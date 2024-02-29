Q4 Net Sales : Increased by 8% year-over-year to $278.5 million.

Q4 Net Income : Surged by 94% year-over-year to $31.0 million.

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA : Rose by 42% year-over-year to $75.7 million.

Full-Year Net Sales : Decreased by 24% year-over-year to $992.5 million.

Full-Year Net Income : Dropped by 55% year-over-year to $80.7 million.

2024 Guidance: Projects net sales of approximately $1.010 billion to $1.060 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $255 million to $275 million.

On February 29, 2024, Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW), a global leader in pool and outdoor living technology, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023. The company, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with approximately 2,000 employees, is known for its comprehensive range of energy-efficient swimming pool equipment and automation systems.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Reports Mixed 2023 Results and Sets 2024 Growth Outlook

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

HAYW's fourth quarter showed a robust performance with net sales increasing to $278.5 million, driven by higher volumes and favorable pricing. Net income saw a significant jump, nearly doubling to $31.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA also experienced a substantial increase to $75.7 million. The company achieved a record gross profit margin of 49.2%, a 690 basis point increase, primarily due to efficient management of manufacturing costs and reduced provisioning for slow-moving or obsolete inventory.

Annual Performance and Challenges

Despite the strong fourth quarter, the full-year results painted a different picture. Net sales for the fiscal year 2023 fell by 24% to $992.5 million, and net income decreased by 55% to $80.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA also declined by 33% to $247.3 million. These downturns were attributed to a moderation of end-market demand trends, geopolitical factors in Europe, and distribution channel destocking. However, the company maintained a strong cash flow from operations, amounting to $184.5 million.

Story continues

Segment Performance

In North America, net sales increased by 10% to $238.2 million in Q4, while in Europe & Rest of the World, net sales decreased by 4% to $40.3 million. The North American segment's income rose by 74% to $71.1 million, whereas the Europe & Rest of the World segment's income fell by 6% to $7.9 million.

Financial Statements and Metrics

Key financial statements highlighted the company's balance sheet strength, with cash and cash equivalents of $178.1 million and $256.5 million available for borrowing under its credit facilities. The income statement reflected the aforementioned performance metrics, with diluted EPS increasing to $0.14 for Q4 and adjusted diluted EPS reaching $0.20. The cash flow statement showed a healthy cash flow from operations, which is crucial for the company's ability to invest in growth and innovation.

Management Commentary

"Our fourth quarter results were consistent with expectations," said Kevin Holleran, Haywards President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered net sales and earnings growth, record gross profit margins, and better than projected cash flow. Despite the macroeconomic impact on the consumer, I am proud of the strong execution of our team."

2024 Outlook and Analysis

Looking ahead to 2024, HAYW is optimistic, introducing guidance that reflects a return to sales and earnings growth. The company expects net sales of approximately $1.010 billion to $1.060 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $255 million to $275 million. This outlook is based on solid execution across the organization, positive price realization, and continued technology adoption, albeit with a note of caution regarding global macro conditions and consumer spending.

The company remains confident in its long-term outlook for profitable growth and robust cash flow generation, driven by new product innovation, expanding commercial relationships, and operational excellence. HAYW's performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, particularly in net income and adjusted EBITDA, suggests resilience and the potential for recovery despite the full-year declines.

For more detailed information and to join the conference call discussing these results, investors and interested parties can visit the Investor Relations section of Hayward's website.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the industrial products sector may find Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) a compelling study, especially given its recent performance, future outlook, and strategic initiatives aimed at maintaining its competitive edge in the market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hayward Holdings Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

