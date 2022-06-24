Hazardous Waste Management Market Outlook, 2025 | By Application and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2025

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazardous Waste Management Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hazardous waste management market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing infrastructure development projects will facilitate the hazardous waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Hazardous Waste Management Market value is set to grow by 190.88 million MTPA, progressing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hazardous Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Key Driver

The increase in industrial activities is a major factor driving the global hazardous waste management market share growth. Owing to the increase in consumer spending, the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has increased globally. Economic development has strengthened the confidence of consumers, leading them to purchase more goods, thus increasing industrial activities. High buyer confidence has resulted in increased production and sales of automobiles. Thus, the increased industrial activities result in the production of more wastes. Moreover, the adoption of waste management by the automobile industry has increased because increased demand for raw materials might lead to their depletion. Consequently, measures are being taken to use the materials judiciously and manage the wastes efficiently. Therefore, such growth in industrial activities is expected to drive the global hazardous waste management market during the forecast period, with APAC at the forefront.

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by application (industrial, medical, and others). The hazardous waste management market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial accounts for the largest hazardous waste management market share in the application segment. Industrial waste is generated in any industrial activity and exhibits the properties of hazardous waste. The industrial hazardous wastes comprise of by-products of manufacturing processes or discarded commercial items such as cleaning fluids, nonferrous, and other metals resulting from iron and steel mills, petroleum and coal manufacturing, and other similar facilities. Hence, for efficient management of such hazardous wastes, agencies such as The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) provide guidelines to help the potentially hazardous waste generators identify if they produce hazardous waste. Hence, the global hazardous waste management market by the industrial application will exhibit a fast growth rate during the forecast period.

The Market Covers the Following Areas:

Hazardous Waste Management Market Sizing

Hazardous Waste Management Market Forecast

Hazardous Waste Management Market Analysis

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Major Challenge

The high cost involved in hazardous waste management will be a major challenge for the global hazardous waste management market share growth during the forecast period. The potential risk of hazardous wastes depends on their volume, characteristics, and the way the wastes are disposed of and treated. For instance, it is a common practice in hospitals where the staff dumps all the waste items in regulated medical waste containers. Thus, the segregation of wastes adds to the handling and disposal costs. The disposal cost of medical wastes is 22 times greater than the disposal of regular trash. With stringent regulations coming up pertaining to the efficient management of hazardous wastes, new processes, technologies, and techniques have been adopted by the service providers. Such stringent requirements lead to an increase in complexities and higher costs of treatment. Therefore, customers availing the hazardous waste management services must bear high treatment costs, and service providers must fulfill the closure and maintenance requirements. This increases the costs borne by all the entities across the supply chain, which can pose a challenge to market growth.

The hazardous waste management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

