Hazardous Waste Management Market Outlook, 2025 | By Application and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2025

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazardous Waste Management Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hazardous waste management market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing infrastructure development projects will facilitate the hazardous waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Hazardous Waste Management Market value is set to grow by 190.88 million MTPA, progressing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hazardous Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Key Driver

The increase in industrial activities is a major factor driving the global hazardous waste management market share growth. Owing to the increase in consumer spending, the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has increased globally. Economic development has strengthened the confidence of consumers, leading them to purchase more goods, thus increasing industrial activities. High buyer confidence has resulted in increased production and sales of automobiles. Thus, the increased industrial activities result in the production of more wastes. Moreover, the adoption of waste management by the automobile industry has increased because increased demand for raw materials might lead to their depletion. Consequently, measures are being taken to use the materials judiciously and manage the wastes efficiently. Therefore, such growth in industrial activities is expected to drive the global hazardous waste management market during the forecast period, with APAC at the forefront.

Hazardous Waste Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%

Market growth 2021-2025

190.88 mn MTPA

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.51

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 65%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and Turkey

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Republic Services Inc., SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by application (industrial, medical, and others). The hazardous waste management market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial accounts for the largest hazardous waste management market share in the application segment. Industrial waste is generated in any industrial activity and exhibits the properties of hazardous waste. The industrial hazardous wastes comprise of by-products of manufacturing processes or discarded commercial items such as cleaning fluids, nonferrous, and other metals resulting from iron and steel mills, petroleum and coal manufacturing, and other similar facilities. Hence, for efficient management of such hazardous wastes, agencies such as The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) provide guidelines to help the potentially hazardous waste generators identify if they produce hazardous waste. Hence, the global hazardous waste management market by the industrial application will exhibit a fast growth rate during the forecast period.

The Market Covers the Following Areas:

Hazardous Waste Management Market Sizing
Hazardous Waste Management Market Forecast
Hazardous Waste Management Market Analysis

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Major Challenge

The high cost involved in hazardous waste management will be a major challenge for the global hazardous waste management market share growth during the forecast period. The potential risk of hazardous wastes depends on their volume, characteristics, and the way the wastes are disposed of and treated. For instance, it is a common practice in hospitals where the staff dumps all the waste items in regulated medical waste containers. Thus, the segregation of wastes adds to the handling and disposal costs. The disposal cost of medical wastes is 22 times greater than the disposal of regular trash. With stringent regulations coming up pertaining to the efficient management of hazardous wastes, new processes, technologies, and techniques have been adopted by the service providers. Such stringent requirements lead to an increase in complexities and higher costs of treatment. Therefore, customers availing the hazardous waste management services must bear high treatment costs, and service providers must fulfill the closure and maintenance requirements. This increases the costs borne by all the entities across the supply chain, which can pose a challenge to market growth.

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Avalon Holdings Corp.

  • Averda

  • Clean Harbors Inc.

  • Daniels Health

  • ENVIRON INDIA

  • Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

  • Republic Services Inc.

  • SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

  • Waste Management Inc.

The hazardous waste management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application by volume

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

  • 5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 million MTPA)

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 million MTPA)

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application by volume

  • 5.7 COVID-19 impact and recovery for application segment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avalon Holdings Corp.

  • 10.4 Averda

  • 10.5 Clean Harbors Inc.

  • 10.6 Daniels Health

  • 10.7 ENVIRON INDIA

  • 10.8 Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

  • 10.9 Republic Services Inc.

  • 10.10 SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group

  • 10.11 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

  • 10.12 Waste Management Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

