Hazardous waste management market: Growth opportunities led by Avalon Holdings Corp, Averda, Bechtel Corp, Chloros Environmental Ltd - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hazardous waste management market size is forecast to increase by USD 252.85 million MTPA from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.14%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in industrial activities, stringent government regulations, and rapid growth of medical contract research organizations.
Technavio categorizes the global hazardous waste management market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market. Technavio calculates the global environmental and facilities services market size based on combined revenue generated by companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, which also includes waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.
The market is segmented by product (industrial, medical, and others), type (solid, liquid, and sludge), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by product (industrial, medical, and others)
Industrial: The market share growth of the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Any industrial activity produces waste, and this waste contains the characteristics of hazardous waste. Industrial hazardous wastes include leftovers from production operations or discarded consumer goods like cleaning agents, nonferrous metals, and other metals from iron and steel mills, coal and petroleum refineries, and other similar facilities. The generation of industrial hazardous waste is predicted to increase during the projection period as the manufacturing sector recovers.
To take advantage of this market opportunity, the leading players in the hazardous waste management industry developed a deliberate plan for the disposal of industrial hazardous wastes. Such plans assist in streamlining operations, achieving environmental compliance, reducing hazards and the overall cost of management, and developing waste management plans, recycling initiatives, and waste minimization strategies.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Bechtel Corp., Chloros Environmental Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd., Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Morgan Industries Ltd., Recology Inc., REMONDIS Medison GmbH, Republic Services Inc., Seche Environnement SA, Sharps Compliance Corp., SMS Envocare Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
Related Reports:
Household Composters Market by Product, Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The household composters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 451.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (tumbler, stationary, and compacting), material (plastic, metal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Scrap Metal Recycling Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The scrap metal recycling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 340.73 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals), application (construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
What are the key data covered in this hazardous waste management market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hazardous waste management market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the hazardous waste management market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the hazardous waste management market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hazardous waste management market vendors
Hazardous Waste Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14%
Market growth 2023-2027
252.85 million MTPA
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.05
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 64%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Bechtel Corp., Chloros Environmental Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd., Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Morgan Industries Ltd., Recology Inc., REMONDIS Medison GmbH, Republic Services Inc., Seche Environnement SA, Sharps Compliance Corp., SMS Envocare Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global hazardous waste management market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Sludge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Avalon Holdings Corp.
12.4 Averda
12.5 Bechtel Corp.
12.6 Chloros Environmental Ltd.
12.7 Clean Harbors Inc.
12.8 Daniels Health
12.9 ENVIRON INDIA
12.10 GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd.
12.11 Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL
12.12 Morgan Industries Ltd.
12.13 Recology Inc.
12.14 REMONDIS Medison GmbH
12.15 Republic Services Inc.
12.16 Seche Environnement SA
12.17 Sharps Compliance Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
