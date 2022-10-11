U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,596.50
    -28.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,050.00
    -210.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,899.75
    -84.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.80
    -13.90 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.84
    -2.29 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9712
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.49
    +2.13 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7190
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,090.07
    -186.13 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.20
    -10.93 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.28
    -78.03 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Hazelnut Market to grow by USD 2.43 Bn by 2026, Increased Awareness About Health and Nutrition to Boost Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hazelnut market size is expected to grow by USD 2.43 bn during 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increased awareness about health and nutrition, increased demand for hazelnut-based foods and beverages, and rising popularity of vegan snacks among Millennials will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026

However, a potential source of allergens, high production costs associated with hazelnuts, and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased awareness about health and nutrition has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, potential sources of allergens might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Segmentation

  • Type

  • End-user

  • Geography

The processed hazelnut segment's market share will expand significantly. It is anticipated that the rising demand for processed hazelnuts would continue during the projection period. Hazelnuts that have been processed include those that have been blanched, roasted, diced, and powdered to accommodate the varied tastes, preferences, and requirements of end consumers. They are typically in a format that is ready to be consumed and available to the majority of end consumers. The demand for processed hazelnuts is continuing to rise as people consume more snacks. Buy Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hazelnut market report covers the following areas:

  • Hazelnut Market size

  • Hazelnut Market trends

  • Hazelnut Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for hazelnut milk as one of the prime reasons driving the hazelnut market growth during the next few years.

Hazelnut Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hazelnut Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hazelnut Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • American Hazelnut Co.

  • Apex Flavors Inc.

  • Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc.

  • BlissOfEarth

  • Arslanturk Agricultural Products

  • Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

  • AZERSTAR LLC

  • Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS

  • Chelmer Foods Ltd.

  • E.A. Weber and Co.

  • Ferrero International S.A.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hazelnut market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hazelnut market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hazelnut market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hazelnut market vendors

Related Reports:

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, and Waterers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soy Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hazelnut Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

$2.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.4

Regional analysis

Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Hazelnut Co., Apex Flavors Inc., Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc., BlissOfEarth, Arslanturk Agricultural Products, Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S., AZERSTAR LLC, Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS, Chelmer Foods Ltd., E.A. Weber and Co., Ferrero International S.A., Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards LLC, Kanegrade Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Namo Organics, NorthStar LLC, Northwest Hazelnut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Oregon Hazelnuts, and Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Processed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Unprocessed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hazelnut-based foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Hazelnut oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arslanturk Agricultural Products

  • 11.4 Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

  • 11.5 Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS

  • 11.6 Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc.

  • 11.7 Chelmer Foods Ltd.

  • 11.8 Kanegrade Ltd.

  • 11.9 McCormick and Co. Inc.

  • 11.10 NorthStar LLC

  • 11.11 Olam Group Ltd.

  • 11.12 Oregon Hazelnuts

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026
Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hazelnut-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-43-bn-by-2026--increased-awareness-about-health-and-nutrition-to-boost-growth---technavio-301644825.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • People not looking for work due to illness hits record high

    Nearly 2.5 million people are not looking for work because of long-term sickness, adding to labour shortages.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits All-Time High

    Cryptocurrency News: Latest EU sanctions against Russia have major impacts on crypto; Marathon Digital's exposure to bankrupt data center; Bitcoin mining difficulty hits all-time high.

  • India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project. "We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

  • Has OPEC+ Dictated The Outcome Of The U.S. Mid-term Elections?

    High inflation, record-level interest and mortgage rates and now rising gas prices are likely to reverse the gains made by Democrats on the economic front.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • China auto sales growth slows in Sept as signs of softening demand emerge

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Sales of electric vehicles (EV) in China rose at their slowest pace in five months as demand faltered in a sputtering economy despite government incentives to revive the auto market, though industry officials forecast a stronger end to the year. September sales of new energy vehicles (NEV), which include pure EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 93.9% from the previous year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Tuesday. China's overall auto sales growth also slowed compared to the previous two months, growing 25.7% in September to 2.61 million vehicles.

  • Arch Resources: The Windfall Will Not Last

    The company's high profits could evaporate quickly

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 3 Natural Gas Names to Get Through Near-Term Uncertainty

    Natural gas-oriented companies like EQT Corporation (EQT), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) can make money even in a volatile environment.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • 3 reasons Bitcoin mining difficulty just jumped the most in 17 months

    “The rapid difficulty growth is a combination of several factors,” Daniel Frumkin, director of research and mining insights at Braiins, a Bitcoin mining company, tells Fortune.

  • China’s Push for Blue Skies on Party Congress Has Steel Hub Curbing Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Steel mills in China’s top producing province of Hebei have been ordered to limit output, in a bid to ensure blue skies for the once-every-five-year Communist Party Congress that starts in Beijing later this month, according to local media.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • Double Whammy as Chinese Chip and Consumer Plays Descend

    The U.S. Commerce Department's tough new rules on semiconductor supply promise to set back China's ambitions to develop its own chip industry.

  • Ford Shares Are Seeing Red on the Charts

    Henry Ford supposedly said about the Model T, "Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants, so long as it is black." Today you can get your Ford painted in many colors but the stock price is looking red on the charts. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is weak and tells us that sellers of F have been and are still more aggressive than buyers.