HaystackID® Expands Artificial Intelligence Capabilities with Reveal

·4 min read

AI-powered software will allow HaystackID's global client base to more quickly find, understand, and learn from data when facing investigations or litigation

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today that the company has deepened its partnership with Reveal, a leading provider of AI-powered eDiscovery software. A long-time Brainspace provider, HaystackID can now leverage Reveal's entire end-to-end, cloud-based AI platform, which includes industry-leading processing, early case assessment, document review, investigations, production functionality, and a customizable API-enabled back-end, all packaged with superior visual analytics.

(PRNewsfoto/HaystackID)
(PRNewsfoto/HaystackID)

"When our clients are hit with litigation or an investigation, they need to find, understand, and learn from data quickly," HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks said. "We call that 'Discovery Intelligence.' Reveal's platform will help us to enhance this offering."

HaystackID's Discovery Intelligence approach ties together AI, data science, machine learning, and the human touch to gain early insight into information and to drive intelligent decisions in audits, investigations, and litigation. Reveal's out-of-the-box, pre-trained AI models can be added to HaystackID's workflows, making it easier for its clients to harness the power of AI throughout the discovery and/or investigation process.

Reveal's platform also enables HaystackID to continue delivering on its ReviewRight Protect powered by the Protect Analytics tool for the detection, identification, review, and notification of sensitive privacy or data-related breaches and disclosures. Enabled by a collection of proprietary workflows, which now also includes Reveal, Protect Analytics can proactively or reactively help find sensitive data concentrations, locations, and relationships to inform transfer impact assessments, privacy assessments, notification lists, exposure assessments, and discovery targeting.

"As we continue to expand the depth and breadth of Reveal's marketplace offerings, we are especially excited to partner with HaystackID, a demonstrated leader in areas ranging from AI to cyber discovery," said Wendell Jisa, Reveal's founder & CEO. "By taking full advantage of Reveal's platform, the company now has access to the industry's leading SaaS-based AI platform – with full integration into its already robust technology stack."

The combination of Reveal's platform and HaystackID's current offerings allows legal professionals to immediately learn more from their data, while also enjoying the flexibility and scalability needed in today's data-centric world.

"We believe that a better understanding of data allows our clients to improve their practice of law, without having to focus too much on processes or data decisions," added HaystackID's Brooks. "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership to help us deliver that for our global clients."

About HaystackID®
HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

About Reveal
Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal's software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

HaystackID Media Contact:
Leora Goldfarb
lgoldfarb@baretzbrunelle.com
858-603-5123

Rob Robinson
pr@HaystackID.com
512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media
+ Twitter (@HaystackID)
+ LinkedIn

Reveal Media Contact:
Liz Whelan
Liz@lwprconsulting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haystackid-expands-artificial-intelligence-capabilities-with-reveal-301492849.html

SOURCE HaystackID

