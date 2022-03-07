U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market - 59% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Cargotec Corp. & Clean Harbors Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Cargotec Corp., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, Konecranes Plc, Orange County, Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH, and Co. KG, PaR Systems LLC, PegEx Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (industries and agriculture)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market is expected to increase by USD 6.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hazardous waste handling automation market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA. Infrastructure development projects generate a large volume of hazardous wastes, which will facilitate the hazardous waste handling automation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a FREE Sample

Vendor Insights-

The Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Cargotec Corp. - The company offers products such as Multilift Futura 12.

  • Clean Harbors Inc. - The company offers products such as Tank Cleaning Robot.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Driver:

The increase in industrial activities is one of the key drivers supporting the hazardous waste handling automation market growth. The adoption of waste management by the automobile industry has increased due to the fact that increased demand for raw materials might lead to their depletion. Hence, measures are being taken to use the materials judiciously and manage the wastes efficiently. For instance, Suez provides hazardous waste handling automation solutions to its industrial clients across the world by ensuring compliance with the specific regulations and safety of people, property, and environment at all stages of the waste management process.

  • Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Trend:

Stringent regulation for hazardous waste transporters is a major factor supporting the hazardous waste handling automation market growth. The transporters are trained to handle emergency incidents to reduce the impact on the environment and human health. For instance, in India, vehicles used by hazardous waste transporters should be in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and should possess certificates from the relevant State Pollution Control Board. Moreover, the vehicle should be painted blue color with a white strip of 15-30 cm width, running centrally all over the body to facilitate easy identification.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-

  • The recycled materials packaging solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 65.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. Download a free sample now!

  • The solid waste management market in Qatar is expected to increase by USD 235.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%. Download a free sample now!

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.19

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cargotec Corp., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, Konecranes Plc, Orange County, Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, PaR Systems LLC, PegEx Inc., Recology Inc., REEL SAS, Republic Services Inc., RLC Technologies Inc., Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., Stericycle Inc., Terex Corp., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cargotec Corp.

  • 10.4 Clean Harbors Inc.

  • 10.5 Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

  • 10.6 Konecranes Plc

  • 10.7 Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.8 PaR Systems LLC

  • 10.9 REEL SAS

  • 10.10 RLC Technologies Inc.

  • 10.11 Stericycle Inc.

  • 10.12 Terex Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hazardous-waste-handling-automation-market---59-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-evolving-opportunities-with-cargotec-corp--clean-harbors-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301495873.html

SOURCE Technavio

