Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market - 59% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Cargotec Corp. & Clean Harbors Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Cargotec Corp., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, Konecranes Plc, Orange County, Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH, and Co. KG, PaR Systems LLC, PegEx Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Application (industries and agriculture)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

The Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market is expected to increase by USD 6.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hazardous waste handling automation market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA. Infrastructure development projects generate a large volume of hazardous wastes, which will facilitate the hazardous waste handling automation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Cargotec Corp. - The company offers products such as Multilift Futura 12.

Clean Harbors Inc. - The company offers products such as Tank Cleaning Robot.



Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Driver:

The increase in industrial activities is one of the key drivers supporting the hazardous waste handling automation market growth. The adoption of waste management by the automobile industry has increased due to the fact that increased demand for raw materials might lead to their depletion. Hence, measures are being taken to use the materials judiciously and manage the wastes efficiently. For instance, Suez provides hazardous waste handling automation solutions to its industrial clients across the world by ensuring compliance with the specific regulations and safety of people, property, and environment at all stages of the waste management process.

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Trend:

Stringent regulation for hazardous waste transporters is a major factor supporting the hazardous waste handling automation market growth. The transporters are trained to handle emergency incidents to reduce the impact on the environment and human health. For instance, in India, vehicles used by hazardous waste transporters should be in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and should possess certificates from the relevant State Pollution Control Board. Moreover, the vehicle should be painted blue color with a white strip of 15-30 cm width, running centrally all over the body to facilitate easy identification.

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.19 Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cargotec Corp., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, Konecranes Plc, Orange County, Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, PaR Systems LLC, PegEx Inc., Recology Inc., REEL SAS, Republic Services Inc., RLC Technologies Inc., Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., Stericycle Inc., Terex Corp., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cargotec Corp.

10.4 Clean Harbors Inc.

10.5 Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

10.6 Konecranes Plc

10.7 Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG

10.8 PaR Systems LLC

10.9 REEL SAS

10.10 RLC Technologies Inc.

10.11 Stericycle Inc.

10.12 Terex Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

