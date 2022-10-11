Hazelnut Market to grow by USD 2.43 Bn by 2026, Increased Awareness About Health and Nutrition to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hazelnut market size is expected to grow by USD 2.43 bn during 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increased awareness about health and nutrition, increased demand for hazelnut-based foods and beverages, and rising popularity of vegan snacks among Millennials will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026

However, a potential source of allergens, high production costs associated with hazelnuts, and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased awareness about health and nutrition has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, potential sources of allergens might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Segmentation

Type

End-user

Geography

The processed hazelnut segment's market share will expand significantly. It is anticipated that the rising demand for processed hazelnuts would continue during the projection period. Hazelnuts that have been processed include those that have been blanched, roasted, diced, and powdered to accommodate the varied tastes, preferences, and requirements of end consumers. They are typically in a format that is ready to be consumed and available to the majority of end consumers. The demand for processed hazelnuts is continuing to rise as people consume more snacks. Buy Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hazelnut market report covers the following areas:

Hazelnut Market size

Hazelnut Market trends

Hazelnut Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for hazelnut milk as one of the prime reasons driving the hazelnut market growth during the next few years.

Story continues

Hazelnut Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hazelnut Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hazelnut Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

American Hazelnut Co.

Apex Flavors Inc.

Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc.

BlissOfEarth

Arslanturk Agricultural Products

Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

AZERSTAR LLC

Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS

Chelmer Foods Ltd.

E.A. Weber and Co.

Ferrero International S.A.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist hazelnut market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hazelnut market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hazelnut market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hazelnut market vendors

Related Reports:

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, and Waterers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soy Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hazelnut Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.4 Regional analysis Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 57% Key consumer countries US, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Hazelnut Co., Apex Flavors Inc., Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc., BlissOfEarth, Arslanturk Agricultural Products, Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S., AZERSTAR LLC, Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS, Chelmer Foods Ltd., E.A. Weber and Co., Ferrero International S.A., Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards LLC, Kanegrade Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Namo Organics, NorthStar LLC, Northwest Hazelnut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Oregon Hazelnuts, and Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Processed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Unprocessed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hazelnut-based foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Hazelnut oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Arslanturk Agricultural Products

11.4 Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

11.5 Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS

11.6 Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc.

11.7 Chelmer Foods Ltd.

11.8 Kanegrade Ltd.

11.9 McCormick and Co. Inc.

11.10 NorthStar LLC

11.11 Olam Group Ltd.

11.12 Oregon Hazelnuts

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hazelnut-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-43-bn-by-2026--increased-awareness-about-health-and-nutrition-to-boost-growth---technavio-301644825.html

SOURCE Technavio