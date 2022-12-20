U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Hazardous waste management market: Growth opportunities led by Avalon Holdings Corp, Averda, Bechtel Corp, Chloros Environmental Ltd - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hazardous waste management market size is forecast to increase by USD 252.85 million MTPA from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.14%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in industrial activities, stringent government regulations, and rapid growth of medical contract research organizations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hazardous Waste Management Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hazardous Waste Management Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global hazardous waste management market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market. Technavio calculates the global environmental and facilities services market size based on combined revenue generated by companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, which also includes waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by product (industrial, medical, and others), type (solid, liquid, and sludge), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (industrial, medical, and others)

  • Industrial: The market share growth of the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Any industrial activity produces waste, and this waste contains the characteristics of hazardous waste. Industrial hazardous wastes include leftovers from production operations or discarded consumer goods like cleaning agents, nonferrous metals, and other metals from iron and steel mills, coal and petroleum refineries, and other similar facilities. The generation of industrial hazardous waste is predicted to increase during the projection period as the manufacturing sector recovers.

  • To take advantage of this market opportunity, the leading players in the hazardous waste management industry developed a deliberate plan for the disposal of industrial hazardous wastes. Such plans assist in streamlining operations, achieving environmental compliance, reducing hazards and the overall cost of management, and developing waste management plans, recycling initiatives, and waste minimization strategies.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Bechtel Corp., Chloros Environmental Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd., Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Morgan Industries Ltd., Recology Inc., REMONDIS Medison GmbH, Republic Services Inc., Seche Environnement SA, Sharps Compliance Corp., SMS Envocare Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the hazardous waste management market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Household Composters Market by Product, Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The household composters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 451.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (tumbler, stationary, and compacting), material (plastic, metal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Scrap Metal Recycling Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The scrap metal recycling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 340.73 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals), application (construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this hazardous waste management market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hazardous waste management market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hazardous waste management market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hazardous waste management market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hazardous waste management market vendors

Hazardous Waste Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14%

Market growth 2023-2027

252.85 million MTPA

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.05

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Bechtel Corp., Chloros Environmental Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd., Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Morgan Industries Ltd., Recology Inc., REMONDIS Medison GmbH, Republic Services Inc., Seche Environnement SA, Sharps Compliance Corp., SMS Envocare Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hazardous waste management market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Sludge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Avalon Holdings Corp.

  • 12.4 Averda

  • 12.5 Bechtel Corp.

  • 12.6 Chloros Environmental Ltd.

  • 12.7 Clean Harbors Inc.

  • 12.8 Daniels Health

  • 12.9 ENVIRON INDIA

  • 12.10 GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

  • 12.12 Morgan Industries Ltd.

  • 12.13 Recology Inc.

  • 12.14 REMONDIS Medison GmbH

  • 12.15 Republic Services Inc.

  • 12.16 Seche Environnement SA

  • 12.17 Sharps Compliance Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hazardous Waste Management Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hazardous-waste-management-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-avalon-holdings-corp-averda-bechtel-corp-chloros-environmental-ltd---technavio-301706161.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro