 31, 2021, up 24% from previous quarter and up 50% year-over-year, driven by aerospace order entry. Aerospace growth expected to continue with monthly pre-pandemic shipping levels projected to be achieved by the end of this fiscal year.

  • Net revenue of $99.4 million, up 4.4% versus previous quarter and up 37.8% versus prior year first quarter. Achievement of sequential sales growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year, which is typically a seasonally lower quarter.

  • Gross margin continued to improve to 17.9%, up 40 basis points from the previous quarter and 1,650 basis points from the first quarter of last year.

  • Cash used to invest in working capital as backlog and production increase. Liquidity remains strong at $111.3 million, including $97.0 million available from the credit facility and $14.3 million in cash as of December 31, 2021.

  • Completed $10.0 million in stock repurchases, with $5.7 million purchased in the first quarter combined with $4.3 million in the fourth quarter. Discontinued plan at the end of the quarter with reallocation of cash to working capital due to the 24.1% increase in the backlog.

  • Pension and post-retirement expense reduced by $1.5 million in the first quarter and is expected to be $6.0 million lower in fiscal year 2022, versus prior year. U.S pension plan at 93% funded.

  • Capital investment in the first quarter of $3.3 million of the previously reported forecast of $17.7 million for fiscal 2022.

  • Regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock declared.

KOKOMO, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high-performance alloys, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per outstanding share.

“Our aerospace business showed significant strength this quarter, with both revenue growth and increasing backlog. Based on this backlog growth and published industry build rates, we expect to be back to pre-pandemic monthly shipment levels in aerospace by the end of this fiscal year,” said Michael L. Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our recovery is well underway and we believe that our pricing and variable cost improvements will continue to expand both gross margin and profitability as we leverage the 25% reduction in our breakeven point. Our team has also increased our labor force and invested in the working capital required to meet the anticipated increases in demand across our key markets.”

1st Quarter Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues were $99.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 37.8% from $72.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2021. Volume was 3.9 million pounds in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 38.9% from 2.8 million pounds in the same period of fiscal 2021. The increase in pounds sold is due to the demand recovery and strong sales in the aerospace market, which increased by 106.2%, as well as the chemical processing market, which increased by 32.1%, from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The product average selling price was $24.50 per pound in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 2.8% from $23.84 per pound in the same period of fiscal 2021. The increase in product average selling price per pound largely reflects higher market prices of raw materials, which increased average selling price per pound by approximately $1.90, partially offset by a lower-value product mix and other pricing considerations, which decreased average selling price per pound by approximately $1.24.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales was $81.7 million, or 82.1% of net revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $71.2 million, or 98.6% of net revenues, in the same period of fiscal 2021. The decrease in costs as a percentage of revenues was primarily due to higher volumes sold which eliminated the requirement that fixed costs be directly expensed as was the case in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 which had $5.9 million of costs directly expensed to Cost of Sales.

Gross Profit. As a result of the above factors, gross profit was $17.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $16.8 million from the same period of fiscal 2021. Gross margin as a percentage of net revenue increased to 17.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to 1.4% in the same period of fiscal 2021. The first quarter of fiscal 2021 was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as volumes reduced significantly.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense. Selling, general and administrative expense was $11.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.6 million, or 16.7%, from the same period of fiscal 2021. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 11.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 13.5% for the same period of fiscal 2021. Higher incentive compensation expense and higher foreign exchange losses were the primary drivers of the increased expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Additionally, temporary cost containment initiatives that were in place during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, were subsequently ended, which contributed to the higher expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to the same period of fiscal 2021.

Research and Technical Expense. Research and technical expense was $0.9 million, or 0.9% of net revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $0.8 million, or 1.1% of net revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2021.

Operating Income/(Loss). As a result of the above factors, operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.5 million compared to operating loss of $(9.5) million in the same period of fiscal 2021

Nonoperating retirement benefit expense. Nonoperating retirement benefit expense was a benefit of $1.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to an expense of $0.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2021. The difference was primarily driven by a favorable actuarial valuation of the U.S. pension plan liability as of September 30, 2021 caused by a higher-than-expected return on plan assets coupled with a higher discount rate. The amortization of this favorable valuation is recorded as a benefit to Nonoperating retirement benefit expense.

Income Taxes. Income tax expense was $1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, a difference of $3.8 million from an income tax benefit of $2.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, driven primarily by a difference in income (loss) before income taxes of $16.5 million.

Net Income/(Loss). As a result of the above factors, net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $4.7 million, compared to net loss of $(8.0) million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

Volumes and Pricing

Volumes are typically sequentially lower in the first quarter of each fiscal year due to holidays, maintenance outages and customers managing their calendar year-end balance sheets. However, this trend was muted in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 with volume that was relatively flat. The Company experienced only a 2.2% decline due to a significant sequential increase in shipments to the aerospace market of 22.0% as well as increased shipments to the chemical processing industry (CPI) that were sequentially higher by 10.0%. Aerospace volumes continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with fiscal 2022 first quarter volume at 1.9 million pounds. However, this level is still 27.5% below the pre-pandemic levels of the average quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company expects to return to fiscal 2019 quarterly shipment levels by the end of fiscal year 2022. Chemical processing volume increased sequentially driven by continued recovery from the pandemic and higher oil prices, which drive higher capital spending in the sector. These increases were offset by a 32.2% sequential decrease in industrial gas turbine (IGT) shipments and a 21.9% sequential decrease in other markets. The industrial gas turbine shipments were lower this quarter due to timing of certain customer orders and are expected to improve next quarter. Other markets decreased due to lower flue-gas desulphurization (FGD) volumes. As business conditions continue to improve in the aerospace, IGT and CPI markets, a reduction in FGD shipments is expected as the Company utilizes its manufacturing capacity to produce higher value products. Year-over-year volumes increased 38.9%, with aerospace increasing 106.2% and CPI increasing 32.1% and IGT and Other markets relatively flat.

The Company has continued its strategy of increasing pricing and margins, recognizing the high-value, differentiated products and services the Company offers. The Company announced multiple price increases for non-contract business as market conditions improved combined with inflationary pressures. In addition, pricing for contract business is being negotiated as those contracts come due. Most customer long-term agreements have adjustors for consumer price index to help cover general inflationary items. The product average selling price per pound in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $24.50, which increased 8.7% sequentially and 2.8% year-over-year due to the noted price increases, but average selling price per pound is also impacted by the product mix sold.

Gross Profit Margin Trend Performance

Gross margins continued to increase with a 17.9% gross margin this quarter compared to 17.5% last quarter and 1.4% in the first quarter of last year. The Company has implemented focus initiatives designed to increase pricing and reduce costs. These initiatives, combined with improved volumes compared to the same quarter last year, has driven growth in our gross margins and profitability at a much lower volume breakeven point with the current mix. The Company previously needed to sell more than 5 million pounds to be profitable. The past three quarters demonstrate the Company’s successful reduction of its breakeven point by roughly 25% with the current mix. This quarter was profitable with 3.9 million pounds shipped, showing continued traction and momentum as volumes recover.

Backlog

The Company experienced significant increases in order entry over the past quarter, including order entry levels for aerospace and chemical processing that the Company has not seen since fiscal 2019 and, in the case of industrial gas turbines, levels the Company has not experienced for many years. Backlog was $217.5 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $42.2 million, or 24.1%, from $175.3 million at September 30, 2021. Backlog pounds at December 31, 2021 increased during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 by 26.1% as compared to September 30, 2021. The average selling price of products in the Company’s backlog decreased to $24.35 per pound at December 31, 2021 from $24.75 per pound at September 30, 2021, reflecting a change in product mix.

Capital Spending

During the first three months of fiscal 2022, capital investment was $3.3 million, and total planned capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 are expected to be approximately $17.7 million, which is below the Company’s depreciation levels.

Pension and Postretirement Plans

The Company’s U.S. pension glide path strategy is in place with changes to the asset allocation including a customized liability-driven investing strategy which is intended to reduce interest rate risk and equity risk. The Company expects significantly reduced volatility going forward related to the pension funding percentage (the U.S. pension plan is currently approximately 93% funded) and reduced pension and postretirement expense (first quarter declined by $1.5 million and fiscal year 2022 expense is expected to decline by $6.0 million). As of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the U.S. net pension liability was approximately $24.2M, a reduction of $81.0 million below the $105.2 million on the balance sheet at the beginning of fiscal 2021. Inclusive of the retiree healthcare liability and U.K. pension asset, the net liability decrease is $94.0 million since the beginning of fiscal year 2021.

Working Capital

Controllable working capital, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and accrued expenses, was $273.7 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $35.1 million, or 14.7%, from $238.7 million at September 30, 2021. The increase resulted primarily from inventory increasing by $23.0 million and accounts payable and accrued expenses decreasing by $13.2 million during the first three months of fiscal 2022, partially offset by accounts receivable decreasing by $1.1 million during the same period. The Company continued to build work-in-process inventory during the quarter in response to the rapidly growing backlog.

Liquidity

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million at December 31 2021 compared to $47.7 million at September 30, 2021. Additionally, the Company had $3.0 million of borrowings against the line of credit outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2022 was $23.8 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $18.5 million in the first three months of fiscal 2021, a difference of $42.3 million. Cash used in operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2022 was impacted by several factors: (i) an increase in inventory of $22.7 million during the first three months of fiscal 2022 as compared to a decrease in inventory of $13.3 million during the same period of fiscal 2021; (ii) a decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses of $13.2 million during the first three months of fiscal 2022 as compared to a decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses of $1.2 million during the same period of fiscal 2021, and (iii) a decrease in accounts receivable of $1.2 million during the first three months of fiscal 2022 as compared to a decrease in accounts receivable of $11.7 million during the same period of fiscal 2021. This was partially offset by net income of $4.7 million in the first three months of fiscal 2022 as compared to net loss of $(8.0) million during the same period of fiscal 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities was $3.3 million in the first three months of fiscal 2022, which was higher than cash used in investing activities of $1.1 million during the same period of fiscal 2021 due to higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities was $6.4 million in the first three months of fiscal 2022, a difference of $2.3 million from cash used in financing activities of $4.1 million during the first three months of fiscal 2021, primarily driven by the share repurchases of $6.6 million as compared to $0.2 million during the same period of fiscal 2021, partially offset by net borrowing of $3.0 million against the revolving line of credit during the first three months of fiscal 2022. Dividends paid of $2.8 million during the first three months of fiscal 2022 were comparable to same period of fiscal 2021.

Share repurchase plan

The Company purchased an additional 142,226 shares at a cost of $5.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 under its share repurchase plan implemented in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Since adoption of the plan, the Company has repurchased 255,204 shares at a total cost of approximately $10.0 million. The Company discontinued the share repurchase plan at the end of the calendar year due to the 24.1% increase in the Company’s backlog.

Dividend Declared

On January 27, 2022, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The aggregate cash payout based on current shares outstanding will be approximately $2.8 million, or approximately $11.1 million on an annualized basis if current dividend levels are maintained.

Guidance

The Company expects volume, revenue and profitability to improve throughout the fiscal year. The Company currently anticipates that revenue in the second quarter will be approximately 10% higher than the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company also believes that the sequential earnings growth rate will be greater than the growth rate of revenue due to profitability leverage based upon anticipated increased volumes along with continued pricing and cost improvements.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022 to discuss its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions.

To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date:

Friday, January 28, 2022

Dial-In Numbers:

877-545-0523 (Domestic)

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

973-528-0016 (International)

Access Code:

664216

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate, a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, January 28th at 11:00 a.m. ET, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Replay:

877-481-4010 (Domestic)

919-882-2331 (International)

Replay Passcode:

44129

A replay of the Webcast will also be available for one year at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding market and industry prospects and future results of operations or financial position, made in this press release are forward-looking. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking information may include, among other information, statements concerning the Company’s outlook for fiscal 2022 and beyond, overall volume and pricing trends, cost reduction strategies and their anticipated results on our results, capital expenditures, demand for our products and operations, dividends and the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our business, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address it, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties.. There may also be other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events, including our expectations of the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Although the Company believes that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. As a result, the forward-looking statements based upon those assumptions also could be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements. Some, but not all, of these risks are described in Item 1A. of Part 1 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Schedule 1

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2021

Net revenues

$

72,177

$

99,430

Cost of sales

71,190

81,653

Gross profit

987

17,777

Selling, general and administrative expense

9,733

11,362

Research and technical expense

787

905

Operating income (loss)

(9,533

)

5,510

Nonoperating retirement benefit expense (income)

359

(1,088

)

Interest income

(4

)

(8

)

Interest expense

304

300

Income (loss) before income taxes

(10,192

)

6,306

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(2,165

)

1,647

Net income (loss)

$

(8,027

)

$

4,659

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.65

)

$

0.37

Diluted

$

(0.65

)

$

0.37

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Basic

12,493

12,369

Diluted

12,493

12,587

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.22

$

0.22


Schedule 2

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

47,726

$

14,262

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $553 and $605 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively

57,964

56,861

Inventories

248,495

271,423

Income taxes receivable

1,292

1,645

Other current assets

6,129

4,866

Total current assets

361,606

349,057

Property, plant and equipment, net

147,248

146,154

Deferred income taxes

16,397

14,661

Other assets

10,829

10,480

Goodwill

4,789

4,789

Other intangible assets, net

5,586

5,468

Total assets

$

546,455

$

530,609

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

47,680

$

39,809

Accrued expenses

20,100

14,744

Income taxes payable

379

417

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits

3,554

3,554

Revolving credit facilities

3,000

Deferred revenue—current portion

2,500

2,500

Total current liabilities

74,213

64,024

Long-term obligations (less current portion)

8,301

8,229

Deferred revenue (less current portion)

10,329

9,704

Deferred income taxes

3,459

3,448

Operating lease liabilities

664

486

Accrued pension benefits (less current portion)

26,663

24,675

Accrued postretirement benefits (less current portion)

79,505

79,834

Total liabilities

203,134

190,400

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,757,778 and 12,814,043 shares issued and 12,562,140 and 12,455,839 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

13

13

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding)

Additional paid-in capital

262,057

263,126

Accumulated earnings

101,015

102,865

Treasury stock, 195,638 shares at September 30, 2021 and 358,204 shares at December 31, 2021

(7,423

)

(14,023

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,341

)

(11,772

)

Total stockholders’ equity

343,321

340,209

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

546,455

$

530,609

Schedule 3

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(8,027

)

$

4,659

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation

4,807

4,636

Amortization

116

118

Pension and post-retirement expense - U.S. and U.K.

2,040

550

Change in long-term obligations

7

(9

)

Stock compensation expense

1,059

954

Deferred revenue

(625

)

(625

)

Deferred income taxes

(1,983

)

1,678

Change in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

11,684

1,176

Inventories

13,289

(22,655

)

Other assets

(270

)

1,429

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,246

)

(13,220

)

Income taxes

(178

)

(323

)

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits

(2,220

)

(2,202

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

18,453

(23,834

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,127

)

(3,335

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,127

)

(3,335

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Revolving credit facility borrowings

8,000

Revolving credit facility repayments

(5,000

)

Dividends paid

(2,795

)

(2,811

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

115

Payment for purchase of treasury stock

(238

)

(6,600

)

Payment for debt issuance cost

(980

)

Payments on long-term obligations

(67

)

(58

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,080

)

(6,354

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

779

59

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents:

14,025

(33,464

)

Cash and cash equivalents:

Beginning of period

47,238

47,726

End of period

$

61,263

$

14,262

Schedule 4

Quarterly Data

The unaudited quarterly results of operations of the Company for the most recent five quarters are as follows.

Quarter Ended

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net revenues

$

72,177

$

82,063

$

88,143

$

95,278

$

99,430

Gross profit margin

987

8,385

13,658

16,700

17,777

Gross profit margin %

1.4

%

10.2

%

15.5

%

17.5

%

17.9

%

Net income (loss)

(8,027

)

(3,632

)

422

2,554

4,659

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

($0.65

)

($0.29

)

$0.03

$0.20

$0.37

Diluted

($0.65

)

($0.29

)

$0.03

$0.20

$0.37

Schedule 5

Sales by Market

The unaudited revenues, pounds shipped and average selling price per pound of the Company for the most recent five quarters are as follows.

Quarter Ended

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net revenues (in thousands)

Aerospace

$

24,555

$

30,601

$

33,950

$

38,966

$

48,455

Chemical processing

15,256

15,068

17,010

15,813

17,450

Industrial gas turbines

13,967

16,436

17,835

18,534

14,598

Other markets

12,779

15,546

13,709

16,056

14,487

Total product revenue

66,557

77,651

82,504

89,369

94,990

Other revenue

5,620

4,412

5,639

5,909

4,440

Net revenues

$

72,177

$

82,063

$

88,143

$

95,278

$

99,430

Shipments by markets (in thousands of pounds)

Aerospace

904

1,177

1,354

1,528

1,864

Chemical processing

601

682

814

722

794

Industrial gas turbines

798

1,064

1,147

1,178

799

Other markets

489

599

415

538

420

Total shipments

2,792

3,522

3,730

3,966

3,877

Average selling price per pound

Aerospace

$

27.16

$

26.00

$

25.07

$

25.50

$

26.00

Chemical processing

25.38

22.09

20.90

21.90

21.98

Industrial gas turbines

17.50

15.45

15.55

15.73

18.27

Other markets

26.13

25.95

33.03

29.84

34.49

Total product (product only; excluding other revenue)

23.84

22.05

22.12

22.53

24.50

Total average selling price (including other revenue)

$

25.85

$

23.30

$

23.63

$

24.02

$

25.65


Contact:

Daniel Maudlin

Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Haynes International, Inc.

765-456-6102


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of LendingClub Are Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the digital-marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) had dropped roughly 26.5% as of 11:41 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. The company, which is largely in the business of using technology to more efficiently originate unsecured personal loans, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.27 on total revenue of more than $262 million, both of which beat analyst estimates. Additionally, total loan-origination guidance of $13 billion in 2022 doesn't imply that much origination growth from LendingClub's rate over the past two quarters.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Market turmoil 'an opportunity to upgrade' portfolios: Morgan Stanley Managing Director

    Morgan Stanley Managing Director Kathy Entwistle joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss economic data, the expected rate hike in March, and the market outlook amid geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Apple Stock Rises on Strong iPhone Sales

    Apple sold $71.6 billion worth of iPhones in its December quarter, far better than Wall Street expected.

  • Tesla Earnings ‘Disappointed.’ Why Analysts Are Raising Their Price Targets.

    Tesla reported $2.54 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings. Wall Street was looking for $2.36 a share. Now analysts are weighing in on the quarter.

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.

  • 3 Stocks to Pounce On As the Market Dips

    If you're looking to take advantage of this week's volatility, start with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Upstart was one of the biggest investing stories of 2021, zooming as high as 18 times its IPO price in less than a year. Instead of relying on a small set of broad categories, Upstart's platform includes many more factors, such as education and employment history.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Plummeting on the Guidance.

    Stock in robotics and semiconductor test equipment maker Teradyne plummets on a first-quarter outlook well below Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled 7.5% Today

    Shares of electric car titan Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) braked hard Thursday morning, falling 7.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET. To find out, let's take a quick look at Tesla's numbers. Tesla grew its revenue 65% year over year in the fourth quarter.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Nucor Earnings Top, U.S. Steel On Deck; NUE Stock Rises

    Nucor posted record earnings for Q4 on Thursday as steelmakers, including NUE stock, looked to bounce back. US Steel reports later.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% lower as of 2:40 p.m. ET after receiving some negative sentiment from Wall Street. Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch in a research note today maintained his overweight rating on Upstart stock but lowered his price target to $170 per share, which still implies significant upside from Upstart's current price of around $88. Clinch in his note attributed the lower price target to "a potentially new backdrop of hostility toward growth stock multiples."

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.